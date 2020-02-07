Hey… Mitt Romney… Here’s the door! Democrats finally have results from Iowa Caucuses

Rush Limbaugh receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the left goes ballistic. Mitt Romney shows his true colors with his Senate impeachment vote, and the full results of the Iowa caucuses are finally in. All that and more on today’s show!

Mitt Romney should be shown the door for his vote during the Senate impeachment trial. Despite the Democrats having no case and the Trump defense team ripping the Democrats’ effort to shreds, Romney still voted to convict President Trump. I can’t wait until his next campaign!

Leftwingers across the country are in full meltdown, because Rush Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. According to them, it’s ok if Robert De Niro gets one, but the world is absolutely going to explode if Rush Limbaugh does as well.

The full results of the Iowa caucuses are finally in. What a mess!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

