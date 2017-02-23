‘High fives’ from police too scary for Massachusetts children

The police in Northampton, Mass., found out the hard way that even the best of intentions can be a problem.
They instituted “ Friday” in December. Once a week, officers would show up at one of the city’s elementary schools and give the kids “” on their way into school.
Judging by some letters and cards posted by the department on its Facebook page, kids seemed to like it fine.
But Friday is over.
The department has now posted on its Facebook page that it’s ending the program over concern about its impact on children “who may have had negative experiences with the police.”
We are aware that there is an article circulating through social media related to NPD’s Friday program. There are several components of the article that are false. We’re not going to address each of them. Instead, we wanted to take a moment to provide some facts about the program and how it started and stopped in Northampton.
The Friday program was presented at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in San Diego last fall. The concept involves police officers welcoming kids to school and giving them on Friday mornings before school begins.
It was presented as an inexpensive (aka free) way for police officers to positively engage with youth in their communities and to show support for local schools. We loved the idea! We reached out to Superintendent Provost and asked him if he would support the program and if he would communicate with the four Northampton elementary school principals to see if they were interested in having us visit once a month on a Friday.
Everyone was on board. Principals and teachers communicated the Friday plan to staff, students, and families. We went to all of the elementary schools, exchanged , and even snuck in some playground time with kids.
While we received a lot of support on social media, we also heard a few concerns about the program. Chief Kasper was invited to attend a school committee meeting to explain the program and to field questions.
During that meeting, a concern was raised that not all kids may feel comfortable with a police presence at the beginning of their school day. Others questioned the long-term impacts of the program and wondered if it was truly valuable. Shortly after the meeting, NPD was asked to pause the program, which we did.
Chief Kasper was then invited to attend a follow-up meeting with members of the public to discuss Fridays. About 12-15 people attended the meeting. Concerns were shared that some kids might respond negatively to a group of uniformed officers at their school.
People were specifically concerned about kids of color, undocumented children, or any children who may have had negative experiences with the police. After the meeting, Chief Kasper and Superintendent Provost spoke and decided to stop the Friday, but they remain committed to exploring alternative programs.
NPD really enjoyed greeting kids as they arrived at school. But, as much as we enjoyed the visits, we also took time to listen to the thoughts of some school committee members, school staff, and past and present parents/families.
For a large portion of our population this program may not seem controversial. However, we cannot overlook the fact that this program may be received differently by some members of our community. Most importantly, we want kids to arrive at school enthusiastic and ready to learn!
Luckily, we still accept , low fives, and fist bumps. If you see any of us out there on the streets, feel free to ask for one!
“I could see how some families wouldn’t be comfortable with it,” parent Joy Ohm tells the Hampshire Gazette. “I don’t know what the process was but it seems like they should’ve consulted the community first.”
“I was fine with it,” her 10-year-old daughter said.
The story has set social media aflame after an unidentified blogger wrote a post with several fallacies and made-up quotes.
The school superintendent is trying to calm the reaction.
“I have had many conversations with parents and community members with diverse opinions about the program,” superintendent John Provost said. “I have found all of those conversations to be positive and productive. It dismays me that much of the online discussion has been so hurtful. Children learn by observing adult behavior.”
—-
Poor children of snowflakes. Too traumatized by a high-five, but not traumatize gun violence. Should rename the program “Flipping you freaking idiot adults the bird Friday” instead. Maybe they will approve this instead. Goes to show you no good deed goes unpunished.
Speaking as a person of color, this is a perfect example of why so many predominantly black and hispanic communities are low-income ghettos filled with hood rats, petty criminals, thugs, and gangsters. “People were specifically concerned about kids of color, undocumented children, or any children who may have had negative experiences with the police.” In other words, the criminals were bothered by the police presence.
You want to immediately and dramatically reduce crime and gun violence in this country? Declare a temporary state of martial law, and have the military roll into the ghettos of every major city, and round up every punk with an outstanding warrant, and every convicted felon carrying a gun. Pack them in buses and ship them to Gitmo-like black site where professionals can use enhanced interrogation to learn about every single drug supplier, weapon supplier, etc. that they know of, then send tactical teams after those people and repeat the process.
Do this and not only will crime drop significantly, but those ghetto communities will also start to dramatically improve. Everyone wins (except the criminals).
These people are exhibiting PTSD from Trump’s election. I think we should make sure they are never required again to vote. It is just too damaging to their infantile psyches. If you think these people are squeeling like pigs stuck under a gate now, just imagine what would happen if the Star Trek Captain’s idea were to become reality! The ACLU, DNC, LGBTx, New Black Panthers, ad infinitum would declare nuclear war on us…maybe they already have?
Marines: I bet these people didn’t even vote.
Gee. I wonder. Would they be so ‘affraid’ of the cops if it was during the time of a rampaging shooter on campus??
Perhaps they would be more comfortable with High Five Friday with a Gang Member or a Drug Dealer. You know the kind of folks who command real respect in their communities.
