High School fundraising auction draws complaints of slavery

John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento is abandoning an annual fundraising auction in which students pay for seniors to perform tasks after classmates said they consider the practice racially insensitive and “all-around wrong.”
Lamari Johnson, a senior and an African American, noted in her online petition that February is Black History Month and that her “ancestors fought for freedom, fought to not be enslaved, sold and separated from their family.”
She wrote that students were making jokes about it, saying, ” ‘Oh hey look. I just bought two slaves,’ which is not OK … Auctioning off a human is all-around wrong.”
The event has gone on for more than a decade to raise money for the school’s senior ball, and students this year held an auction on Feb. 9.
Principal David Van Natten said he decided last week to end the tradition in future years after hearing concerns from Johnson and other students, as well as discussing the matter with other administrators.
Van Natten did not know how much money was raised this year. Both he and district spokesman Alex Barrios said participation was voluntary. A student might pay $20, for example, to have a senior carry a backpack throughout the the day, said Barrios. Or a senior might during the day have to recite a poem on demand, Van Natten said.
Johnson, 17, said Sunday she started the petition after the auction, after talking to other students on campus and after a teacher she approached did not take her complaint seriously.
Once it was posted, she said she became a target of personal attacks from students who disagreed with the event cancellation.
“I understand some people don’t get it. But it’s also been kind of hard for me,” she said, adding the she “didn’t want to make it just a racial issue.”
The takeaway, she said, “was seeing how important it is to take a stand for something you believe in, even when people are against you because there are so many many other people who fought for something. If people didn’t fight for gay rights, if they didn’t fight for civil rights, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Sonia Lewis, who previously taught history at Kennedy and led the Criminal Justice Academy, said that years ago she shared with her students a global perspective on what it means to auction a “thing” versus auctioning a person. Auctioning human beings, she said, creates a sense of entitlement and discomfort.
“I think when you replace things with people you run the chance of having a slippery slope, of being offensive,” said Lewis, who is a member of Black Lives Matter Sacramento, a group that helped Johnson with the petition.
Lewis said during her five years at the high school, she saw auction episodes that were offensive.
“I don’t care what the race is, I know there are sensitivities that come into play,” she said.
She recalled a case in which a group of students bought a senior, who was not African American, and tied his hands with rope and led him around on a leash all day. On other occasions, she heard students boast repeatedly, “I bought you as a slave for the day.”
“Any time any of those things are going on, I think we have to step back as adults and say this is not appropriate.”
This year, when Johnson met with Van Natten to voice her objections, the principal said he listened and took notes.
Van Natten said that even before Johnson contacted him, he had discussed the idea of ending the auction, raising it with his administrative team last year, his first as Kennedy principal, and again this year.
He said Johnson called the event “insensitive in light of Sacramento’s reputation for human trafficking.” She also was concerned that students were on campus talking about buying other students, and doing that during February, which is Black History Month.
“She felt that for both of those reasons, the event, although it’s a tradition at the school, should not continue.”
As of last week, Johnson’s petition had 167 signatures, according to Change.org.
Van Natten said Thursday that after hearing Johnson’s concerns, he spoke again with his administrative team. Then he notified Kenneth O’Flaherty, the student activities director, that “the event would not continue,” Van Natten said. He said he asked O’Flaherty to advise student government of his decision. He said the word went out on Tuesday that the tradition of auctioning seniors would end.
“The goal is a learning environment that is nurturing, safe and inclusive,” Van Natten said. “And as principal, the buck stops here. I did not feel like this event met those criteria and, hence, my decision it would not go on.”
Van Natten said he has not received any requests for refunds, and seniors have already performed most of the auctioned activities. He said he thinks most students are “over it” by this point.
Nina Jones, a freshman, said Thursday that she was unaware of the auction, but she reacted to the idea.
“That’s a person!” she said, with some indignation. It made no difference to her that that racially diverse people participated.
“It’s still wrong” because of the nation’s history of slavery, said the 15-year-old.
Nancy Luong, a senior, knew only about a counterpetition circulated online by an anonymous person who sought to continue the auction. That petition had 77 signatures last week.
That petitioner said, “Being bought doesn’t even mean anything and the whole thing is just for fun.”
But Luong, 17, said, “I believe that some people have been through so much (racism) already, that it’s impossible to have thick skin.”
