Here’s what Google thinks of you and all Republicans

Google is choosing to stand behind a design lead who faced backlash on Twitter this week for a profane anti-Republican rant responding to the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“You are finished, @GOP. You polished the final nail for your own coffins. F–K. YOU. ALL. TO. HELL,” Dave Hogue, who also describes himself on Twitter as a teacher and author, tweeted to his nearly 4,000 followers.
“I hope the last images burned into your slimy, evil, treasonous retinas are millions of women laughing and clapping and celebrating as your souls descend into the flames,” Mr. Hogue wrote Saturday, the same day Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed to the high court amid several uncorroborated sexual misconduct allegations.
Mr. Hogue later deleted the tweet, adding that he was not tweeting in an official capacity but could have been “more eloquent” in expressing his personal opinions.
Yes, I deleted that tweet. Yes, those opinions are mine personally, and I am responsible for them. Yes, I should have been more eloquent and less condemning. Yes, I still believe the @GOP is wrong and not serving your best interests. Yes, I still believe we can do much better.
— ⚜️ Dave Hogue ⚜️ (@DaveHogue) October 7, 2018
Google told Fox News that Mr. Hogue’s statement was his alone.
“What employees say in their personal capacity has no bearing on the way we build or operate our products,” a Google spokeswoman said.
Meanwhile, Mr. Hogue’s tweet expressing regret received only 51 retweets and a whopping 4,900 replies as of Tuesday afternoon, with users expressing concern about the perception of bias against conservatives at the major tech and social media giants such as Google, Facebook and Twitter.
Does @Google serve our best interest?
— Jana Lein (@Jana_Leiiin) October 9, 2018
@google seriously needs a culture change. This constant acceptance of bias and discrimination from one of the world’s top companies must stop.
— Cotillion (@cotillion78) October 9, 2018
How I wish there were a less biased platform with many of the same features as Google. Search results are obviously biased at every turn. I don’t think you should lose your job over this but I’ll just say that what you’re thinking? It’s wrong. You can’t tell. You’re in the beast.
— Keith Caughlin (@keefercfer) October 9, 2018
Mr. Hogue wasn’t the only Google employee outraged by Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Ken Norton, Google Ventures partner and product manager, tweeted, “Abolish the Senate,” shortly before the judge was confirmed.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Abolish the senate? Abolish Google!!!
I don’t use google for anything on my computer. I have all of it’s cookies and java scripts blocked. For example, this web site, GOPUSA, is attempting to run eight different google scripts right now on my computer…
The DEMOCRATS are the most intolerant and violent hypocrites. They falsely accused those they oppose but approve of all the liberal PEDOPHILES. The best example of a rapist is Bill Clinton. They knew he was guilty but defended him. I have seen the Democrats falsely accused their opponents over the years and I have become completely disgusted with the DEMOCRATS. They have dirty minds and filthy language. VOTE RED. REMOVE ALL HATE FILLED DEMOCRATS.
I am with ya there Max. IMO its time we used the law to shut google down…
Spoiled rotten baby with a dirty red diaper!
that shows you how tolerant the lefty democrats are when the shoe is on the other foot. Hey, Dave, we put up with that budro of yours Obama for 8 years and we didn’t have a hissy fit when he downgraded the whole country so maybe you should **** when Trump does something good for the country for once.
Its getting to the point, i would CHEER and spend an entire night drinking myself into a stupor, if an asteroid flew in, and LEVELED the google complex out in CA..
Wow! Look behind you. You are in the party of the anti-white-male movement.
Yeah, and people just LIKE THIS GUY are the ones who decide that I’M guilty of “hate speech” for speaking the truth about Zuckerburg’s pet Muslims, and puts me in FACEBOOK JAIL for 30 days? AND then a couple of days ago, I got put in TWITTER jail for 7 days for speaking ill of Linda Sarsour. And if I didn’t delete about three Tweets I made on a news story about her latest subversion, they’d ban me PERMANENTLY! CENSORSHIP against Conservatives is ALIVE and WELL on social media.
You can bet if THIS jerk posted his HATEFUL anti-Conservative RANT on Facebook, that would be just hunkey dorey with HERR Zuckerburg, that little Fascist CREEP.
Just like it’s been for many other libtards. Able to spew THEIR HATE towards men, conservatives and christians. BUT HEAVEN forbid we say anything bad about the left. or we get banned.
TALK ABOUT censorship.. GOOGLE and twitter/farcebook do it in spades.
This guy is a clown, if he thinks jibes and insults will change minds. If he has so much HATE and CONTEMPT then he should run for an elected office and see who stands with him.
To all you men out there that want to condem Republicans for standing their ground on innocent Kavanaugh, then let me tell you one thing: It could happen to you. Now what are you going to say?
If Google wants to turn its back on over 50% of the people then in their own words “F-K. YOU!”
Check out http://www.duckduckgo.com it is just as good, and when I typed in crooked hillary, all the sites that google is trying to hide from you come in…
DDG is my Go-to site now, for all my searches..
Is this clown serious …. He’s probably teaching in some Progressive University in the People’s Republik of Kalfornia .. maybe English … he’s learned a new 4-letter word.
Why don’t we just eliminate everything invented, created, or produced by white males to show they really mean it.
Hey David, you’re a classic example of why INCEST Laws must be strictly enforced. Inbreeding does with an absolute medical certainty cause mental illness, which is why you must submit to a mental health evaluation Forthwith. You are a danger to yourself and others.
That being said, as an operative of the Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization, you must stop deploying the “HITLER YOUTH PROGRAM” where you are an Educator.
Abolish the Senate. Abolish the Electoral College. Abolish the Presumption of Innocence. Abolish the Constitution. All of these get in the way of the real goal of Democrats aka “liberal” Americans, which is fascism: total control of government and total control of the people. . Mostly they are spoiled brats who cannot stand not to get their own way about everything. When that fails their truncated little brains spew hatred and venom at those who stand in their way….people who voted for Trump, because he honors the Constitution and our freedoms.
Dave Hogue, it is actually the DEMOCRATS, who are FINISHED ! Your vile, despicable Democrat party, has shown it’s TRUE colors, and it is NOT a pretty sight. I believe that most, if not all Republicans will WIN the mid terms !
If we could go back to the way we chose our Senators before the 17th amendment, the character of the Senate and its original purpose would be restored. It was not designed to be just another populist body, but representative of the sovereign states’ government. In other a political representation of each state. All this nonsense and rabble rousing would end because “the people” would not directly affect the Senate.
Another David Hogg/Hogue.. Is there no end to these Dingbats..
Sic semper tyrannis!
“I hope the last images burned into your slimy, evil, treasonous retinas are millions of women laughing and clapping and celebrating as your souls descend into the flames,”
Thanks for the invite but don’t do Democratic conventions
He says he should’ve been more eloquent. Bah! No, no, no! He CHOSE what to write. He’s but another wretched soul. Doesn’t realize his kind are helping the GOP…6 Nov.
Thank you for showing so many what a reasonable and educated person becomes when infected with inclusive and equal opportunity hatred. Your fangs bleed.