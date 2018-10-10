Hillary Clinton: ‘Civility can start again’ when Democrats run Congress

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday Democrats cannot be civil unless they retake either the House or the Senate during midterms.
“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for,” Mrs. Clinton said in an interview with Christiane Amanpour, “I believe if we are fortunate enough to take back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”
Mrs. Clinton listed a litany of political crimes she says Republicans committed, including some during the 2000 elections in Florida and against Sen. John McCain. She criticized the GOP for spreading “falsehoods” and “lies” that people believed about her.
The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee for president blamed Mitch McConnell and Trump for tainting the Supreme Court confirmation process and insulting female protestors.
She warned that the GOP is an “ideological party driven by a lust for power” and controlled by corporate interests.
“You can be civil but you can’t overcome what they intend to do unless you win elections,” she said.
Her remarks come after Republican senators blame Democrats for stirring up protests against them. After several heated demonstrations and confrontations inside the Capitol, several Republican senators, like Sen. Susan Collins, needed to be escorted by Capitol Police.
Just before the Senate took the first key vote on now-Justice Kavanaugh’s nomination on Friday, Sen. Chuck Grassley told “Fox and Friends” that senators should be setting a better example and “encouraging civility.”
“You’re seeing the resistance headquarters right here on Capitol Hill all among Democrats,” he said.
Hillary Clinton: “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for” https://t.co/8QI5BoEN6t pic.twitter.com/P04am7WREQ
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 9, 2018
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
“Civility not possible until the Democrats take back the house”.,,,, Is just one more threat to intimidate THE PEOPLE to goose step back in line in Femi-Nazi fashion or face Incivility on the streets by Uncivil Brown shirted, Bronn-skirted Community organized anarchists. THE PEOPLE are not blind and see clearly just which people of which party are doing the violence to become the threat to American civility with their imagined and real threats of violence on the streets of America that has bled into the very house of THE PEOPLE. They tried it against Scott Walker in Wisconsin and got creamed in the next election. Just how ignorant or stupid can one woman get, by thinking the offer and Creation of Unconstitutional Community organized UNCIVIL rights to obstruct our streets and assault our Representatives will ever win her or her party of social anarchist another election. Their anti-war anti-establishment riots, even against their own party in 1968 gave us Nixon. But bear in mind this is the party that bashes American beer drinking, probably a more sacred right for MEN to engage in than their now ensnaring liberal offered sexual intercourse itself, where beer now becomes a safer place to retreat to than cross gendering love,,American men who will flock to the polls November 6th to cancel any weak attempt by this weak woman to exchange REAL civil rights with her imagined Party created Uncivil ones.
The most corrupt person-politician in the history of our country. Go back into your rubber room Hillary
The old hag Hillary really thinks anyone cares what evil thoughts she thinks?
This inhumane ole hag has many dead skeletons and body parts in her closet and under her bed.
Do us all a favor and go back to the woods, GITMO, or the south African jungle to feed the wild animals HillBill.
Cheer up because the Leftists are so arrogant they are finally no longer hiding their true character and plots. They have nothing to run on except lies, fear, intimidation, and tired old untruths about Conservatives. They are pushing for violence in the streets, restaurants, DC and everywhere because they are deranged and think the fear will make Conservatives stay quiet and motivate their people to vote for them. They have no concept of truth or reality anymore, only getting back the power they crave. We must take people with us to Vote GOP this November to win by a landslide like the Tea Party did in 2010 and send the Leftist leaders back into their batshit crazy caves so we can finish fixing America.
And i find it laughable she says “We can’t be civil with those who want to destroy what you stand for”..
SO far i’ve seen news reports on over 3 dozen Trump stickered vehicles vandalized in the past 2 years, hundreds of assaults, people posting that “we need to get the Fema death camps up and running to fill it with republicans”.. ALL FROM FOLK ON “her side”.
YET its supposed to be US, who are wanting to Destroy them??
