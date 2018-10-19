Henry Kissinger called ‘war criminal,’ told to ‘rot in hell’ by protesters at NYU event

Former Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger was called a “war criminal” and told to “rot in hell” by protesters disrupting his discussion Tuesday evening at New York University.
Mr. Kissinger, who served as national security adviser and secretary of state in the Nixon and Ford administrations, was invited to NYU’s Stern School of Business for a discussion on the 45th anniversary of receiving his Nobel Peace Prize.
Mr. Kissinger, 95, was interrupted several times by protesters accusing him of war crimes in Vietnam, Cambodia, Chile and Argentina.
“Are you telling me that you’re not a war criminal? That you do not deserve to go to jail for the crimes you have enacted?” one protester asked as she was being escorted out of the room, according to a video posted on Twitter and flagged by Campus Reform. “You deserve to answer to war crimes, to crimes against humanity. You deserve to go to jail and then rot in hell!”
“Hey Kissinger what do you say? How many kids have you killed today?” shouted at Kissinger as he leaves. NYU Public Safety was actively protecting Kissinger. pic.twitter.com/i3qTq6c6G5
— Esor🌹 (@EsorFas) October 16, 2018
About 100 protesters gathered outside the event chanting, “Hey, Kissinger, what do you say? How many kids have you killed today?” and holding signs that read, “Prosecute Kissinger” and “injustice must end,” the student-run Washington Square News reported.
The more than two dozen groups who organized the protest included NYC Democratic Socialists of America, NYU Against Fascism and the NYU branch of the International Socialist Organization.
“It’s important to talk about [the fact] that NYU thought that someone who represents the [United States] imperial project was an appropriate person to come,” organizer Grace Klein told Washington Square News. “I think that this shows very clear allegiances.”
A letter signed by the groups urging NYU to cancel the event accused Mr. Kissinger of being the architect of programs that killed “hundreds of thousands of people,” destabilized foreign nations and enabled “brutal, genocidal regimes.”
The university said it supported the free speech of the protesters but condemned the act of “shouting down” a speaker.
“The event went forward as planned, but during the course of it, there were a handful of brief interruptions; those who stood up and shouted were promptly escorted from the room by our public safety officers,” NYU spokesman John Beckman told Campus Reform on Wednesday.
“Our rules are clear: NYU values and respects dissent, but it is impermissible for dissent to take the form of shouting down an invited speaker,” Mr. Beckman added. “Those who do so make themselves subject to sanctions.”
Student Ben Zinevich, who attended Tuesday’s event, told NYU Local that Mr. Kissinger ignored the protesters and was protected by several guards as he came and went.
Me. Kissinger is a great man and the only Facists are those who protested him. The Left is getting to be the very thing they accuse Conservatives of being. We already know them for their VILE EVIL past and present so from how they are acting their Future looks to be like their past where they were Lynching Minorities and not ensuring they had the one who broke their Jim Crowe Laws. Kissinger saved countless lives while getting us out of a War Democraps set us up to loose. LBJ was given a plan that would have ended the War in 6 months but he refused to follow it and as History has shown the Communist North did not follow the Rules that America did. Thanks to the MORON MEDIA troops were accused of Crimes they did not commit. Women working for the Communist North would place Grenades under their babies with a wire hooked to the pins and take the baby to a place where a group of American and Southern troops were gathered punch the child so it would cry and when they picked the child up it would set off the grenades. The MORON MEDIA blamed Americans for these deaths instead of the real culprits. The so called Palestinians do the same thing and the MORON MEDIA blames ISRAEL. Kissinger did his best to to get Peace for the World and now the Left who are the cause of the unrest and fighting in America are accusing him of doing their crimes.
I agree, these protestors are the fascists. Sooner or later, we need to deal with them and their neo-Marxists professors who are teaching these children to become disruptive, seditious insurrectionists.
Draft the protesters and send them to the frontlines of Afghanistan.
NO ! Then we will have to feed and transport them. Just shoot them when they protest, it would reduce our welfare rolls.