Perhaps these kids with negative perceptions of police might be helped by receiving smiles and high fives from police officers.
Heck i remember when i attended school in CA (fresno back in 1990-91), several cop shops held organized ‘street ball tournaments’ and other such community support activities on school grounds.. Never once heard of people complain “the black kids might be scared” back then…
Be sure to pay attention to school board elections and get out to vote to keep this sort of insanity. High fives for the students is a good way for a positive interaction. If some students do not like it the interaction with the policeman might help the person get a more positive view of the police. As a policy, I dot not use the slightly negative word cop and use the more positive word policeman in my speech. Words have impact.
Ah, it seems that the people who were uncomfortable around the police were the “undocumented children” (aka illegal aliens) and “children who may have had negative experiences with police” (aka got caught breaking the law). So the program was stopped to avoid hurting the feelings of lawbreakers. Typical.
And of course the cancellation of the program signals even to the kids who loved the program and thought police were their friends that there really is something wrong about having police around, or maybe something wrong with police in general. Great message to send the kids. (sarc)
[And of course the cancellation of the program signals even to the kids who loved the program and thought police were their friends that there really is something wrong about having police around, or maybe something wrong with police in general. Great message to send the kids. (sarc)]
It also tells them, it matters not how many may like something, as long as just one person MAY Not like it if someone complains loudly enough, it will be stopped for all.
The whole idea of the program is to get kids that are “uncomfortable” with the police, “comfortable” with the police. But the goofy left & anti cop factions would rather deny their children chances & opportunity so the adults can feed their obsessions & pass on their irrational hate to their kids.
What is really sad about all of this is not that any parent or child actually complained or had a problem, but someone complained that a child ” might respond negatively”….MIGHT. Not did, just MIGHT.
Someone MIGHT get hit by a bus tomorrow, so maybe we should cancel all bus routes. Someone MIGHT get food poisoning eating at McDonalds…better close those up just in case.
Well, it is just like a few banks in one town in the UK back in the early 90s.. Supposedly cause the town was being picked to house a few hundred muslim refugees that had been granted asylum, the bank owner told his branches, “Remove piggy banks, just in case the muslims are offended by the sight of the toy pigs..”
NOT that someone had complained. BUT just in case one might be..
ALSO NOTICE, it invariably is always a liberal who does this, “Just in case” banning of something…
It never ceases to amaze me how those who tear down great programs such as this can tank said program when they voice ‘concerns’ over the program that have yet produced itself in real time or real life. How about we stop trying to dictate when someone may or may not have a bad reaction to something as begign as a high five from a LEO. How about we wait and see if a program has a positive impact or not before throwing it out of our schools?
I get spit balling and parents interacting with their children’s schools to ensure the best possible outcomes an environments for their children. However, to take a program that had to have a problem be taken out of the schools for an imaginary ‘what if’ scenario is just PC run amok and over thinking a program that wasn’t harming anyone except for a criminal here or there or some community organizer who didn’t want LEO’s anywhere near schools to spread a positive message. *smh. The rabid left, crudding up even the most simple and fun idea’s to ensure their BLM agenda, LaRaza agenda, Leftest indoctrination agenda aren’t touched by something decent and good.
~M
All of the comments are riddled with ‘may’s, ‘possibly’s, and ‘concern’s without any real evidence that there had been negative feedback from the children, I emphasize that. Some parents may fear the police for good reason but to project that fear onto children is a form of abuse. One anonymous complaint is hardly sufficient for cancelling the program and unless that person is a radical with an agenda the whole situation is bogus. The school board has sided with the radical, they bear the brunt for making the police the enemy rather than officers to be trusted, the next step could violence against police and the school is complicite!
And if it was an anonymous complaint how do they know the complainant was even a parent of a kid in the schools??
From the mouth of babes
“I was fine with it,” her 10-year-old daughter said.
Seems like the parents are projecting their anti police sentiment
This sounds like a good program. I definitely do not agree with the objections. Children need to see police doing good things.
Pathetic, just pathetic!! What a sad state our communities are in. I hope the left and their perverted thugs are happy and sleeping well.
Will someone please tell me where all these Liberal idiot educators come from?
The liberal schools that indoctrinated them in the first place..
Policemen are not supposed to be your “buddy.” This idea of “high fives” detracts from their mission. The fact that some of the kids (or parents) are uncomfortable around a friendly cop illustrates this fact. Furthermore, it might even be dangerous when an officer sees a kid who he might know, who is doing something criminal. His likely response is to hesitate which is just enough time for him to get killed. “Touchy-feely” programs are a well-meaning reaction to the leftist traitors destroying the US, and it is a bad idea. Even though the program was stopped for the wrong reason, the good part is that was stopped.
So i take it you would disapprove of all those big brother/big sister programs COPS run/hold as well?
To Ituser: Programs where individuals interact with others on their own incentive and not on duty is different from a police officer in uniform and armed trying to be “nice.”