___
(c)2017 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)
Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
High School fundraising auction draws complaints of slavery,
It is time to gain a real perspective about the racist issue. Look at history. Do you really expect to change the way people treat people? Not only is slavery a past issue; it is a future issue as well. That doesn’t mean that it is a good thing, but be real about it. With all the troubles this country has to deal with, it doesn’t gain a thing to keep pointing the fore finger.
The kids were not under any real compulsion to be a slave, and they weren’t.
I was auctioned off as a slave in high school many moons ago to raise money for the prom, and this is a worthwhile tradition which needs to continue. It’s fun for all involved, and much better than a bake sale. Have you ever tried a cake baked by a teenage boy? I’ve done that too… baked the bright green (1 bottle of food coloring) store bought cake mix which looked normal after the icing was applied. 🙂
Heck, when i was active duty, MANY commands i was at, used these ‘auctions’ of top brass, to raise funds for some charity. New Orleans is also rife with them, with their bachellor auctions and the like. YET you never hear them being decried as ‘slavery’….
Isn’t it pathetic that someone has to find a racial subtext in everything that anyone else does these days. We have been so divided by the Obama presidency and his focus on race in every issue, that kids can’t hold a fund raiser because some sensitive snowflake (probably a black snowflake) thinks that it has connotations of slavery. How totally absurd. Get a life people, enjoy your youth, and save the political sensitivity for later in life.
Just a footnote to my comment, that this is typical of the public schools that are more concerned with producing social justice warriors than they are giving a good education, preparing the kids for life, be it college, trade school, or just work. Instead they infuse them with this complete sense of wrongness about their nation when it is absolute trash in fact. If America is such a bad, racist, unfair place, why are immigrants risking life and limb to get here. If you really think there is a better place-go there.
Only in California would such a fun event turn into racism and be cancelled for ONE little cupcake being too sensitive to bear it. This is what is wrong with kids and libs. They will never learn to live in the real world if they always see racism even in a bowl of Jello. Yes one California school banned Jello because it said “Colored” with red dye #2 . I’d tell the little wonder not to attend if it offeneded her so much. BUT? That is a lib if they don’t like something everyone else isn’t allowed to have it . SO Sick of them
I am just wondering. Would we have seen this had it say been in Louisiana? Where i know things like bachelor auctions go on a lot of the time, always for charity…
Yeah, this isnt anything like slavery, slaves were forced and not paid, the opposite of whats hapoening here. It sounds like the kids were doing something traditional, all for a bit of fun, and because one kid used the word ‘slave’, some of the faculty decided to go after their little15 minutes of fame.
Lamari Johnson,Nina Jones should be expelled. Indentured servants were introduced to the Americas in the 1600’s and were almost all WHITE. These “students” should study history (all of it) before opening their mouths. Slavery was introduced in the 1700’s by the English having bought same from African chieftains and Arabs.
It is being perpetuated by the Democrats in the form of welfare and the importation of cheap labor to replace Black Americans. President Johnson said it was to ensure the Black vote for a hundred years.
It’s not a sale, It’s trading services for cash donations to a good cause,,,,and an equal opportunity sale. Didn’t see anything about color on this one? Accept by the one taught by Liberals to live in fear. Maybe if we could auction off some mindless Democrats, they might learn what work is, and we could pay off the national Debt which has made economic Debt slaves out of us all Regardless of color, race, religion, gender or economic class.
Maybe someone needs to an online petition to boycott ANY sort of fund raising sale this school does.. Cause of ‘slavery ya know..”
See how they like having no income for their football games from cheerleaders doing car washes, and the like..
I will never and I mean never ever again step foot in the State of California. Weirdos,flakes and libs that are 100% irrational.
This Johnson little girl needs to learn her history. Very few black people fought for freedom. For the most part, it was poor white people who fought and died to free the slaves.
We did these auctions when I was in school. Nobody thought anything about it, including the black students. Pretty much every race has been a slave to another race. The fundraisers are for fun and to raise money-not to enslave anyone. The snowflakes need to melt.
Actually about 10 percent of the union army was african american. Not insignificant.
I guess if they were auctioning off people, it could come off wrong. But to auction of services like carrying a backpack, or auctioning off yourself (on your own accord) to be tied up is capitalism.
Personally, I hire outside maid services to clean my toilets. I hate to do it andn they make money. Capitalism. They do it of their own free will.
