Hey millennials, still love socialism? Venezuela on the brink! Biden leads Dems in new poll

Hey millennials… you want to see what socialism looks like? Just take a look at the violence and despair that’s going on right now in Venezuela with the current uprising. Military vehicles are driving over people, and the country is on the verge of war. You still think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders have it right? Also, Joe Biden leads a field of 20 Democrats in the latest polling, and we’ll dive into the numbers. Plus, Stacey Abrams still thinks she won the race for Georgia governor. What??

With Venezuela crumbling, how can millennials still support socialism? Venezuela was once the richest country in South America. Now, people are starving. Here’s the latest on the uprising that is trying to overthrow the socialist regime:

Also, Joe Biden has surged to the top of the pack since announcing his candidacy for the Democrat presidential nomination. Who else is in contention? Check out today’s show for all the details.

