High school student arrested after #MAGA hat fight: ‘That’s a racist and hateful symbol’

A California high school student is facing battery charges after getting in a classroom altercation with another student who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Jo-Ann Butler, a senior at Union Mine High School in El Dorado, told the local CBS News affiliate that she became enraged at the sight of the pro-President Trump hat on campus and decided to make a political point.

“Maybe just wake people up in some type of way, because it’s not cool the environment our classroom is in,” Jo-Ann told the station. “That’s a racist and hateful symbol.”

Cellphone video of the altercation shows an irate Jo-Ann cursing and berating another student while a teacher tries to escort her out of the classroom. Deputies said the 17-year-old grabbed the hat off the student’s head and slapped the teacher on the arm. She is now facing two counts of battery and has been suspended from school for a week, CBS reported.

“Student and staff safety is our highest priority and the UMHS administration will continue to cooperate with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office as the incident is being investigated,” the El Dorado Union High School District said in a statement.

You Might Like







Jo-Ann’s father said he doesn’t approve the way his daughter handled the situation, but that the issue regarding political clothing deserved some attention.

“I don’t agree with grabbing someone’s hat and verbally talking to them in that way,” Chris Butler told CBS. “But as far as the issue being brought up, maybe this is something that needs to be brought up.”

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (5 votes cast)