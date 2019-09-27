Home » News

Hillary Clinton forever bitter: ‘Illegitimate president’ Donald Trump won’t be reelected

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:53 am September 27, 2019
Defeated 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called the man who bested her “illegitimate” because he only won by cheating.

Still, Mrs. Clinton confidently predicted President Trump would lose his 2020 reelection bid because, she told “CBS Sunday Morning” in an interview to air this weekend, people now see through him.

Mrs. Clinton told interviewer Jane Pauley that she is not upset by Mr. Trump’s continuing denunciations and the “lock her up” chants at his rallies because “he knows he’s an illegitimate president.”

The former first lady explained that Mr. Trump is “illegitimate” because her defeat was the result of nefarious tactics.

“I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used – from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did,” she said.

“I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level,” she said.

Mrs. Clinton, the overwhelming favorite to win the 2016 election, told CBS that Mr. Trump’s cheating tactics won’t work again.

“Look, there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again,” she said. “And I’m hoping that both the public and press understand the way Trump plays the game.”

She added about her defeat: “It was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado.”

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Hillary Clinton forever bitter: 'Illegitimate president' Donald Trump won't be reelected
11 Comments

DELICIOUS
DELICIOUS
8:59 am September 27, 2019 at 8:59 am

hITLERY THE poor loser! She has made herself a mental case over all these years. She is the example of the left that refuse to GROW UP! They are forever the Peter-Pan that sings ” I won’t grow up!”
In fact the -Dems are stupid, ignorant and immature and act like the middle eastern countries who keep their populations under shariah slavery.

michaelboyes
michaelboyes
9:02 am September 27, 2019 at 9:02 am

No matter what, this bitter woman will NEVER EVER be President of anything. No wonder Bill gets his somewhere else.

baitfish
baitfish
9:16 am September 27, 2019 at 9:16 am

Better learn to shut up hillary. There is no statute of limitations on treason or murder.

Keepdad
Keepdad
9:20 am September 27, 2019 at 9:20 am

“Look, there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again,” she said.

Love how leftist such a H. Clinton roll out these broad statements without any evidence. The only funny thing is that D. Trump came out with an agenda that appealed to many Americans. Chief among his agendas was getting a handle on illegal immigration and freeing up the US economy by draining the swamp.

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
9:31 am September 27, 2019 at 9:31 am

If Hillary the Haggard Harridan had half a brain, she would shut her pie hole and crawl back under the rock she slithered out from under and enjoy the multi-million dollars she stole. But she can’t do that which proves that no matter how much money she has she’ll always be a miserable wretch that has to try and rationalize why she lost. You see, in her mind, she had it all worked out. Stay with Slick Willie and endure all of that humiliation as he went about his very public dalliances because in the end she felt that she would be rewarded with the crown jewel, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. For her it was a done deal, guaranteed, etched in stone, a sure thing, win-win situation. Only things that she didn’t factor into her plan was Donald J Trump and a public that had had enough of the Clintons and their shenanigans. This wretch should be rotting away in a prison cell for the rest of her days for undermining a duly elected President and a multitude of various other crimes that she committed. Yet she got a free pass and feels even more entitled and untouchable. I pray and hope that she along with her cohorts from the “scandal-free” Obama administration are held accountable for the crimes that they committed. Justice delayed is justice denied and every day that she is free is a slap in the face to the rule of law.

capricorn1
capricorn1
9:33 am September 27, 2019 at 9:33 am

this woman is goona be butt hurt the rest of her miserable stinking corrupt life.

and i love it!

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:40 am September 27, 2019 at 9:40 am

Sure am glad we did not pick a very crooked lying woman like HIllary. She is so bad that she is just disgusting. She needs to crawl back into her hole.

Diana Talmadge
Diana Talmadge
9:50 am September 27, 2019 at 9:50 am

Hillary is a liar, thief, traitor, caused the deaths of our Americans in Benghazi, protected her rapist husband for decades by attacking his victims, and admired Margaret Sanger by promoting abortion as a method of birth control while playing the role of “ole Granny ” for her grandchildren. Her ugly pantsuits only add to her loser image.
She has forgotten the fact that she was never elected President because of her vile reputation.

Samual Adams
sotheseedsofliberty2
9:59 am September 27, 2019 at 9:59 am

“….Hillary Clinton forever bitter…..”
I believe that the democrat party was dumb-struck that after the party machinery had pulled all their usual dirty tricks to rig an election in Hillary Clinton’s favor they still lost to a republican political novice, Donald Trump. As a results of this lost election that they thought was a sure thing for Hillary Clinton, the democrats have determined that they will continuously harass Donald Trump and his administration one way or the other thus keeping him so busy fending off their attacks that he wouldn’t be able to govern effectively and his presidency would go down as a failed presidency.
But to their dismay Donald Trump just keeps on Ticking as if nothing has happened and the most disheartening thing that really has the democrats all bent out of shape is that the American people like him as their president….

sam236
sam236
10:00 am September 27, 2019 at 10:00 am

I think Clinton is in serious need of mental health counseling. She should have come to terms with her loss by now–but of course to do that she’d have to acknowledge her role in the failed campaign, and she stubbornly refuses to do that.

AzRep
AzRep
10:11 am September 27, 2019 at 10:11 am

If the limp wristed Republicans in office had actually started an investigation on the DNC’s manipulation of the 2016 election she would be in prison right now.

