Hillary Clinton: ‘I certainly feel the urge’ to run against Trump again; abolish the Electoral College

Hillary Clinton said in a new interview that she can’t help but feel “the urge” to run against President Trump again.

The twice-failed presidential candidate made the comment Monday during a filmed interview with Variety magazine at the Sundance Film Festival after the debut of Nanette Burstein’s “Hillary,” a four-hour docuseries that follows her political career.

Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh asked Mrs. Clinton, “I know that you’re not running, but do you ever feel the urge that like, ‘I could beat him if I were’ or like ‘I wish…'”

“Yeah,” the former first lady and secretary of state responded. “I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome. And the more we learn, the more that seems to be the case.

“But I’m going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee,” she said.

Mrs. Clinton declined to discuss who she planned to vote for in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary but said she would ultimately support any nominee.

“I’m going to vote,” she said. “I’m going to leave it at that. I’ll definitely vote. I vote every time there’s an election. And I am telling everybody here at Sundance, everywhere I go, please, please go out and vote. And then, whoever the nominee is, support the nominee, whether it’s someone you voted on or not in the primary process, because the most important responsibility we all have is to retire Donald Trump.”

Mrs. Clinton has publicly flirted with the idea of a rematch against Mr. Trump after she lost the presidency to him in 2016 despite winning the popular vote. In October, she warned the president not to “tempt” her to enter the race.

In a separate interview Monday, Mrs. Clinton said she supported abolishing the Electoral College.

“The person who gets the most votes should win,” she told the Associated Press. “The Electoral College is an anachronism that foils the rights of the majority of Americans to choose our leaders.”

“Hillary” will debut on Hulu March 6.

