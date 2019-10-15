Hillary Clinton notes ‘generational’ rift over transgender identity: ‘I’m just learning about this’

Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea don’t see eye to eye on transgender self-identification, it was revealed in a new interview after the younger Clinton declared that a man with a beard and penis can identify as a woman.

In an interview with the Sunday Times of London, journalist Decca Aitkenhead asked the Clintons if a man with a beard and a penis can ever be a woman, to which Chelsea responded, “Yes.”

Ms. Aitkenhead reported that Hillary looked “uneasy” with the question and answered by noting the generational differences that cause older people to be less accepting, The Daily Mail reported.

“I’m just learning about this,” the former secretary of state said. “It’s a very big generational discussion because this is not something I grew up with or ever saw. It’s going to take a lot more time and effort to understand what it means to be defining yourself differently.”

During the discussion, Chelsea, 39, said she “strongly supports” transgender children being able to play on the sports teams that match their gender identity.

“I think we need to be doing everything we can to support kids in being whoever they know themselves to be and discovering who they are,” she said.

Ms. Aitkenhead noted that Hillary looked “conflicted” over her daughter’s comments, The Daily Mail reported.

“I think you’ve got to be sensitive to how difficult this is,” the former presidential candidate said. “There are women who’d say [to a trans woman], ”You know what, you’ve never had the kind of life experiences that I’ve had. So I respect who you are, but don’t tell me you’re the same as me.’ I hear that conversation all the time.”

At another point in the discussion, the reporter pointed out that many women of Hillary’s generation are uncomfortable with biological males sharing their bathrooms.

“I would say that, absolutely,” Hillary confirmed.

