Hillary Clinton: ‘Civility can start again’ when Democrats run Congress

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday Democrats cannot be civil unless they retake either the House or the Senate during midterms.

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for,” Mrs. Clinton said in an interview with Christiane Amanpour, “I believe if we are fortunate enough to take back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again.”

Mrs. Clinton listed a litany of political crimes she says Republicans committed, including some during the 2000 elections in Florida and against Sen. John McCain. She criticized the GOP for spreading “falsehoods” and “lies” that people believed about her.

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee for president blamed Mitch McConnell and Trump for tainting the Supreme Court confirmation process and insulting female protestors.

She warned that the GOP is an “ideological party driven by a lust for power” and controlled by corporate interests.

“You can be civil but you can’t overcome what they intend to do unless you win elections,” she said.

Her remarks come after Republican senators blame Democrats for stirring up protests against them. After several heated demonstrations and confrontations inside the Capitol, several Republican senators, like Sen. Susan Collins, needed to be escorted by Capitol Police.

Just before the Senate took the first key vote on now-Justice Kavanaugh’s nomination on Friday, Sen. Chuck Grassley told “Fox and Friends” that senators should be setting a better example and “encouraging civility.”

“You’re seeing the resistance headquarters right here on Capitol Hill all among Democrats,” he said.

