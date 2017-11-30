Hey, Joe! Remember that dead girl in your office?

President Donald Trump, in characteristic Trump fashion, took to Twitter to weigh in on the Matt Lauer firing — and other things.

What other things? Oh, nothing much. Just the small matter of a dead intern.

“So now that Matt Lauer is gone,” Trump wrote, “when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the ‘unsolved mystery’ that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate?”

Trump’s reference was to the lifeless body of Lori Lausutis, discovered in Scarborough’s office in July 2001. Lausutis was 28 years old at the time. The coroner determined she fainted due to a heart condition, and that her head hit the corner of the desk while she was falling.

So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Scarborough, barely in his fourth term at the time, resigned his congressional seat two months later, ostensibly — meaning, he said — to spend more time with his family.

Trump, never one to shy from taking on the media, underscored the still-mysterious conditions surrounding Klausutis’ death in his tweet.

Scarborough fired back in a tweet of his own.

“Looks like I picked a good day to stop responding to Trump’s bizarre tweets,” Scarborough wrote. “He is not well.”

He linked to a tweet he had sent a day ago that read: “I took down my Trump tweets yesterday after deciding my responses should be about policy and not personality. That’s it.”

And the Trump-media hate fest goes on.

