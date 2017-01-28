Heritage: Need evidence of voter fraud? We got it

A legal scholar and former commissioner on the Federal Election Commission is pleased President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into voter fraud.
The president stated on Wednesday that an investigation will look for individuals registered to vote in more than one state, adding in his tweet that it includes “those who are illegal and even those registered to vote who are dead (and many apparently for a long time).”
Trump added that “depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures.”
Some media reports denounced and mocked the president’s move, describing allegations of voter fraud as “unsubstantiated” and “baseless.”
Reporters have all but dared Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, to prove his boss’s allegations in recent days but Hans Von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation, says Trump’s decision to investigate is long overdue.
“This is an issue that the Obama administration and their political allies for eight years had not only tried to hide … but to do everything they could to prevent states from putting in any measures – like voter ID, proof of citizenship – that could cut down on the holes that we have in our election system,” he states.
In a column for Fox News published yesterday, Von Spakovsky and co-writer John Fund argue those actions by Obama and his administration – even as recently as last week – to “obfuscate the issue” support his case.
“What we do know, despite assertions to the contrary, is voter fraud is a problem, and both sides of the political aisle should welcome a real investigation into it,” the columnists write.
Fund, a longtime National Review columnist, is author of the 2004 book Stealing Elections: How Voter Fraud Threatens our Democracy. He has also co-authored books with Von Spakovsky about voter fraud.
The allegations by Fund and Von Spakovsky merited an in-depth story at right-wing website WorldNetDaily, where news editor Garth Kant pointed out academic studies and investigations that bolster Trump’s claims of voter fraud, including by illegal aliens.
Citing one example, Kant points to a 2014 study by the Electoral Studies Journal that estimates illegals cast as many as 2.8 million vots in 2008 and 2010.
The study’s findings merited a Nov. 28 editorial by Investor’s Business Daily that suggested “Trump is right” about illegal aliens voting.
The editorial surmised that “when you consider the population of illegal inhabitants has only grown since then, it’s not unreasonable to suppose that their vote has, too.”
Von Spakovsky tells OneNewsNow that a database compiled by Heritage documents evidence of voter fraud.
“We’re up to almost 450 cases, voter fraud convictions on more than 700 defendants,” he describes. “And it’s everything from absentee ballot fraud, to non-citizens illegally registering and voting, to people voting in different states at the same time – all of which, of course, is highly illegal.”
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
And when discovered, they should be prosecuted!
And it needs to be done as Pubicly as possible. STOP covering it up, STOP letting the media ignore it.. As if its ignored and no one knows/hears about it, no one knows anything’s being done!
Isn’t it odd that Debbie Wasserman, chief of vote fraud against Bernie Sanders, Shultz who reported that the Republicans were committing vote fraud before the election now says that there was none and that we don’t need to waste our time on an investigation. Up to her eyeballs in it I’d say. In the last Presidential Election of the 57 Precincts in Philadelphia there were NO, count ’em, not a single vote for Romney. No vote fraud huh?
What difference does it make whether the Dems are right or wrong? Unlike the right, the left is never held accountable anyway. They just glide to a new, more preposterous stand hoping they can collect a few more fools along the way. Ignore them and press on.
The biggest group of voter fraud comes from the 30,000+ USA Precinct Managers who phone in the altered candidate votes to their state’s election headquarters. As you may recall, MI and PA could not perform the Jill Stein recount because the Hillary votes they grossly overstated and reported to their state’s election headquarters did not match the ballots in their ballot boxes.
The other levels of voter fraud include those from illegal aliens, votes cast in the name of fictitious people and/or dead people, corrupt citizens voting multiple times in different precincts and states, ballot stuffers in the precincts, voter fraud by unauthorized people via absentee ballot, faulty voting machines programmed to omit or shift votes to another candidate/party, overseas military votes not being counted in 2012 due to a mysterious plane crash (the corrupt Democrats will go to any public expense to eliminate legitimate votes cast for another party), corrupt people submitting fraudulent votes in the names of legal citizens that do not exercise their right to vote, and the well-known Clinton buses (dating back to 1992) going into the ghettos and paying the poor with a pack of cigarettes and/or booze for each vote cast in their favor at the multiple precincts they bus them to in multiple neighboring cities, counties, and states.
If the national election day is made a federal day off, that would make it to where there is no NEED for all these damn absentee ballots..
The only people then who would (or should) be allowed to use them would be Military or other people stationed out of country for work, and those too disabled to get to polling places..
