Hillary Clinton: ‘I certainly feel the urge’ to run against Trump again; abolish the Electoral College

Posted On 11:45 am January 29, 2020
Hillary Clinton said in a new interview that she can’t help but feel “the urge” to run against President Trump again.

The twice-failed presidential candidate made the comment Monday during a filmed interview with Variety magazine at the Sundance Film Festival after the debut of Nanette Burstein’s “Hillary,” a four-hour docuseries that follows her political career.

Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh asked Mrs. Clinton, “I know that you’re not running, but do you ever feel the urge that like, ‘I could beat him if I were’ or like ‘I wish…'”

“Yeah,” the former first lady and secretary of state responded. “I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome. And the more we learn, the more that seems to be the case.

“But I’m going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee,” she said.

Mrs. Clinton declined to discuss who she planned to vote for in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary but said she would ultimately support any nominee.

“I’m going to vote,” she said. “I’m going to leave it at that. I’ll definitely vote. I vote every time there’s an election. And I am telling everybody here at Sundance, everywhere I go, please, please go out and vote. And then, whoever the nominee is, support the nominee, whether it’s someone you voted on or not in the primary process, because the most important responsibility we all have is to retire Donald Trump.”

Mrs. Clinton has publicly flirted with the idea of a rematch against Mr. Trump after she lost the presidency to him in 2016 despite winning the popular vote. In October, she warned the president not to “tempt” her to enter the race.

In a separate interview Monday, Mrs. Clinton said she supported abolishing the Electoral College.

“The person who gets the most votes should win,” she told the Associated Press. “The Electoral College is an anachronism that foils the rights of the majority of Americans to choose our leaders.”

“Hillary” will debut on Hulu March 6.

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:14 pm January 29, 2020

“But I’m going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee,” she said.

…..before waddling off mumbling “Whomever I may be.”

    chrose
    chrose
    2:14 pm January 29, 2020

    Clearly if you run you will fall and never get up again. We don’t want you so best you continue with your booze but can invite Pelosi over to share it with you. You may even be dead before with your cancer(s) coming forth once more. CIAO!

praireliving
praireliving
1:24 pm January 29, 2020

I still think she is going to be the nominee. Biden will have too much baggage, Warren will not keep momentum, and Sanders will be considered to Socialist to get the crossover votes needed. The DNC will nominate Hillary from the floor with super delegates making it happen. The elites of the party sin he realize how angry this will make the voters. Hillary will end up losing both the popular vote and the electoral college votes.

jbscpo
jbscpo
1:25 pm January 29, 2020

Send the TWIT home, wherever “home” is nowadays …

fredk
fredk
2:01 pm January 29, 2020

Maybe she will succumb to obesity before the election.

Wes Cordeau
Wes Cordeau
2:34 pm January 29, 2020

Run ***** Run!
But seriously, who is the pretty lady walking next to her?
Anyone know?

