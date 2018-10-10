Here’s what Google thinks of you and all Republicans

Google is choosing to stand behind a design lead who faced backlash on Twitter this week for a profane anti-Republican rant responding to the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“You are finished, @GOP. You polished the final nail for your own coffins. F–K. YOU. ALL. TO. HELL,” Dave Hogue, who also describes himself on Twitter as a teacher and author, tweeted to his nearly 4,000 followers.

“I hope the last images burned into your slimy, evil, treasonous retinas are millions of women laughing and clapping and celebrating as your souls descend into the flames,” Mr. Hogue wrote Saturday, the same day Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed to the high court amid several uncorroborated sexual misconduct allegations.

Mr. Hogue later deleted the tweet, adding that he was not tweeting in an official capacity but could have been “more eloquent” in expressing his personal opinions.

Yes, I deleted that tweet. Yes, those opinions are mine personally, and I am responsible for them. Yes, I should have been more eloquent and less condemning. Yes, I still believe the @GOP is wrong and not serving your best interests. Yes, I still believe we can do much better.

— ⚜️ Dave Hogue ⚜️ (@DaveHogue) October 7, 2018

Google told Fox News that Mr. Hogue’s statement was his alone.

“What employees say in their personal capacity has no bearing on the way we build or operate our products,” a Google spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hogue’s tweet expressing regret received only 51 retweets and a whopping 4,900 replies as of Tuesday afternoon, with users expressing concern about the perception of bias against conservatives at the major tech and social media giants such as Google, Facebook and Twitter.

Does @Google serve our best interest?

— Jana Lein (@Jana_Leiiin) October 9, 2018

@google seriously needs a culture change. This constant acceptance of bias and discrimination from one of the world’s top companies must stop.

— Cotillion (@cotillion78) October 9, 2018

How I wish there were a less biased platform with many of the same features as Google. Search results are obviously biased at every turn. I don’t think you should lose your job over this but I’ll just say that what you’re thinking? It’s wrong. You can’t tell. You’re in the beast.

— Keith Caughlin (@keefercfer) October 9, 2018

Mr. Hogue wasn’t the only Google employee outraged by Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Ken Norton, Google Ventures partner and product manager, tweeted, “Abolish the Senate,” shortly before the judge was confirmed.

