Hillary Clinton: ‘Obviously’ I can beat Trump ‘again’

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed Tuesday that she could beat President Trump “again” in a hypothetical 2020 rematch.

The former secretary of state told “PBS NewsHour” host Judy Woodruff that Mr. Trump is “obsessed” with her and that “maybe there does need to be” a 2016 redo.

“It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me, but this latest tweet is so typical of him,” Mrs. Clinton said. “Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my emails, we all know that. So, he’s either lying or delusional, or both.”

Mrs. Clinton was reacting to a tweet Tuesday morning by Mr. Trump who suggested she should run against 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” the president wrote. “Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

Mrs. Clinton fired back in a headline-making tweet, writing, “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

In her interview Tuesday, Mrs. Clinton said, “Maybe there does need to be a rematch.”

“I mean, obviously, I can beat him again,” she said. “But you know, just, seriously, I don’t understand. I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation.”

Mrs. Clinton won the popular vote but lost the electoral vote to President Trump in 2016. She is currently promoting her book with daughter Chelsea, titled, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” which released last week.

