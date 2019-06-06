Hell freezes over as Jim Acosta, Joe Scarborough praise Trump’s D-Day speech
President Trump’s speech on Thursday honoring the brave Allied fighters who “stood in the fires of hell” on the 75th anniversary of D-Day drew unexpected acclaim from two of his biggest mainstream media critics: CNN’s Jim Acosta and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.
“This is perhaps the most on-message moment of Donald Trump’s presidency today. We were all wondering if he would veer from his remarks, go off of his script but he stayed on script, stayed on message and, I think, rose to the moment,” Acosta said on CNN immediately following the speech.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Trump supporters are unlikely to be surprised by this very special presidential speech. The shock is on the side of the Fake News media.
“That could not be more of a fact check true. It was really one of those moments that Donald Trump needed to rise to in order to, I think, walk away from the cemetery, walk away from this hallowed ground and have people back at home saying, ‘You know what, no matter what I think about the current president of the United States, he said the right thing at Normandy. He did the right thing at Normandy.’”
