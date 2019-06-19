‘Hillary and Clinton’ Broadway show to close early after weak sales

The “Hillary and Clinton” Broadway production, starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow, will wrap up a month early at the John Golden Theatre after weak ticket sales.

The play by Lucas Hnath, directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Scott Rudin, will have its final performance Sunday instead of its original end date on July 21. The play, which gives a fictional account of the interactions between Hillary and Bill Clinton during her 2008 presidential campaign, struggled to fill the seats and reached only 36 percent of its gross potential in the last two weeks, The Hollywood Reporter said.

It’s the third play produced by Mr. Rudin that has closed early this spring following soft ticket sales.

“Hillary and Clinton” earned Ms. Metcalf a Tony Award nomination this year for her role as Mrs. Clinton, but lost to Elaine May for her role in another Rudin production, Kenneth Lonergan’s “The Waverly Galler.”

