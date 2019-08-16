Hickenlooper ends 2020 bid, expected to challenge Republican senator

John Hickenlooper is ending his long shot presidential bid before it ever really started.

The ex-Colorado governor shut down his low energy campaign for good on Thursday amid fundraising woes and rock-bottom poll numbers.

“I’m ending my campaign for President. But I will never stop believing that America can only move forward when we work together,” Hickenlooper said in a statement on Thursday.

Hickenlooper, 67, became more of a punchline than a serious contender as his dour delivery, made-for-radio looks and centrist views failed to catch on with Democratic voters.

Even in a field crowded with sub-1% types like Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hickenlooper stood out as a particularly uninspiring choice.

He is still popular in his home state and said Thursday that he would give “serious thought” to jumping into the crowded Democratic race to take on Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), who is considered one of the GOP’s most endangered incumbents.

Democratic voters often tell pollsters they hope the field of 24-plus major candidates is quickly pared down. Many of the underperformers like de Blasio are unlikely to make the cut for future debates, which may be their cue to follow Hickenlooper to the exits.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)