Ituser — the Dems will claim the poor who cannot get to the poling place will be enfranchised…. and a Liberal Judge will agree. we have many of them in California. It will be interesting if the investigators will come to California. The Libs controlling CA will not cooperate…. they will not give out any info or delete their records…. similar to what was done at the IRS.
[Ituser — the Dems will claim the poor who cannot get to the poling place will be enfranchised]
Ar they too pooor to make it to the welfare offices??
Get “real civics education back in schools”? Of all the things that Mr. Trump has on his plate fixing education is nearly passing a camel through the eye of a needle. Talk about entrenched! 75% of Americans can’t even tell you the name of a single Supreme Court Justice, how many there are, or can the President make law!
Totally illiterate on most things historical,current event, or constitutional. It Yahoo news doesn’t have it, it isn’t worth knowing.
My grandchildren will NEVER go to a government school and be taught that “Billy has two Daddies”. I will pray that we make it possible for Moms and Dads to send their children to the school of their choice with the money that the Feds and the States would have sent to government schools and that we immediately call for new text books without the Common Core Socialism.
Ask your U.S. Congressman and U.S. Senator representative to sponsor “SAFE VOTES” now to modernize our antiquated and flawed voting system to prevent all 10 levels of voter fraud with a comprehensive plan of proven techniques and save tax payers billions of dollars each election cycle.
Henceforth, people should be made to vote only via absentee ballot so that there will be a paper trail and voting machines cannot be manipulated / hacked / … etc etc etc. There will be no long lines in which to wait to vote. Along with the ballot, people should be forced to attach a copy of the first page of their U.S. passport failing which the ballot should be invalidated. After all, when the law states that only U.S. citizens are authorized to vote, there is nothing wrong in demanding that the ballot be accompanied by the first page of the U.S. passport in order for the vote to be counted.
Have you seen the amount of fraud there is in absentee ballots. Such as in 08 when an ENTIRE overseas base worth of absentee ballots went missing, after the ‘count’ “was 88% for Romney 10% for obama, 1% for someone else”??
Or the OTHER times we have seen military ballots go missing? OR the times where ballots got prefilled out by Acorn workers, visiting the elderly, just “To help them out” them got submitted for Obama no matter who that elderly person was wanting to vote for?
Sorry, but Absentee ballots are NOT the way to go.
What about the people who do not have a passport. I don’t have one. I do not go out of this country and have no desire to do so. I would guess (based on no information at all) that half of the population don’t have a passport and don’t need one.
ltuser…the Obama government claimed the plane went down, with the absentee ballots in them, from the military overseas. So…does that mean they maliciously killed all those on board, just to make sure Obama was elected? Sounds like something he would do. Just like the Seal teams, and other of the 30, who went down in Afghanistan on defective, old helicopters that were NEVER used for Seal Team flights. And the government cremated the bodies, before the family could see them.. and did not ask the families, first. One father told me his son’s body was riddled with bullets, according to sources he knew, in Afghanistan.
Keepyourpower, there’s no need for the Obama govt to deliberately crash a plane. Remember, they only CLAIMED that the ballots were on the plane.
But I agree that absentee ballots encourage fraud more than they prevent it. These ballots were supposed to be only for the homebound, military and others who couldn’t get back to their home counties on election day (and again, this was when there was only one election DAY), or those who had no transportation available to a polling place too far away to walk. And people had to demonstrate that they really needed one. Now everyone gets mailed a request form, and it’s the easiest thing in the world for someone intent on fraud to mail in multiple requests with stolen IDs, or request ballots for neighbors and then “help” them fill in the ballots, or … well the possibilities are endless, and many of them turned up in the last few elections. There were some truly outrageous cases of people in assisted living and long-term care facilities being exploited by operatives who “helped” them with their ballots. Do I need to add that these were all Democrat operatives?
[What about the people who do not have a passport. I don’t have one. I do not go out of this country and have no desire to do so. I would guess (based on no information at all) that half of the population don’t have a passport and don’t need one.]
Then they can send in a scanned copy of their US Birth certificate…
I am 68 (almost 69) years old and have never held a U.S. passport. When I was a kid, we often went into Canada, but at that time, no passport was needed to get in or out of Canada. We did have to go through Customs, but it was never a problem for any of us. Since I do not plan to ever travel outside of the United States, I do not need a passport and to require me to get one to vote seems like a waste of the fee required to get one and the time necessary to process the actual passport. Good idea, but not very practical for folks like me. Best wishes!
