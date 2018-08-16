Hillary Clinton praises child who knelt during the pledge: ‘Keep up the good work’

Hillary Clinton reached out to a budding political activist this week to praise her for kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mariana Taylor of Catonsville Middle School made headlines in May after she brought a form of the NFL’s national anthem protests to her 6th grade classroom. The Maryland girl’s story received new life this week when Mrs. Clinton noticed a video of her on Twitter.
“It takes courage to exercise your right to protest injustice, especially when you’re 11! Keep up the good work Mariana,” Mrs. Clinton tweeted.
The girl’s confrontation with her teacher earlier this year prompted her parents to contact the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland.
School officials denied that Mariana was reprimanded for her in-class protest.
“We know of no [Baltimore County Public Schools] student who has been reprimanded or punished for nonparticipation in patriotic observances,” they said in a statement to The Washington Post on May 18. “We fully support students’ rights and encourage student voice as articulated in board policy.”
“I kind of wanted to show people that what’s going on is not OK,” she told the newspaper regarding racial injustice and incidents of police brutality.
It takes courage to exercise your right to protest injustice, especially when you’re 11! Keep up the good work Mariana. https://t.co/vnGheuWyJ0
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 15, 2018
“And a little child shall lead them” one in an adult body where kids of a feather flock together. Students only have the rights to obey, learn, keep peace in the classroom and get an education, not indoctrination. That is why they can’t vote. Simple example of how snowflakes are created, from watery eyes and frozen brains. To the liberal, no age is too young to begin the freeze dry process of the herd lobotomization. It takes no courage to exercise your right to protest, ***** and complain, which is socially designed to be left to the criminal elements of the American political class, not young girls of undeveloped minds being led on by adults with undeveloped brains into a future without hope.
Praise from a felon, a murderer, and a traitor. This little pawn doesn’t know what just hit her.
We do have a right to a peaceful Protest , We do not have the right to be Violent and hurt people or destroy Property !
It seems these days that some people have more rights than others.
Just like George Orwell said in “Animal Farm.” All animals are equal, but SOME animals are more equal than others!”
And of course the sheep agreed with them that this makes the animals “free and e-e-e-e-e-e-qual.”
The sheep are STILL agreeing with them, because that is what they are being BRAINWASHED to do in the public school SHEEP FACTORIES!
And liberals seem to be the ones wanting the more ‘equal’ treatment..
You are 100% correct.
The Loser Clinton herself, doesn’t have the backbone to know what the crap she herself even believes in. She just is blown to and fro by the wind of doctrine of the day, as perceived by her for that particular snapshot of time. A total and complete IMBECILE!
And I wonder, what this kid’s parents are feeling about all of this??
If that had been my daughter, she would have gotten a tanning of her hide, when she got home.
A budding activist. More a young pathetic sheep. She has been indoctrinated. Hopefully it’s not too late.
I agree 1000% with the young pathetic sheep. I’m betting she will vote democrat and come to believe that socialism will be a fantastic way of governing. The parents (and grandparents) are the ones to blame. Grandparents are probably old hippies from the “make love not war” generation and the parents bought into the mindset hook, line, and sinker.
It certainly makes ME wonder who her parents are..
One more example of why I am very glad this one was NOT elected as President of this great country!
Can we even imagine the damage to this country had the voters been stupid enough to make Hillary president? Her and her stooges would have destroyed this country once known as the land of the free. It would only be free for those that think the same left wing liberal way. Thank God for Trump!
And you wonder why you lost.
One should kneel only before God. The teacher did right to discipline her.
What’s the betting we see a lawsuit from the ACLU against that teacher soon..
With no (RESPECT) for Our Country now, your children will have No Country in the Future.
You are so correct. Great and truthful post.
IMO that’s the left’s goal..
At 11 years old she would be too young to be around during WWII when 100’s of thousands died to respect & protect our Flag – but NO excuse for Hillary! Of Course she wasn’t born until after WWII!
I beg to differ, adrianpaul. That corrupt old crone certainly WAS born before WWII!
Mrs. Clinton was born in 1947. World War 2 ended in 1945.
Mea Culpa. I thought she was older than that. She sure LOOKS and ACTS older than that!
You don’t have to go back that far. GI’s are still paying the ultimate price in Afghanistan and around the world, to this very day.
Maybe this kid should talk to a daughter that recently had to bury her father. Might give her a little different perspective.
I agree, I think the football team owners, since they own the team and the players are employees, should take field trips to one of the military bases where 2 or 3 dozen bodies of fallen heroes caskets are draped in American Flags. Show these imbeciles what they seem to be against. The same goes for the little girl that’s being taught that her freedom isn’t free, it’s paid for by the blood of the hero’s that died for her right to protest. These idiots should also be taken to VA hospitals where they can meet men and women with no arms, no legs, with terrible injuries, so they can see what they’re protesting against. Sometimes it takes a little shock & awe to shake someone out of their stupidity.
And who’s fault is it, she’s been trained to believe this? Her parents, or her teachers??
The more I see of the Demonicrat Party’s anti- American feelings the happier I am that I voted for Trump, 17 times! Hey, I was just trying to offset the votes of the dead people and illegals that voted for Hitlery. It’s a good thing that I had a salad with Russian dressing on it or I wouldn’t have known how to do it myself! Uh-oh, they might try to get me for colluding with the Russians!
