Heineken accused of racism for ‘sometimes lighter is better’ beer ad

Don’t ever use the word “light” in an ad, apparently.

Heineken experienced a social-media backlash that accused an ad for its light beer as being racist because it said “lighter is better” and the complexions of the people in the clip.

In the clip, a bartender slides a Heineken Light to a woman standing some distance away. Some users noted that the bartender and the woman are both fair-complexioned while two of the three people the bottle passes are black and the other dark-skinned. The slogan “sometimes lighter is better” appears on the screen.

In 24 hours, the rapper’s post had been retweeted 2,700 times and received more than 14,000 likes but, in a sign it was largely agreed with, didn’t even get 350 replies.

Heineken quickly knuckled under.

“For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there’s more that unites us than divides us,” a company spokesperson told Fox News. “While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns.”

The Dutch beer brand didn’t take into account the feedback from people incredulous at the criticism.

“When the say ‘light’ I’m pretty sure they are talking about how it is a 99 calorie beer not the color,” one Twitter user wrote.

Join the discussion

  1. Light bubs will be next. We will have to call then “darkness rejection devices”. Oops . . . can’t say that “darkness” is also racist. How about anti-illumination replacement systems. I’m getting a headache.

  2. Talk about unmitigated BS!!! I guess we are will be forced to change the color of SNOW!!! Can’t have shaved ice to squirt tasty juices on, either. How about black ink in ballpoint pens? And black and white crayons??? I can get about as STUPID as they can just for the hell of it.

  3. I guess we cannot say that a beer is a “dark beer” because that will be racist against whites. Oh, I am sorry, I forgot, i suffer from “white privilege”!

    • That would be perfectly OK, backpacker. In the liberal universe, “racism” is a one-way street–it ONLY flows from white to black, NEVER the other direction!

  4. Heiniken is right all people punishing the living for what dead people did years ago should grow up and move on, and resign from Movin on and Soros at once. We are all sick and tired of politician and extortionist leaders using school children minorities and near do wells to carry out Communist plans, whether they know it or not.

  6. I guess we’re going to have to re-name all “light” beer. This is a clear example that there is a sub-population out there, firmly planted in social media, which prefers to be perpetually offended. There will always be something that they find offensive and for which they will be ‘demanding’ corrections.

  7. I guess no one should say “white wine” in an ad either. That would really set the snowflakes teeth on edge. There may even be a march to Washington to protest it. Of all the village idiots this idiot Rapper ranks right up there with Justin Trudeau.