Accuse your opponent of doing EXACTLY what you are doing. Straight out of rules for radicals. Please hillary, fall down a flight of stairs while you are drunk, and break your neck.
Baitfish: Do you realize how inappropriate your comment is, wishing that she break her neck, even though she is our enemy? Your words are part of the problem, not part of any intelligent solution. Can I give you a lower rating than a one-star?
“Do you realize how inappropriate your comment is,”
I agree, I thought it was a little over the top too, requiring she gets drunk first, sheesh
I do not wish Hillary to fall and break her neck. Unless it is a fall through a trap door and her neck is broken on a good government quality hemp rope. One of those $100.00 a foot jobs.
By definition she is guilty of treason.
Speaking of foot jobs, Billy can go with her.
To utilize an oft-used cliche from the Clinton camp: I believe she has “MIs-spoke”. Being somewhat familiar with their track record, the correct terminology would be more akin to:
“Criminality will start again if the democrats run Congress…”.
Gary, Why is it inappropriate to wish harm on one’s ENEMY??
The day that happened would be a GREAT day for America, baitfish. This TOXIC old crone REFUSES to go away and SHUT UP, much LESS accept the results of the 2016 election–you know, the one where we SOUNDLY REJECTED her and her party of anarchy and Socialism in favor of a rude, crude MAVERICK named Donald S. Trump, who is NOT afraid to stand up to the conniving Commucrats and call them out for their DESPICABLE power-mongering–and because he LISTENED to us, and has actually been trying to do what we ELECTED him to do, though the Leftist LOONS like Hillary are fighting him tooth and claw, every step of the way!
In spite of that, he has managed to dismantle a SUBSTANTIAL portion of Obama’s destructive “legacy.” So let’s give him a BIG majority in both houses of Congress so he can finish that job for the good of the country and of we, the people!
No, no, no. Hillary is absolutely correct. The Democrats should follow her advice. They should be as uncivil as possible to everyone. That is the ticket. Uncivil people always attract the most votes. By being uncivil, they will win just like President Hillary did in 2016. Oh and Democrats, please nominate uncivil Hillary again in 2020, it worked so well for you last time, I am sure that the results for our country will be as good this time.
Are they not already as uncivil as possible?? How much more uncivil do you want them to get?
Does this Bimbo Hil-Liar-y mean like Maxine Waters or Nancy Pelosi Civility or like the disgraceful Democrat Senators at the Kavanaugh hearing??
“Trump framed the midterm elections as a “chance to stop the radical Democrats” and respond to their “disgraceful campaign” to “delay, demolish and destroy” Kavanaugh.
“Each of you in four weeks will have your chance to render your verdict on the Democrats’ conduct at the ballot box,” he said.
“Just imagine the devastation they would cause if they ever obtained the power they so desperately want,” Trump added, prompting “Drain the Swamp” chants. 🙂 🙂 🙂
Well, them, and Antifa, BLM and assorted other Soros-funded “rent-a-rioters,”Scruffy. Never forget that Soros owns a substantial piece of Hillary, too, so nobody should be surprised that she is doing his bidding by promoting HIS vision for America!
I continue to listen in slack-jawed, appalled amazement at Hillary prattling on, completely unaware of just how tone-deaf and UN-self aware she proves she is with everything she says. She and her equally clueless spawn, Chelsea just continue to spew self-serving nonsense into the atmosphere, completely unaware of how the MAJORITY of us view them both!
I suspect she doesn’t actually mean anything because she will say anything, blame anyone. She will flip faster than a Tiddlywink if the opposite position will make her more powerful or more money, faster.
Is anything she says believable?
“Well, that depends on what your definition of “is” is.” – Slick Willie Clinton, serial rapist.
Wow!! Can anyone get more delusional? Give us what we want and then we’ll be civil!! Who’s trying to destroy who here. Who’s being violent? Wake Up!!!
Nope. I doubt this cretin can be any more delusional, than she already is.