There seems to be a pattern emerging here…the liberals mock Trump, then find out he is right. Maybe they should stop talking.
I hope they go back and review Obamao’s election. It is darn certain there was massive voter fraud then.
Have these leftists ever heard of the law, put in place, and signed by President Clinton? It is the Motor/Voter law. Any person who passes the driving test, and receives a driver’s license, is automatically registered to vote!
And, I believe this has been a Democrat, treasonous idea from the beginning. NOW, blue states are giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. Thus, they can vote.
So YES…millions of illegals voted in the past Presidential election! Yes, dead people voted again. Yes, people voted twice, or more times.
Obama kept the states election boards from cleaning the registration lists of dead people, and those who voted twice. Maybe, this time, Trump will let the Boards of Election clean up their rolls!
When I inadvertently let my drivers license expire I had to provide my birth certificate or passport in order to get it renewed. I don’t know if this is specific to just my state or others. This effectively makes motor voter available only to US citizens where I live.
That MUST be just your state as there are several besides CA which allow and flat out ENCOURAGE illegal invaders to get drivers licenses.
I like what the Muslim countries do…you stick your index finger in a bottle of permanent ink, after you vote. Therefore, you cannot vote more than once.
I agree. OR go to the way Mexico and other countries do.. USE a thumb print checked against your permanent file..
Well, we won’t know if voter fraud is baseless or not unless it is investigated. If it’s baseless, why are the Dems so opposed to voter ID? Saying voter ID excludes the poor is baloney. If you can grocery shop, you can manage to get a voter ID. Especially since the ID is free. I have to pay for mine – Driver’s License.
Very true. If you don’t think anything’s wrong, why be so against someone looking INTO whether there’s anything wrong? UNLESS you’re scared what they will find??
“Saying voter ID excludes the poor is baloney” — another case of pudding-proof in India (bulkerloads of poor, whether you use official BPL stats or “adjusted” ones — voter-ID is mandatory there, and the poor voters do get it still) debunking the BS argument of the US Dhimmicruds.
Sjrini, its NEVER been a truthful argument of the left, since if it WAS then poor wouldn’t be able to cash checks, go into governmental buildings (like to see their son or hubby who’s in jail), get welfare, or any of the other DOZENS of things you need an ID for, that poor people do just like everyone else does..
While we are reforming the voting system, I suggest adding a simple multiple-choice civics test to each Federal ballot, with questions such as “How many states are there in the USA?” “Who was the first American President?” “Who were the Axis Powers in WWII?” “When did the American Revolution begin?” “When did the American Civil War begin and end?” etc. Votes would then be weighted by the number of correct answers.
factualist, Why? What would the do?
We need Voter ID. That will bring the Fraud down.
If a person must have an ID to receive Welfare, or Food Stamps. how is having one for Voting Racist?
This is dangerous territory. Similar “literacy” or “civics” tests were used in the Jim Crow South to keep blacks from voting. Some people got harder tests than others. Considering the kind of voter fraud we’re dealing with already, adding an opportunity for abuse like this might make the problem worse.
I might add that considering the nature of our schools today, a large portion of our native population under the age of 40 might have more trouble with a civics exam than a recently naturalized immigrant. I’m only half-joking here.
Davi:
If you don’t understand why it would be a good idea to reduce the electoral influence of people who are entirely ignorant about US history, principles or political organization, then you are presumably one of those whose vote should be discounted.
I understand. What I do not understand is why do you want to waste time at the Polls. Doing something Voter ID would Fix?
Davi, the founding fathers restricted voting to white male landowners because they thought they would have a stake in the American experiment. This is now considered grossly undemocratic. I too would oppose depriving any citizen of all electoral influence. Weighting the vote by understanding of what America is about is a different issue.
We could require some kind of elementary civics test at voter registration. This would probably be a pass/fail test, since it would discourage voting if people are told they have only a partial vote. A test at the polling place is much less offensive, and gives everybody some say. This also helps those who have learned a lot since registration
Another possibility is the multiple-vote system proposed by Neville Shute in his 1953 novel In the Wet. Everybody gets a vote at 18, but up to 6 additional votes are awarded for various qualifications, such as education, military service, raising children without divorce, heroism, a high earned income, charitable activities, etc. The 7th vote is a high Presidential award for service to the country. In addition, votes might be earned by taking a test, or lost for various illegalties, from a DUI to a serious felony.
