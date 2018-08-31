High school student arrested after #MAGA hat fight: ‘That’s a racist and hateful symbol’

A California high school student is facing battery charges after getting in a classroom altercation with another student who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.
Jo-Ann Butler, a senior at Union Mine High School in El Dorado, told the local CBS News affiliate that she became enraged at the sight of the pro-President Trump hat on campus and decided to make a political point.
“Maybe just wake people up in some type of way, because it’s not cool the environment our classroom is in,” Jo-Ann told the station. “That’s a racist and hateful symbol.”
Cellphone video of the altercation shows an irate Jo-Ann cursing and berating another student while a teacher tries to escort her out of the classroom. Deputies said the 17-year-old grabbed the hat off the student’s head and slapped the teacher on the arm. She is now facing two counts of battery and has been suspended from school for a week, CBS reported.
“Student and staff safety is our highest priority and the UMHS administration will continue to cooperate with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office as the incident is being investigated,” the El Dorado Union High School District said in a statement.
Jo-Ann’s father said he doesn’t approve the way his daughter handled the situation, but that the issue regarding political clothing deserved some attention.
“I don’t agree with grabbing someone’s hat and verbally talking to them in that way,” Chris Butler told CBS. “But as far as the issue being brought up, maybe this is something that needs to be brought up.”
This goes to show just how dumb-downed our school systems have become… And to resort to yelling and screaming and violence, all because some kind has pride for his country.
Take a look at what Liberals are teaching our young: Disrespect our national Flag, Disrespect for our national anthem, Disrespect of GOD, Disrespect for our country, Disrespect for our laws. Disrespect and hate toward anyone who has a different view on anything that differs from their point of view.
And here we have a Liberal Snowflake teenager that goes into a hateful tantrum just because she sees a person wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.
Who is teaching these young people to forcefully hate anything and anyone who does not support the destructive, self-righteous, delusional agenda of the Liberal Democrats?
And its about time one of these liberal louts finally got CHARGED with assault when doing this.
Let’s just hope the liberal DA’s out there, don’t just dismiss those charges.
This is what the progressive movement has been doing for about 100 years now. The left and the democrats are slowly indoctrinating and brainwashing our most vulnerable starting at the earliest age.
Get your kids out of these government indoctrination camps.
Butler is just a prime example of the idiot left libtards who love sot flash Obama and hates anyone flashing Trump……. Butler is a moron and an idiot. Why aren’t here parents totally ashamed of her? Why has she not been expelled? Let he sit out a year — or not even graduate. She’s too dumb to graduate, anyway. Sign that dumb broad up for a tour of duty with Hells Angels as Just Another Old Lady.
Maybe the parent(s) are just as liberal as she is!
Stupid dink doesn’t realize he is much biased and prejudiced than that shirt or that he is the kind of person that makes us appreciate we have the 2nd. Maybe I should send him some pictures of Germans physically abusing Jews on the street in the mid-1930s Berlin. ******** executed Jews who fought for Germany in WWI and even some who had proudly won Olympic gold medals competing for Germany. Some of these people need to go to prison so they can what true harassment is.
It’s a hat…it doesn’t say anything hateful and it isn’t racist. However, the young woman certainly was spewing very hateful words and that is “not cool the environment our classroom is in”. Slapping a teacher, even if you are angry with someone else in the classroom isn’t ‘cool’ either. The whole incident shows that while this young person is 17 she has a whole lot more maturing to do. Perhaps dealing with the legal system and the consequences of her thoughtless actions will help her grow up. She might pay more attention in civics class (do they still teach that?) to learn what rights people have under our US Constitution.
It’s no longer “civics” class~~ now it’s the “science of sociology,” which is just an excuse to teach bigotry and hate.
The girl’s father seems to agree that his daughter’s assumptions are correct and do need to be “brought up” — by which he apparently means “rammed down people’s throats, but only figuratively rather than physically.” No one at the school or in the girl’s home seems to be open to questioning whether the hat actually is racist and hateful, or whether it simply represents a viewpoint that has any merit worth “bringing up” along with his daughter’s so the relative merits of the ideas can be discussed. Nope. Just take it for granted that Trump and his supporters are racist haters.
And imo that’s the problem. TOO MANY of these liberals, seem to want to lump EVERYONE who voted for trump as being racist. SO use that stereotyping as justification for their willful acts of violence towards us. YET NEVER seem to get pushback from the media or politicians.. IMO BECAUSE they likewise agree with it.
Lock her up with Hillary.
Just once I’d like someone to ask these SJW’s to give an incident of President Trump being racist, or saying something racist.
This is why the liberal media lies…. For it knows its sheep hear to their lying voice. They do not care if their lying is exposed. They only care about putting another log on the flames to keep the burning going. Adolf Hitler had his sheep…. The Fake News has their’s.
Wow! Suspended from school for a week. If it were the other way around, the MAGA kid would be expelled forever–before any investigation was even started.
Dad, teach your brat that WE ALL have the same rights … no ones rights can supercede anyone elses!
I’ve yet to hear of any lib moron being physically assaulted for wearing a Castro, Che Guevara or Mao T shirt or any other paraphernalia glorifying MASS MURDERERS. Clearly libs have no control over their emotions and just can’t leave someone alone who thinks differently from them. Indeed, their heroes, the mass murderers thought exactly the same way and executed their opponents or sent them off to re-education camps. So this little lib **** started her own one-woman re-education camp.
Hope she’s properly schooled herself.