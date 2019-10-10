Home » News

Hillary Clinton: ‘Obviously’ I can beat Trump ‘again’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am October 10, 2019
Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed Tuesday that she could beat President Trump “again” in a hypothetical 2020 rematch.

The former secretary of state told “PBS NewsHour” host Judy Woodruff that Mr. Trump is “obsessed” with her and that “maybe there does need to be” a 2016 redo.

“It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me, but this latest tweet is so typical of him,” Mrs. Clinton said. “Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my emails, we all know that. So, he’s either lying or delusional, or both.”

Mrs. Clinton was reacting to a tweet Tuesday morning by Mr. Trump who suggested she should run against 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” the president wrote. “Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

Mrs. Clinton fired back in a headline-making tweet, writing, “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

In her interview Tuesday, Mrs. Clinton said, “Maybe there does need to be a rematch.”

“I mean, obviously, I can beat him again,” she said. “But you know, just, seriously, I don’t understand. I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation.”

Mrs. Clinton won the popular vote but lost the electoral vote to President Trump in 2016. She is currently promoting her book with daughter Chelsea, titled, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” which released last week.

9 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
7:41 am October 10, 2019 at 7:41 am

Not only is “Crooked Hil-Liar-Y” crooked, she is also delusional.

Next she will be telling us that the Democrat deranged bimbo
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deserves to be President of the U.S.

baitfish
baitfish
8:27 am October 10, 2019 at 8:27 am

Yes hell’liary, please run again. You proved how well you can stand up to the rigors of campaigning. This time around, the campaigning would surely kill you. Not to mention all of the new friends you have made during the last 3 years of your whining, blaming, delusional screeching, and failure to take ANY responsibility for your failure. Your campaign theme can be; I’m giving you idiots one more chance to allow me to destroy America.

Jota_
Jota_
8:56 am October 10, 2019 at 8:56 am

“I mean, obviously, I can beat him again,”

Obviously!

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
9:12 am October 10, 2019 at 9:12 am

Pant-Suit Hil has a vivid imagination.
Last I checked, she was on the outside looking in.

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
9:15 am October 10, 2019 at 9:15 am

That’s the very first thing I thought, Scruffy. She is sooo delusional!

Daniel Gray
Daniel Gray
9:17 am October 10, 2019 at 9:17 am

Someone needs to tell the old biddy that she didnt beat Trump the first time so how can she claim she can beat him again?

USJoeFreedom
USJoeFreedom
9:19 am October 10, 2019 at 9:19 am

When they start believing their own Bs…

440volt
440volt
9:20 am October 10, 2019 at 9:20 am

Is the Hildabeast laying low (hard for most anyone, but right up her alley)? Will the shrew wait until the last possible moment to come slithering out of her den to try and snatch the nomination from the collection of losers and misfits? Time will tell.

Could she be the much talked about “insurance policy”?

Oh the drama!

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:40 am October 10, 2019 at 9:40 am

Pres Trump doesn’t care about Hillary. That is just in her mind. He beat her once and can beat her again. She goes after just the money people, Pres Trump goes after ALL the people. She could net even beat herself now.

