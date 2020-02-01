Here’s what’s next with impeachment coming to a close

The US Senate voted on Friday not to call witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The move set up a likely acquittal of Trump next week. Here’s a look ahead:

Monday

The Senate convenes at 11am with the chief justice, John Roberts, presiding. The prosecutors in the case, known as House managers, will make closing arguments, to be followed by Trump’s defense, with two hours allotted to each side.

The Senate would adjourn as a court of impeachment until Wednesday.

Tuesday

Speeches by the senators. For the first time in two weeks, Roberts will not be on hand.

The president will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday night without the trial having concluded, a scenario he had hoped to avoid. But Trump’s acquittal does not seem in doubt.

Wednesday

The Senate holds two afternoon votes, at 4pm, one on each article of impeachment. If a majority of senators votes to acquit Trump in each case – and any other result would be shocking – Trump is acquitted and he remains in office.

With that, the impeachment process would be concluded. Trump would become the third president in US history to be impeached and then to escape removal at trial.

Copyright © 2020 theguardian.com. All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)