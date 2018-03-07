He, She Pronouns No Longer Enough For Left-Wing College

Guidelines issued by Bryn Mawr College include “ze” and “it” among the gender-neutral pronouns by which students, professors and members of the community might identify.
The document, “Asking For and Using Pronouns: Making Spaces More Gender Inclusive,” is featured on the Pensby Center for Community Development and Inclusion’s website. It says some people use “non-traditional pronouns” that “may change after you have already been introduced to the person.”
Such pronouns include “they (or ey),” “it,” “ze (or zie),” “sie,” “co,” “xe (or xie),” “ve” and “kit.”
The document, first reported by Campus Reform, provides examples of each pronoun in the objective case (“I ask zir”), as possessive determiners (“Zir lantern glows”), as possessive pronouns (“That is zirs”) and in the reflexive form (“Ze likes zirself”).
The guidelines stress that this is “by no means a complete list of pronouns.”
To use someone’s gender pronouns incorrectly “can cause the person to feel disrespected, alienated, or dysphoric (or a combination of the three),” the document warns.
The problem is, it’s impossible to tell if someone is “transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, gender non-conforming, gender-variant” or something else simply by looking.
“Asking for pronouns can prevent emotional distress from happening, and sets an example of respect,” the guidelines advise.
If you make a mistake, “a brief apology can help.”
“It can be tough to remember pronouns, especially if you are learning new ones,” the document concludes. “The best solution is to practice when possible.”
Ten years ago I wouldn’t have believed this could happen.
Mr. Miller, I agree with you. Wow.., I’m way to set in my ways to be ‘gender’ correct. I saw, what I thought was a woman, but she had a beard; and a rainbow colored ‘mohawk’ hair style; each spike a different color, working at a retail store. (Note: Spellcheck want me to capitalize the word ‘Mohawk’, however ‘I’ refuse to violate the character of the Mohawk Nation in this dialogue). I did not stare, I was just amazed that a this person was not satisfied with what God gave her. (I’ve seen males in women’s accouterments as well)
Right even then. And nobody had problems for roughly 600 years of the English language. This is all faux outrage, the Left’s real aim is to destroy and tear down civilized, free and open Western society and culture here and elsewhere one brick at a time until there is nothing left and a Khmer Rouge dictatorship of the elites can be established. It started with same sex marriage.
And IMO this is how liberals keep winning.. People don’t expect the SLOW slide of the insanity of liberalism to get anywhere, so overlook the small stuff, and more small stuff, till it winds up BEING large stuff.
And this is what they are taught in these Higher educational schools? And I thought Calculus was ruff.
“To use someone’s gender pronouns incorrectly ‘can cause the person to feel disrespected, alienated, or dysphoric (or a combination of the three),’ the document warns.”
Yeah? Well, how about we compromise, and I will use the following set of pronounces for such people: lDlOT, m0r0n, c u c k, sn0wflake, and hey you–yeah you, the land-whale with the purple hair.
Yet another so called institute of higher learning, that needs to be boycotted into yesterday, by every SANE parent.
Being anti-pc, I don’t care what he or she has to say. . .I will use proper pronouns and leave the delusion to the delusional.
From the article above: “To use someone’s gender pronouns incorrectly “can cause the person to feel disrespected, alienated, or dysphoric (or a combination of the three),” the document warns.” This is why the United States ranks almost last in the developed countries in the sciences and mathematics. Snowflakes with their feelings always hurt.
And as long as these ‘schools’ keep FOCUSING ON THIS insanity, rather than getting back to TEACHING science/technology/engineering/construction/math classes, WE WILL CONTINUE to rank last..
I think snowflake should cover all of them !
To use someone’s gender pronouns incorrectly “can cause the person to feel disrespected, alienated, or dysphoric (or a combination of the three),” the document warns.
Does that really matter if they’re already mentally disturbed? (evidenced by wanting to use these idiotic “pronouns” in the first place)
It is not that the pronouns are “not enough” for the left; they want to eliminate them.
Also, the term “genderqueer” can be shortened to simply “queer”, which is what this whole conversation is. Changing times does mean changing vocabularies, but adding new words to eliminate words that already exist is part of the dumbing down effort of the education system, and should be stopped in its tracks.
“Offensive” words are nothing more than an effort to censor freedom of speech, and that is the bottom line of all this discussion by the education system.
The liberal manta is that only the genderqueer can call other genderqueer individuals “queer.” Don’t try to figure it out, I’m told that this is simply a liberal thing.
And punish everyone who fails to follow their insane dictates..