Let me tell you — of which I have PERSONAL knowledge – Hillary Clinton has absolutely NO civility, so how can she even be discussing it…… That woman is eat up with mad cow disease!
If you can only be civil when you are in control and getting your way that isn’t being civil. Civility is when you act well even when things aren’t going your way. There is no tolerance or civility in the ruling liberals and likely there won’t be ever.
No one wants the Democruds to be civil then we would have to feel bad for making them cry
The goal here is not to make them civil but to make them disappear
Their little collective display during the Kavanaugh hearing shows they are anti-freedom, anti-law, anti-Republic
They all need to be removed from office and have individuals elected who can represent both genders
Their obsession with hating on white men and their “toxic masculinity” is just their LATEST division du jour. Divisive, CORROSIVE identity politics is ALL this morally, politically and intellectually BANKRUPT Party of Leftist LOONS has to offer. We rejected that pretty soundly in 2016 at the ballot box, and if they don’t OVERWHELM us with illegals voting, clueless brainwashed snowflakes and Millennials voting, etc., we will CONTINUE to reject it!
But the fact that they are QUITE WILLING to employ all the above and MORE to retake the power we RIGHTFULLY took away from them, ALL Republicans need to turn out and VOTE REPUBLICAN. EVEN if you have to hold your nose to vote for the Republican in YOUR district or state! Because even the SQUISHIEST RINO seat-warmer is better than allowing ANY divisive, conniving COMMUCRAT to take even ONE of those seats. We need to give Pres. Trump an OVERWHELMING Republican majority in BOTH houses of Congress, so that EVERY vote on EVERYTHING he wants to do does not come down to a razor-thin one or two votes that prompts the conniving Commucrats to wage a knock-down drag-out fight trying to pick off just enough squishy RINOS to STOP whatever legislation Pres. Trump needs to do what WE elected him to do!
Well said Praire.. Saying “we must be in charge to be civil”, is like saying “Only do the right thing, when you get rewarded for it, or when you KNOW you will never face punishment for doing it”.. STUPID and backasswards..
Hillary was a sickening B—h before she made this statement and will be a sickening B—-h from now on. The Demorats have not figured out that she is not a help to them, she is just a disgusting, lying old woman that nobody cares about anymore.
“The Demorats have not figured out that she is not a help to them”
Shhhhhhhhh!
Hey, it is up to you, if you don’t want to be treated civilly find by me.
Anyway, there is very little reason to ask you politely to go to jail, you just need to be cuffed and carted off
The Clintons have been killing off their opponents (literally) for years. I don’t see this as a change in tactics at all.
The democrat motto is; ‘We get our way or we destroy you’. Don’t believe me? Ask Kavanaugh, Roy Moore and Clarence Thomas, just to name a few. Liberals typically get a great deal of mileage out of these completely unverifiable accusations. And the accused are widely viewed as guilty regardless of how unlikely the accusations are.
Since it works, the left will continue using this tool of intimidation and destruction.
BajaRon, just the ACCUSATIONS were always enough to destroy whatever Conservative they had targeted before. I’m sure the conniving Commucrats were TOTALLY SHOCKED when Kavanaugh refused to withdraw, and Pres. Trump refused to take back his nomination, and they were actually expected to provide (gasp) EVIDENCE and PROOF of their accusations! THAT is when they went TOTALLY off the rails, because THEY–and WE–knew they could not do ANY such thing, no matter HOW many tricks they employed to hide the fact they had NO EVIDENCE, much less PROOF.
Because they and their FAVORITE “rent-a-skank” strategy has been completely exposed for the disgusting SHAM it really is, I think it will be hard for them to pull this crap again. They’re going to have to come up with a new strategy, because they pretty much trashed THIS one during the Kavanaugh hearings!
