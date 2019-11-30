Hate: Oklahoma cop given Starbucks cup with word ‘PIG’ on label while on-duty on Thanksgiving

This coffee was served bitter.

An Oklahoma police officer was given a Starbucks cup with the word “PIG” printed on the label while on-duty Thanksgiving, according to a social media post from the police chief, sparking outrage as many called the move “disrespectful.”

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara wrote that one of his officers went to a Starbucks location in Oklahoma to get coffee for dispatchers who were working the holiday and was surprised to find the word printed on the labels of the cups.

“This is what he gets for being nice,” O’Mara wrote in a social media post with a picture of one of the labels. “What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town.”

“This cup of coffee for a ‘pig’ is just another little flag. It’s another tiny symptom and a nearly indiscernible shout from a contemptuous, roaring and riotous segment of a misanthropic society that vilifies those who stand for what’s right and glorifies the very people who would usher in the destruction of the social fabric. It’s another tiny pinprick into the heart of men and women who are asking themselves more often: ‘Why am I doing this?'” O’Mara wrote.

O’Mara added that when he called the store, employees said “they’d be happy to ‘replace the coffee with a correct label.'”

Starbucks did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment, but the company commented on O’Mara’s post with a statement apologizing for the incident.

“This is totally unacceptable and offensive to all law enforcement. We are deeply sorry and have apologized directly to the officer who experienced this. We have launched an internal investigation into this matter and our leaders would like to connect with you directly to apologize to you and the entire department. We invite you to send us a private message so that we may connect you with our leadership,” Starbucks wrote.

Many who saw the post were outraged at the incident. “That is horrible they did that. So disrespectful,” one person commented.

Another person said the action was “inexcusable.”

Some took the post as an opportunity to thank officers and dispatchers for their service.

“Thank you and your team for all you do!” one person wrote.

Another person asked O’Mara to “let your officers know they are appreciated by so many of us.”

