Heritage: Need evidence of voter fraud? We got it

A legal scholar and former commissioner on the Federal Election Commission is pleased President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into voter fraud.

The president stated on Wednesday that an investigation will look for individuals registered to vote in more than one state, adding in his tweet that it includes “those who are illegal and even those registered to vote who are dead (and many apparently for a long time).”

Trump added that “depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures.”

Some media reports denounced and mocked the president’s move, describing allegations of voter fraud as “unsubstantiated” and “baseless.”

Reporters have all but dared Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, to prove his boss’s allegations in recent days but Hans Von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation, says Trump’s decision to investigate is long overdue.

“This is an issue that the Obama administration and their political allies for eight years had not only tried to hide … but to do everything they could to prevent states from putting in any measures – like voter ID, proof of citizenship – that could cut down on the holes that we have in our election system,” he states.

In a column for Fox News published yesterday, Von Spakovsky and co-writer John Fund argue those actions by Obama and his administration – even as recently as last week – to “obfuscate the issue” support his case.

“What we do know, despite assertions to the contrary, is voter fraud is a problem, and both sides of the political aisle should welcome a real investigation into it,” the columnists write.

Fund, a longtime National Review columnist, is author of the 2004 book Stealing Elections: How Voter Fraud Threatens our Democracy. He has also co-authored books with Von Spakovsky about voter fraud.

The allegations by Fund and Von Spakovsky merited an in-depth story at right-wing website WorldNetDaily, where news editor Garth Kant pointed out academic studies and investigations that bolster Trump’s claims of voter fraud, including by illegal aliens.

Citing one example, Kant points to a 2014 study by the Electoral Studies Journal that estimates illegals cast as many as 2.8 million vots in 2008 and 2010.

The study’s findings merited a Nov. 28 editorial by Investor’s Business Daily that suggested “Trump is right” about illegal aliens voting.

The editorial surmised that “when you consider the population of illegal inhabitants has only grown since then, it’s not unreasonable to suppose that their vote has, too.”

Von Spakovsky tells OneNewsNow that a database compiled by Heritage documents evidence of voter fraud.

“We’re up to almost 450 cases, voter fraud convictions on more than 700 defendants,” he describes. “And it’s everything from absentee ballot fraud, to non-citizens illegally registering and voting, to people voting in different states at the same time – all of which, of course, is highly illegal.”

