‘He took my power’: Man who slapped reporter’s behind on air arrested

GOPUSA StaffUnited Press International Posted On 11:50 am December 16, 2019
The man caught on video slapping a reporter on the backside as she reported on camera last week has been arrested and charged with sexual battery, officials say.

Savannah, Ga., reporter Alex Bozarjian was reporting on the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run Dec. 7 when a participating runner slapped her from behind as he ran by, interrupting her reporting.

The man in the video, Thomas Callaway, turned himself in on Friday and was released on a $1,300 bond, according to Bozarjian’s employer, WSAV.

The station’s story includes a statement from high-profile women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, identified in the story as Bozarjian’s counsel.

“Alex wants to thank the members of the public who have reached out to her to offer support,” said Allred’s statement. “If this case goes to trial, she will be a witness. For that reason, she will have no further comment until the case concludes, but she does hope that there will be a just result.”

WSAV’s story also includes a statement from the station saying Callaway’s conduct was “reprehensible and completely unacceptable” and that the company stands by its employee. A WSAV reporter reporting on Callaway’s arrest read the statement on the air.

“No one should ever be disrespected in this manner. The safety and protection of our employees is WSAV-TV’s highest priority,” the statement said.

Full Video

On Wednesday Callaway, told the Statesboro Herald he regrets his actions.

“I made a wrong decision, a horrible mistake that can’t be taken back,” he said. “I am embarrassed and ashamed and offer my sincerest apologies to Ms. Alex.”

Callaway was misidentified as a youth pastor in some media reports since the incident, but both he and an official at his church told the Statesboro Herald Callaway has never held that position.

12 Comments

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:57 pm December 16, 2019 at 12:57 pm

snowflake sissy candyazz nation of victims we have become.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    1:58 pm December 16, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    Oh My….Waaaaaa

    ‘He took my power’

    Was her power in her butt??

      johnsyn
      johnsyn
      2:39 pm December 16, 2019 at 2:39 pm

      You sound like a total ***. No one, particularly a married man, should humiliate a woman in public, especially viewed by thousands. Power may not have been the best word to use, but what he did makes it very alarming to her to stand in the open again. It wasn’t funny.

DELICIOUS
DELICIOUS
1:26 pm December 16, 2019 at 1:26 pm

The Dems. disrespect all the time! Then there are the ANTIFA group that have been disrespectful and deadly dangerous ever since they started getting paid off by Soros.
So don’t give me all this stuff about a pat on the butt. Was it more than that? Alex works in an environment that is right there for pats, pushes,shoves etc.
With Gloria Allred on the scene we can expect another spectacle –
So I don’t think it was so much in the first place. The guy needs to apologize and leave it at that. No wonder the USA has the reputation for being so “Puritan” -!!

disqus_Kae4EjT6et
disqus_Kae4EjT6et
1:37 pm December 16, 2019 at 1:37 pm

It wasn’t that long ago a woman would have taken that as a compliment. Although inappropriate at this point, it certainly isn’t a sexual attack or ‘violation’ as this story asserts.

disqus_gVJeHeLB5r
disqus_gVJeHeLB5r
1:38 pm December 16, 2019 at 1:38 pm

Stole her power–smacked her right across her brains-

conservativeprof
conservativeprof
1:38 pm December 16, 2019 at 1:38 pm

Callaway made a major mistake. Never touch a woman against her consent. He may have a permanent charge on his record. Anything involving a sex is a major deal, even slapping a woman on her backside. Some state laws are Draconian, not distinguishing major sex crimes from incidents like this. He needs an attorney to negotiate a lesser charge. Apologizing was a good step although hopefully he consulted an attorney first.

Jack Frost
Jack Frost
2:01 pm December 16, 2019 at 2:01 pm

This is not an assault of any kind. Totally ridiculous publicly stunt. Snowflakes

TruePatriotInTx
TruePatriotInTx
2:14 pm December 16, 2019 at 2:14 pm

SERIOUSLY??? OMG, what have we raised people? My daughter would’ve just chased the guy down and belted him.

jofrdo
jofrdo
2:29 pm December 16, 2019 at 2:29 pm

Not a gentleman amongst you, I see. Guys, keep your paws off of the ladies. Who raised you anyway?

    thedove
    thedove
    2:48 pm December 16, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Well, there are a few, jofrdo.

Timothy Toroian
Timothy Toroian
2:49 pm December 16, 2019 at 2:49 pm

He was an idiot. Even if you leave out the sexual part it is still battery.