Hell back in the 80s when i attended schooling in the UK, we had one of our town’s sister schools to the one i attended have a big fire gut its Gym. OUR school did this sort of fund raiser to help out and many of the TEACHERS joined in, ‘selling’ their services for a day.. Not only did no one whine about ‘how it was slavery’ but several local news papers COMMENDED us for our ‘team spirit’…
Is it any wonder that racism is increasing? When blacks finding lame excuses like the chippie in the article, it spawns more hatred. This is as stupid an argument as I have heard lately. Shame on the school for knuckling under to these snotty kids.
As a Psychologist what it actually does is create Government/Authority sponsored racism against another group. In order to have true equality this kind of nonsense should be 100% ignored. Instead these vapid libs cave into the petty entitlement mentality. Someone needs to give ALL libs a history lesson. She doesn’t deserve any special privilege because of race.I wonder if there were any black students that bought the service of a white one? Like a girl asking,bidding/ buying a white guy to wash her car?Or sing a song for her? Libs take the joy and humor out of everything. I’m wondering if the Celebrity auction for the Screen ACtor’s Guild charities of those hot looking men and women for dinner dates has been called off?
This is the PATHETIC level of lunacy we have allowed the lunatic left to drag our society to. This is SO far beyond ridiculous as to be psychotic. How do you pathetic people even force yourselves to go outside or go to the store. With all your psychotic pathological fears you belong in a mental institution. The liberal mind is monumentally pathetic.
People of this generation are too d__n sensitive and quick to take offense. The antidote – more laughter and not taking ourselves so seriously.
Blacks and Liberals are the class of the perpetually offended. The libs fall all over themselves to hand out OUR money to them then EXPLOIT them to remain victims to use. Talk about the ultimate slavery THAT is it
[The libs fall all over themselves to hand out OUR money to them then EXPLOIT them to remain victims to use.]
And that to me is the worst part. IF THEY PUT THEIR OWN money and house/property where their mouths were i would have more respect for their positions.. BUT THEY ONLY want to use other people’s money..
Absolutely ridiculous. Anything to be a victim!
The people allowing themselves to be auctioned off are NOT selling themselves – they are selling their TIME. They are doing this of their own FREE-WILL. A HUGE difference! In essence, a contractor who says s/he will do a job for x number of dollars. Does that mean they are a slave because he has sold you his/her time to you?
If this is the case, then the ENTIRE world will stop as everyone will claim to be a slave!
The schools have to quit catering to this foolish PC garbage. Ignore such complaints. Giving in to them just encourages more ridiculous claims.
On a educational note or maybe a question,if only 167 students signed the petition that means their is only about 300 student going to that high school? 167 is 52% or so ?
If majority rules? Teacher should have used this as a lesson id democracy.
Maybe they could have the auction on a voluntary bases. If you want to participate you can, if not, you don’t have to. The kids not wanting to participate in the auction but want to go to the event, can just pitch in the $20.00 and skip the auction or have a bake sale. Problem solved!
…
The loony left in California? That would require actual common sense.
According to the education dept, they have 2,160 students. SO 167 people complaining is around 6%.. A teachable moment would be for the school to hold a referendum to show what a public vote is like to students, so THEY can decide as a student body. BUT since this is liberal commiefornia, the minorities always rule out there it seems.
Hey jerk.
The emphasis here is not slavery but concern for other people and helping other people. The money is a contribution to a good cause at the school.
Again, hey jerk
You are wrong.
BTW, Sign me up as 78 on the other survey.
Wouldn’t the white students be slaves also? The truth is that the whites work and pay taxes so these black students get free college, free housing, free food, free medical etc. Now who is the slave today?
Leave it to one, to ruin it for everyone else. It was supposed to be all in fun and a money making project for school activities.
If we only had know, ancestors would have picked their own cotton.
Decades ago in Atlanta, there was a program called “rent a kid” that you could call up and hire some kids for yardwork or whatever as a summer program. It was quite successfu but then the politically correct crowd got involved and changed the name to (I do not remember it has been too long) something like “expanding youth opportunity” or worse.
As a homeowner, and a lazy old guy, I would like to rent a kid. But the fancy PC name made it sound like a federal works program or worse. It destroyed any playfulness, any sense of neighborliness, and expectation of reasonable cost. Kill the program with bad marketing!!
Maybe they should stop all professional sports. After all, they own you and most of the players are black. It sounds like slavery to me! I’m pretty sure they can make up the money they lose by becoming brain surgeons with their degrees in 13th century African studies!