What do you expect from such an uncivil witch, that creature is more hateful than anything or anyone. Hitlery clintoonish is one that wants to rule this country as a dictator, she/ it wants nothing good for this country it has colluded with not only the Russians but the Chinese as well. The fact is billybob clintoonish all but gave the Chinese a briefcase full of documents that covered in part some of our nuclear weapons systems as well as many other areas. The clintoonishes are in more ways than nothing guilty of not only treason but murder and a great many other crimes against the people of this country. HOW MANY MORE ARE GOING YO HAVE YO DIE BECAUSE OF THAT WITCH.???
Last time I checked, every case of incivility in House and Senate since 1983 has been by Demoncruds — and now they went to a new level unprecedented anywhere else!
Plus, i remember not ONE instance of someone’s car or house being vandalised during the run-up to Obama’s two wins, or by any hillary supporter in 2016.
BUT we have seen OODLES of instances of TRUMP supporters having their house or car vandalized, or themselves getting assaulted..
SHOWING that its the LEFT who are the ones trying to ‘destroy’ the other side. NOT US.
Considering the fact that the Democrats have been acting like SAVAGES, ever since Trump became President, there is NO chance that the Democrats will EVER become civil !
Well, they weren’t all that civil to George W. Bush either…or Ronald Reagan. Richard Nixon? Dwight D. Eisenhower?
Honest Abe?
I think they were civil to Lincoln — but only due to his picking one in 1864 as his VP!
Devasahayam, yeah, they were “civil”–started a CIVIL WAR because he got elected. And then when he was RE-elected, they KILLED HIM! That is a PERFECT picture of Democrat “civility!”
That was standard procedure back then. The loser took second place. Yes, they were civil to Abe Lincoln. Right up until that bullet hit his skull.
HELL, THEY WERE Acting savages, even BEFORE the Republican primary.. Remember all those trump supporters who had their limos vandalized during his rallies in June 16? Or the folk assaulted in the street the day after Nov 6?
and I bet she has some swampland for sale in Florida as well! LOL
Dems are the experts at projection: blaming the other side for what they do best- blame the others for that which they already do. They already blame Republicans as the party favoring Slavery, starting the KKK, wanting to block the Civil Rights Act of 1965, (when it was Democrats that did all those dastardly things). If in doubt, watch Dinesh D’Souza’s movie: Hillary’s Americal for a good old eye-opening history lesson. As Fox News points out, the average voter memory does not last more than a week, let alone 30 days, and we all know that the Dementia-crats like to rewrite history to their own liking!
I haven’t laughed this hard in weeks. She is the most deluded person on earth!
“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for,” That is the only true statement out of her mouth in about 20 years.
Yes, you dishonest conniving, criminal hypocrite, that is correct. The Democrats, without a major “come to Jesus” introspection have proved to the world their disregard for the truth, rule of law, and, yes, civility. This from a woman who defended her husbands mutiple infidelities up to and including “RAPE”! It has been more than obvious for decades this woman has no civility, no morals, no authority, no honesty, and no right to walk th planet with moral people of any political opinion. She disgusts me beyond any comparison. Shut the F**k up, and go crawl back in your hole.
Well said, cnkiv. I agree with every word you said!
NO DEAL! I’d prefer street fighting to submission to a heartless, soulless, grifter.
In reality Hillary doesn’t even care about Socialism. The Party is simply a means to a payment. THE BIG Payment.
She would be perfectly happy to live like Charton Heston in Omega Man, up in her fortified tower, counting her cash, while the orcs that she enabled possess the city. Meanwhile Bill searches the orc horde for a chubby female and a clean grocery bag.
Hmmm … She doesn’t seem to realize that the second half of her declaration contradicts the first half. If you “[c]an’t be civil with a party that wants to destroy what you stand for,” then (according to her) the Republicans would be justified in being uncivil with Democrats, i.e., becoming rioting morons who break store windows, chase people out of restaurants, scream obscenities at people in elevators, disrupt public events by howling like banshees and beating up bystanders, etc., etc., etc. Fortunately for her and her fellow civilization-killers, though, conservatives tend not to act like Democrats.
