Hillary Clinton: Republicans were undermining democracy ‘long before Trump’

Nearly two years after President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in a stunning election victory, the twice-failed presidential candidate has penned an essay accusing the president and the Republican Party of waging a full-on assault against American democracy.
In the afterword for the paperback edition of her 2017 memoir, “What Happened,” which is set to release Tuesday, Mrs. Clinton proclaimed that the undermining of the country’s institutions was overwhelmingly a Republican problem.
“There is a tendency, when talking about these things, to wring our hands about ‘both sides.’ But the truth is that this is not a symmetrical problem,” she wrote. “We should be clear about this: The increasing radicalism and irresponsibility of the Republican Party, including decades of demeaning government, demonizing Democrats, and debasing norms, is what gave us Donald Trump.
“Whether it was abusing the filibuster and stealing a Supreme Court seat, gerrymandering congressional districts to disenfranchise African Americans, or muzzling government climate scientists, Republicans were undermining American democracy long before Trump made it to the Oval Office,” she said.
My new afterword for “What Happened” is excerpted in @TheAtlantic. It’s about the constitutional crisis building in our democracy and why we should all be focused, determined and, yes, optimistic as we work to save our country. https://t.co/HBEvB9919F
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 17, 2018
Mrs. Clinton, who served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama, cited Mr. Trump’s immigration policies and handling of the Puerto Rico hurricane crisis as examples of the administration’s “unspeakable cruelty.”
“Trump and his cronies do so many despicable things that it can be hard to keep track,” she wrote. “I think that may be the point — to confound us, so it’s harder to keep our eye on the ball. The ball, of course, is protecting American democracy. As citizens, that’s our most important charge. And right now, our democracy is in crisis.”
Mrs. Clinton then proposed several steps Democrats needed to take in order to “save our democracy and heal our body politic,” including mobilizing a massive turnout in the November midterm elections and then passing a slew of reforms, similar to the post-Richard Nixon era, that would constitute “improving and protecting our elections.” She also repeated her call to end the Electoral College, which handed Mr. Trump the presidential victory in 2016, despite her winning the popular vote.
“Democracy may be our birthright as Americans, but it’s not something we can ever take for granted,” Mrs. Clinton concluded her piece. “Every generation has to fight for it, has to push us closer to that more perfect union. That time has come again.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Let’s see:
* KKK, which was formed to preventively intimidate blacks from voting — last i checked, Nate Forrest was a Democrat
* Jim Crow laws, forcing blacks to use separate facilities from whites and preventing them from voting — enacted by….Democrats
* “Cemetery-vote”, method designed by Huey Long (and still in use) — what party did Long have membership in?
* Daley-machine, which used cemetery-vote (at JPK’s urging) to put JFK over-top in 1960 — what party do Daleys belong to?
By no means an exhaustive list Hitlery, but it proves your party (not the Republicans) were — and still are — the ones doing all the undermining!!!
Thank you for being honest. Lets vote these commie democrat hypocrites out this Nov.
Add to that, who supported the black panthers, and their voter intimidation at polling booths.. OH YEA, democracks.
“* KKK, which was formed to preventively intimidate blacks from voting — last i checked, Nate Forrest was a Democrat”
Not just Nate.
EVERY prominent govt official in the KKK was a Democrat. Can you name me even one Republican politician member of the KKK ever? I bet you can’t.
David Duke? Nice try. He was a Dem when he was in the KKK. He first quit the KKK and then quit the Dems. He evolved from KKK to Republican. There never was such a thing as David Duke, Republican member of the KKK. It never happened.
I think there was a guy back in 1930 who was a Republican politician in the KKK. Forget his name. The rest were all Dems.
Back in the 1860’s. All Dems.
Back in the 1880’s.
Back in 1900.
Back in the 1920’s, 40’s, 60’s, and 80’s.
Back in 2000, Senator Robert Byrd, Democrat, was a member of the KKK.
The Dems like to say that the roles “flipped” at some point but they won’t say when. There was no flip. The KKK has always been the hate group for Dems.
Well, that’s where the sewing room curtains disappeared to.
And, It’s a republic, not a democracy.
Save your breath. Hillary is far too stupid (meaning too liberal) to understand that the USA is a republic.
Apparently when she was a kid attending commie school or whatever, her daily pledge went, “…and to the DEMOCRACY for which it stands…”
At my American school we said, “…and to the REPUBLIC for which it stands…” But then I love America. She doesn’t.
Easy rule of thumb – anyone calling the USA a democracy is an idiot. Or a Lib. Same thing.
Hey Hillary….the Circus called….they want their tent back.
The establishment republicans in name only are part of the New World Order granting politicians who subvert the “rule of law”, our Constitution of our Republic, to collude with their counterpart LEFTISTS (who gave up their democratic principles) to become the face of socialist/Marxism.
[including decades of demeaning government, demonizing Democrats, and debasing norms, is what gave us Donald Trump.]
Debasing norms. So what about her use of deplorables, or other democrats calling ANYONE who supported trump an abject racist or bigot? Are they not also demonizing folk? OH yea, dems only accuse others of what THEY ARE doing.
hitlery the blimp is and always was a commie. While working for bath house barry, she revealed that she and barry are also traitors to America. Hopefully she will be 6 ft under real soon and that will be a breath of fresh air for America !
The Republicans SHOULD be undermining “democracy”, and the quicker the better. We are a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy, which is nothing more than mob rule, ‘two wolves and a chicken voting on dinner’. This is why the democrats always act like a mob, that’s what they are…