So…
We will be limited to HE, SHE, and “NOBODY REALLY GIVES A DAMN!”?
“Gender, (Choose one) HE/SHE/IF YOU’RE THAT STUPID GO AWAY!”
Job Application: Gender: “He/She/I won’t fit in so have a nice day”
Na. All ‘gender’ blocks on hiring paperwork will be removed eventually i fear..
The actual fact is NOBODY is anguished or hurt by gender pronouns. Those who pretend they are are grievance whores and trying to tear down civilized normative society. Transgender crappola is phony.
“The problem is, it’s impossible to tell if someone is “transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, gender non-conforming, gender-variant” or something else simply by looking.”
whiskey tango foxtrot–talk about anti-science. We need to rebel against this fascism.
“The problem is, it’s impossible to tell if someone is “transgender, non-binary, gender-queer, gender non-conforming, gender-variant.”
I notice that our left-wing college intelligencia are unfairly omitting most groups represented by the currently accepted “LGBTQIAPK+” groups. Notably, the abbreviation’s the use of a “plus” sign. The “plus” is used in a desire to have recognize sexual-orientations be inclusive of other sexual orientations still not “full-accepted” by society (such as: bestiality, necrophilia, pedophilia, autoerotic-asphyxia, SMBD, et. al.).
So…in “fairness” why shouldn’t these liberal idiots assign individual “empowering” pronouns to these sub-variants too?
Why doesn’t liberal inclusion also demand recognition & use of Spanish, and other foreign-language pronouns? If identifying transgender, non-binary, gender-queer, gender non-conforming, gender-variant, intersex, & asexuals, can have their own pronouns; why shouldn’t our nation’s Hispanics be similarly recognized, by use of Spanish’s subject pronouns, demonstrative pronouns, verbal object pronouns, reflexive pronouns, prepositional object pronouns, prepositional reflexive pronouns, relative pronouns, and interrogative pronouns?
However; when many college students have yet to master the correct conjugation of verbs using our existing pronouns—adding a bunch of new pronouns is perhaps a poor idea.
I remember in graduate school many years ago about a person in which no one knew his gender. I was careful not to use a pronoun or gender reference. Both his first name and appearance were non gender specific. One of my fellow students referred to him as her in directing a student to get help from her. He quickly responded about the incorrect pronoun usage. Some years later, it became clear about his gender. I see a Seinfeld episode although comedy would not be permitted now by the left. I wonder if there was a Seinfeld episode about a similar situation if the left would permit the episode to be shown.
This zounds pretty ztupid.
“Stupid is as stupid does!”
For crying out loud. There are males and females. There are those who dress to look male or female. People’s ‘gender confusion’ is not my problem. I don’t care what plumbing they sport, I’ll go with he and she if they look like a he or she. Everyone else I’ll just accept that I have no clue and avoid pronouns. Mabe a new pronoun like NFI, or ‘infee’, as in ‘no f’n idea’. “I’d like you to meet ‘Infee Sloan. Sloan dresses and acts like a man but pees standing up.’ But if it introduces itself as ‘Bardara, has breasts and wears a dress, it’s a she. I’m not about to change my view of how many sexes exist in any given spiecies of mammal, at this point. I’ll live with hurting a few ‘feelings’.
They do this because they believe it irks the people they hate…
Another feel-good initiative that circumvents the purpose of real education. It is suddenly clear that real classes teaching real subjects are offensive to the Cultural Philistines (read your Matthew Arnold) enrolled in higher education. Feelings are substituted for facts, self-esteem is more important than knowledges, and any grading system makes distinctions that are intolerable.
The libs are rope-a-doping us the way Cassius Clay did his ring opponents. While we are endlessly agonizing over their gender confusion, they are busily harnessing us with another abomination. They have slyly slipped the horror of ubiquitous acronyms into our language to the point we now need another dictionary to understand all of the three and four letter abbreviations. And the purpose of those acronyms is to depersonalize us to the point of becoming worker ants with no individuality like the characters in “1984”. Case in point: President Donald Trump is now POTUS, a term that effectively removes all the trappings of office and the tremendous work he did to achieve the title of President not to mention all the other things this man has accomplished thus far in his lifetime. They also want to do away with all titles such as Doctor because it points out a high level of accomplishment and that means we are not all just worker ants put here to serve the party leaders. They have already taken over what used to be the teaching profession and transformed the teachers into propagandists and what used to be journalists into hatemongers spewing their state venom and leftest programing through the media. Unless we find a way to put an end to all this politically correct (libtard) speech and depersonalization of our language, I fear we are indeed doomed.
More absurdity. They are an absolute laughingstock.