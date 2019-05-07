Hillary Clinton: ‘Last several years’ under Trump have been ‘truly deplorable’

Hillary Clinton ripped Donald Trump’s presidency as “deplorable” during the last night of her nationwide speaking tour with husband Bill Clinton on Sunday.

In front of a large Las Vegas crowd, the former secretary of state answered a question that the moderator said was from legendary musician James Taylor, who asked whether she believed it was an effective “political strategy to divide the country.”

“As you might guess, Bill and I have strong feelings about this question,” Mrs. Clinton joked. “Because we think that what’s, unfortunately, happening right now is a political strategy that is absolutely meant to divide and distract and divert and demonize parts of our country, parts of our people for political advantage.

“And I find it so heartbreaking, because we’ve made so much progress,” she continued as a protester started yelling.

“We have made so much progress over the years and yet we sadly have people who would rather yell than talk and listen,” she said to a wave of applause as the protester was escorted out of the building.

The protester screamed, “I’m a deplorable! I’m a deplorable! You’re going to jail, lady!,” according to a video tweeted by the protester himself.

Mrs. Clinton continued, “I do think that the effort to intimidate, to marginalize, to scapegoat people is not in the best interest of our country. So from my perspective, what we have seen over the last several years is truly deplorable.”

The Hill, which first reported Mrs. Clinton’s use of the word “deplorable” during the event, noted that the terminology was significant because of the former senator’s use of the word to describe Trump supporters during her 2016 presidential campaign, saying they belonged to a “basket of deplorables.”

Mr. Clinton chimed in on Sunday, adding that the country had reverted back to “tribalism” similar to the Reconstruction era following the Civil War.

“I’m a white Southerner, I come from what is now the president’s base — a small, rural town and all of that,” the former president said. “And it’s not exactly the same as the Civil War, but it’s sort of an updated strategy for what happened and the reaction to Reconstruction where we went back to divisive tribalism.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 3.0/10 (3 votes cast)

, 3.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings