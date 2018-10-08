Heidi Heitkamp defends vote against Kavanaugh as reelection chances fade

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota Democrat, said Sunday that it was more important for her to look at herself in the mirror than to bolster her re-election chances by voting to confirm Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
“This is a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court. There’s no do-overs,” Ms. Heitkamp said on CBS’s “60 Minutes.” “The important thing for me is to be able to get up in the morning, look in the mirror, and know that I didn’t take a shortcut. That I didn’t do what was politically expedient.”
Her vote against Justice Kavanaugh has been described as the final nail in her foundering reelection bid against Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who leads her in the latest poll by 12 percentage points.
North Dakota WDAY-AM radio-show host Rob Port described her decision to vote “no” as a sign that she had given up on winning reelection.
“My initial reaction is to take this as an indication that Heitkamp may be tacitly conceding the race,” said Mr. Port last week on his Say Anything political blog.
Ms. Heitkamp chalked up her decision to her work with victims of domestic violence. Justice Kavanaugh was accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school, which he has denied.
“Everybody’s going to make their own judgment, and I have to tell you my judgment on her experience is based on a lot of experience working with domestic assault victims, domestic violence victims,” said Ms. Heitkamp, who previously served as state attorney general.
“That’s not someone I want sitting on the bench.” Senator Heidi Heitkamp says she thought Brett Kavanaugh’s conduct during his confirmation hearing showed he does not have the right temperament to be on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/pbTijsM9Ih
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 7, 2018
She said he was also concerned about his “temperament” and “impartiality.”
“Two things stand out. First off, I think that her story was completely believable,” Ms. Heitkamp said. “And I found his performance to be disturbing.”
Former Democratic National Committee executive director Brian Lunde said Friday that her decision to walk a fine line between Trump supporters and opponents by opposing the nomination looked like a “political decision,” adding that “she was just out of step with the state.”
“I think I’ve never quite thought she could be positioned to win in a midterm election out here in North Dakota,” Mr. Lunde told WDAY-AM in Minot.
He said Ms. Heitkamp probably never had a chance. “It was really over before it began,” he said.
More than 60 percent of North Dakota voters supported Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation. President Trump won the red state in 2016 with 63 percent of the vote.
“She’s in a lose-lose, really,” said Mr. Lunde.
May Heitkamp be “Bobbie Sparrowed” (Sparrow misrepresented Calgary SW in Commons from 1978-1993 — and was permanently binned in 1993, frankly it was good-riddance to really bad garbage — and Heitkamp has similarly misrepresented the entire state of ND)!
“This is a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court. There’s no do-overs,”
The same is often true for senators.
John Songbird McCain
Robert KKK Grand Kleagle Byrd
Ted Drink-n-Drown’em Kennedy
Nancy Left-of-Obama Pelosi
(I’m pretty sure she died 5 years ago and what we see today is a freak experiment gone wrong)
For the great majority, getting elected to the Senate is also a lifetime appointment. But thankfully, there is the small minority who get voted out for being unspeakable monsters.
It looks like the People have figured out what you are, Heidi.
THAT IS WHY we need bloody TERM LIMITS on senators/members of the house..
“First off, I think that her story was completely believable,” Ms. Heitkamp said.
This only means you’re incredibly stupid.
Here are some used crayons and some coloring books from 1973. You may now sit in the corner and color from now on. No, there are no juice boxes. Just shut up and color.
Ten UP votes for the good Doctor!
No facts. Witnesses only degrade the testimony. Perjured self on the stand….. “Yea, we’re good to go! Hang that man for raping that little girl…..I mean, for trying to get her blouse off. If he was there. Wherever that was. If it happened. ”
I think the FBI are still going door to door asking “Was there a frat party here, 36 years ago, that you know of?”
Add to that, how she changed her story several times, HOW IN GODS NAME can any sane individual still claim she was ‘believable/credible’ is beyond me.
That statement could only be made by a hard-core member of the Radical Left anti-American Deep State. Anyone who possesses a modicum of logical reasoning ability would have seen a well coached, maybe even post-hyponic, woman whose coaches left out a single item from her heavy prep – Ford didn’t have a properly rehearsed answer for the question about her refusal to accommodate the offer to have the Senate interview her in CA privately – and therefore her factual response revealed her perjury on all other questions in a single exchange.
I pray that all American Citizens will exercise their God given ability to use logic and reason regarding this debacle perpetrated by the Demoncrats and then exercise their right to vote between now and Nov 6 to demonstrate that “we won’t take the Demoncrat OWG policies anymore”. MAGA by giving President Trump a more substantial majority of Republican Senators while maintaining a substantial Republican majority in the House.
Spot on, when he choked up you could tell it was real, she made herself sound like she was choked up almost the whole time, but no tears, no runny nose, instantly perked up with a “no I don’t need a break”. Rehearsed, coached and internet history scrubbed, by guess who? Oh yes she had google interns living in her rental home for years! Total sham!
Having seen the ‘acting’ job she did, i wonder, will she get nominated for an oscar?
I suspect she did what the Democrat leadership told her to do. Had she been close in the polls she would have been told to vote ‘yes’ and used the reason ‘60% of ND voters want Kavanaugh appointed’. Once leadership saw how far behind she is they wanted her to vote ‘no’ to try to stop the confirmation. I hope we are referring her to as the former Senator from ND as she faced unemployment. On the positive side for her ND has an incredibly low unemployment rate and so should have no problem finding a job locally.
What makes this woman’s view so particularly heinous is there is not a shred of evidence to support a word of Ford, in fact, the evidence which does exist refutes it but she will not yield what she wants to believe to what actually exists.
Which shows her contempt for the law, a firmly held believe only some are deserving of its protection and that some deserve to be harmed to promote her own self-interest. This is the genesis of every mass murder who has ever taken power and plunged their nation into darkness.
She is unfit for any and all public office or even the right to participate in the voice of the people.
Remove her from office and never forget her name which will stand as guardian over all who would assault our liberty.
I wonder. What’s her belief on the claims of rape from Ms Broaddrick against Clinton? Or on the claims of spousal abuse by Ellison?
OR for that matter, all the OTHER DEMOCRATS i see, that have not only mere allegations of domestic abuse against them, but arrests and charges for it??
Does she ‘believe the women’ there?? OR BECAUSE THEY ARE accusing dimbocracks, does she more believe the men?
Bye, Heidi.
Heidi’s Senate career is over, and not a second too soon. She voted with her party in the hopes that some other plum role will come her way. I hope she lives in the ignominy and anonymity she so richly deserves.
I hope voters up there, REMEMBER her name for all eternity.
It’s a start!