SO if you oppose any restriction on voting, does that mean you feel CRIMINALS should also vote along with illegal immigrants?
Factualist, see my reply to your original comment above. It’s not a matter of wasting time or of not wanting any test at all. It’s just adding another area of potential abuse, and it has a sullied history. What we need to do is get real civics education back into the schools — not the current victimology that’s called “civics,” but a genuine education on our history and founding documents. But tests at the polls have been badly abused in the past and can very well be abused again. Frankly, I doubt whether they’d hold up in even the most conservative courts. But again, see my reply above.
If we are going to do anything first, it is voter ID. No matter what else we do the politicians of this country will mess around with them to their own benefit.
There is something that should be done.
Change the maximum number of times a person can serve as U.S. Senator to two six year terms. Change Representatives to six two year terms. A high speed network would link all the Congress and the Washington office would be closed. All action would take place in the home district. Any employees of the Congressmen would be from their district.
These Congressmen would be allowed to pay into a 403b to start building for a retirement, but it would be assumed that they would return to their regular jobs and save most of their retirement money there.
Why should our representatives become rich off of what should be service to their country?
The founders never meant that we would have people working for the government for their career. It was supposed to be a service to our country and not be paid more than similar jobs outside of government.
Most government agency and deparment employees work in cities that are by nature largely Democrat. A way must be found so that the government does not get too imbalanced, as it is now, which makes course corrections of government very, very difficult.
As that was stated by another poster.
What you want is to bring back, the Jim Crow Laws.
Are you a Member of the KKK?
Maybe a White Supremacist?
Dead Voters: It is important to understand why dead voters, and many of them, are on the voters rolls. In moat all voting districts dead voters can only be removed when a death is provided to the elections/ registration office.
Reason: The death certificate confirms and actual death vs. having another person (D or R) verbally and possibly fictitiously reporting his troublesome neighbor dead. Can U imagine how democrats would take advantage of verbal death notifications. : )
Yes. Because most D’s are already dead from the neck up.
“We’re up to almost 450 cases, voter fraud convictions on more than 700 defendants,” he describes. “And it’s everything from absentee ballot fraud, to non-citizens illegally registering and voting, to people voting in different states at the same time – all of which, of course, is highly illegal.”
In New Orleans, each statewide or federal election, the dead are raised, and they vote Democrat. Marie Laveau, the “Witch Queen of New Orleans” voted more than 25 times in one election. For someone to say there is no voter fraud and voter registration fraud, they are either lying or self-deceived.
No. They have motivation for being liars. They are cheats. They cannot win using facts or logic so they cheat or stack the courts.
All of us know voter fraud is rampant. The only people that will admit it are those that don’t benefit from it. Contrary to what Obama told everyone before the election, voter fraud is a felony and makes any illegal alien that voted in the presidential election immediately eligible for deportation. The California election records can be subpoenaed and compared against federal E-Verify records to search for instances of voter fraud and that evidence can be used in deportation proceedings. It’s not rocket science.
Anyone old enough to remember the 1960 Kennedy-Nixon election.
Nowadays nobody even disputes the fact that massive voter fraud (especially in WV, TX and Chicago, IL) got Kennedy the presidency courtesy of the Mafia et al.
At the time it was poo-pooed but revelations over the years by many involved has established that it was real.
If you think the Democrats haven’t honed their skill at that despicable behavior in the last 50+ years, you don’t have a room temperature IQ.
I want to let you know that I have been blocked from sharing this on facebook!
“You can’t post this because it has a blocked link
The content you’re trying to share includes a link that our security systems detected to be unsafe:
http://gopusa.com/heritage-need-evidence-of-voter-fraud-we-got-it
Please remove this link to continue.
If you think you’re seeing this by mistake, please let us know.”
Farceook blocks ANYTHING from this site (and one news now).. THEY ARE pure and unadaulterated censoring anything conservative.
Really you mean Fakebook. People should realize that other people only add information that makes them look good, successful, sexy, rich, etc. They don’t show you the boil on their soul. And Fakebook is one of the most censored websites on the internet.
Crooked Hillary and her snowflakes are involved in this. That link above, I got “You lose. Good day, sir.” I wonder how deep the muslim brotherhood is involved too? Hellfire missiles!
Facebook is a pinko slander sheet anyway, designed to delve into innocent peoples lives and business and exploit their privacy.
700 cases does not quite reach the millions.