I’d like to be able, some day, to have the time afford to attend and “represent” the working class in the riots, I mean, protests. But, you see, I have this JOB thing happening…..
Columba nailed it.
Republicans were too flipping civil for eight years.
When Muslim apologist, Bathouse Barry Seotoro, had tourists held at gunpoint to keep them from looking at Old Faithful he should have been hounded day and night. Every golf course and ice cream shop staked out and flash mobbed when he showed that purple lipped puss of xshurs (or whatever).
Maybe its because we on the right, HAVE BEEN too civil, that the left’s gotten this emboldened..
WRONG (LYING) as usual, Hillary. When Democrats run Congress is when ALL civility ends! You remember how they strutted around crowing about how they were going to do whatever the HELL they wanted, and there was not a THING we Republicans could do about it when Obama was President and THEY were the majority in Congress? What did they do? They created a MONSTROUS “health care” (population control) bill that they didn’t even bother to READ before they crammed it down our throats, smugly declaring that “elections have consequences.”
Is THAT their idea of CIVIL?
If THAT is CIVIL, then I sincerely hope they NEVER regain control of Congress, or anything ELSE. We simply CANNOT trust these power-mad Leftist LOON totalitarian wannabes with political power. The ONLY thing they can be counted on to DO with it is ABUSE it by trampling our Constitution, our rights, and our liberties while they push their destructive Leftist LOON agenda, no matter WHAT we, the people want! Obama’s 8 year TRAINWRECK of a Presidency and all the damage he did to this country–especially to its UNITY as “one nation under God”–should be proof enough of WHY they should NEVER be allowed to regain political power!
Sooner or later all this tough talk will get under the skin of the far right and someone will strike back. Maybe it’s time for the Republicans to have a voice speaking along the same lines to balance things before someone goes Elephant hunting and we all end up in a national firefight.
So you want us to show THEM civility, when they keep attacking us?? Sorry bub, but turning the other cheek too often, is IMO, WHY WE ARE in this mess.. MAYBE IF more of us stood UP to these bullies back in the 70s and 80s, we would not even have HAD Bill C in office let alone Obama..
You know what the best part of this is…HIllary will NEVER be president!
“Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.” I don’t go out of my way looking for trouble. Please, don’t go out of your way bringing it to me. At 77 years of age, and in the current political climate, I’m beginning to notice the need to carry again. Not that I’ve ever had a CCW, just a need. Recognizing that need kept me alive more than once. I don’t intend to end up like ”Shorty”, who was beaten to death by young punks, or shot to death in a “Gun Free” shooting gallery like a movie theater, church, etc, let alone wounded like a member of congress, etc. on a ball field, or attacked by some group who is “Protesting” like Antifa, or BLM. Nor do I intend to just roll over and urinate skyward just because some idiot wants what is not theirs, or is playing a ”Game”. Oh, don’t get me wrong, I’ve stared down the wrong end of a gun more than once, but my wits and forethought saved me and, on more than one occasion, those I was with as well. I’ve also had to display occasionally to nip a potentially deadly escalation of a serious situation by some fool bent on mayhem in the bud, but not haphazardly, nor indiscreetly. Beware the bearded, white haired old man with a confident step and smile. He may have a “Hidden” reason.
Rand Paul’s wife said she sleeps with a loaded gun next to her bed now, because she is so fearful of violent attacks by deranged Leftists! She is RIGHT to fear, as they are getting increasingly out of control.
She talks the talks but she stumbles on the walk, like all Progressive left-wingnut (D’s). Here is the latest example by an old crusty Leninist Commie. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_9YD4M4Juk
So I guess that’s the plan, riots until the democrats get back in power.
That certainly fits in with what we’ve seen.
LOOL…
By saying, “I believe if we are fortunate enough to take back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again,” Hillary uses “we,” but is thinking “me.” When we-me has more power, me can raise the price level for bribes to or above the prior amounts.