I agree 100%
Why is it liberals love to divide America?
They love to divide America, Truth, because they HATE America–and that is the most effective way to weaken and DESTROY America so they can build a glorious NEW Communist “paradise” on the ashes after the haters finish burning it down!
No surprise in this. America-hating Commucrats like to encourage budding America-haters wherever they find them! They brainwash them their entire LIVES in the public school SHEEP FACTORIES to hate their own country, teaching them that it’s an EVIL country, founded by EVIL European white men who stole the whole country from the natives when they first landed here, etc. etc. NOTHING GOOD about this country and its Founding Fathers is EVER taught in the “revisionist” version of history that is being foisted on our kids in school these days!
If we don’t take control of what our kids are being taught and put a STOP to this toxic “hate-America/Communism is GOOD” ideology being crammed down kids’ throats in the public schools by the Leftist LOONS, we will soon be DONE as a free Republic!
This is why i feel ALL sane parents need to home school their kids. SHUT DOWN these indoctrination centers..
Clinton is a worthless piece of dung! For her to praise this misguided child for disrespecting the Pledge of Allegiance, is beyond the pale, and pathetic!!
Unfortunately, vatavazool, this is NOT an anomaly. Yes, Hillary really IS that depraved and corrupt, and yes, she really DOES hate this country that much, just like ALL the Dems who stay in the COMMUCRAT Party of today! The ones who DON’T hate the country are the ones driving the #WALKAWAY movement, and thank GOD for them, because I did not think there were any Democrats LEFT who actually did NOT hate this country! The media works very HARD at portraying THIS as the “majority view,” and sometimes it’s hard to separate actual REALITY from all the Leftist BS being put out daily by those LYING media ENABLERS of the Commucrats.
Hillary is commending the little girl protesting the very injustice of the justice system which she, Obama, and her husband presided over and did nothing about.
They don’t do anything “about” it, Overshadower, because they ALL benefit FROM it!
Hell, they probably engineered it!
This young girl needs a reality check. She probably does not know the real reason the racist athletes took a knee. She obviously needs further education in the Constitution, and her rights shown therein. She might have the right to kneel, but knowing why you are demonstrating is far more important, and should be saved for important issues.
As far as Hildabeast, her tweet should be ignored by all people. She is irrelevant, hateful, and needs to disappear into the dark depths of the past. Her approval would be an embarrassment to me, as it should be to this child.
The Hag Hillary would definitely be better looking with a sack over her head. Is it difficult to understand why Bill with the crooked thingee would prefer to fill his delights with other women and chance flying ashtrays in the bedroom with the Hag? Since she has had to abstain, I suppose she has become a none…
Thank you fellow veterans for your service. What did you expect from a corrupt sour puss loser like HRC. She is anti American and says President Trump has lowered the dignity in the Whitehouse. She must have Alzheimer’s, because no one can stoop as low as her and her sorry no class lying husband — Slick Willie!!
[She must have Alzheimer’s, because no one can stoop as low as her and her sorry no class lying husband — Slick Willie!!]
Then she’s had alzheimer’s for decades..
I am proud to say that my children kneel too…of course they do so in prayer as they, along with their parents, continue to pray for God’s provision on our country, in thanksgiving for the many blessings we receive by being citizens of this great country, and for Jesus to guide us in how we can help make this world an even better place.
True. And we also do not have the right to protest on our employers dime.
I do wonder. Had that kid say wore a “maga’ shirt, how much outrage the LEFT would be having??
Hillary Clinton is a disgrace, both as an American, and a former Secretary Of State ! I will never forgive her for the Benghazi fiasco, and this latest statement proves to me that she really hates America, and the Flag !
Not to mention that she is also disgrace of a former first lady.
Openly supporting Socialism ! Openly supporting domestic terrorism ! Openly supporting the overthrow of Government! The Enemy of”We the People” ? The Democratic Party.
Time to take them down.
So Hillary quietest Commie wonders why no one likes her. She grabs onto every little nothing to get behind and sticks her finer in it. What a looser
“Good girl … and now you can be the BEST girl by running along and getting your Muslim female genital mutilation procedure. Muslims are our FRIENDS!”
Yeah keep up the good work kid and some day you will grow up to be a full fledged American hating leftist clamoring for socialism. If your real good you can become an anarchist and burn buildings just like BLM group or occupy Wall Street. Don’t get so busy protesting and hating that you forget to vote for your favorite democrat.
And this woman almost became POTUS! First and foremost the leader of our country should insist we all stand attention hand over heart for our pledge and Nat’l Anthem! Say what you will about Pres . Trump… he stands at attention w hand over heart! The direction liberal progressives ( loosely referred to as democrats) want to go is in any direction that does not honor our country! I think it’s high time we adopt a new law: all able bodied young men and women and even the not able if they do so choose, should be required to serve a minimum of two years in the military between high school and going to college or out into the work force . Let them learn what they’re not taught anymore in our PUBLICALLY FINANCED CENTERS OF EDUCATION ie respect for our flag , love of our country and thankfulness for those who paid the ultimate price for protecting our freedoms!