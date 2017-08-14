Hate is Hate: What if Donald Trump called out hate groups of all colors?

President Trump could have condemned by name the white groups whose presence in Charlottesville, Virginia, drew counterprotestors and violence and a police response that ended with three deaths Saturday.
It would have been fine with me for Mr. Trump to have said aloud the words “Nazi,” “Ku Klux Klan” and “white nationalists” in trashing the violence that broke out. But it would have obligated him to rip into, by name, every black group and leader that, at the appearance of a microphone and camera, declaims against “white privilege” and “racial appropriation” (defined as “a white person’s having the cultural insensitivity to admire aloud anything or anyone not of the white race”).
Yes, reverse racism is absurd but also dangerous in the extreme. And no, it was not to bring about this blithering idiocy that I co-founded the first Congress of Racial Equality chapter in Pittsburgh in the 1960s.
To condemn white supremacists by name, the president would have had to do what none of the Republicans and neoconservatives who’ve belittled him since would. He would’ve had to name Black Lives Matter and other groups whose rhetoric has triggered or justified the rioting, arson, looting and physical attacks on law enforcement in U.S. cities from Baton Rouge and Dallas to Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri. He would’ve had to call to the fascist suppression of others’ speech on America’s campuses by college progressives — white, black and otherwise.
Can you begin to imagine the virulence of hateful accusations that America’s left-wing press, ever-posturing Democrats and professional black leaders would have spewed at Mr. Trump for daring to mention them and their ilk?
Would you have recommended he invite that hateful language if you were tasked with advising him in the White House?
Vituperation the likes of which the world has rarely seen, to borrow from the hyper-hyperbolist himself, would have swarmed like evil insects from the mouths of America’s liberal TV news anchors and reporters, from the race card-playing black leaders and from the self-immolating white liberals.
This triumvirate of evil in American culture has made it possible to see some members of a race of Americans complain, agitate, march and, in a few cases, riot, burn and destroy property and other human beings — and for too many black American youths and adults to believe they have not only a right but an obligation to resist arrest and to make the chancy lives of cops even more dangerous.
For what? America ended slavery in the 1860s at the cost of hundreds of thousands of mostly white lives. America ended de jure segregation in schools, jobs, home-buying, renting — all in the 1960s — without another civil war. Black Americans demanded more and got it — affirmative action in job and college applications.
Most of us cheered that on. Then more demands. Affirmative action, which originally meant the assurance of truly equal opportunity, turned into quotas based on race, not merit. Whites occasionally found themselves disadvantaged —Asians more so.
Yet rioting and violence continued as if no progress had been made since the 1950s. A black chairman of the American military’s joint chiefs of staff, two black attorneys general, two black secretaries of state, a two-term black president. Yet this truth-insulting claim of white privilege?
Suppose the president condemns them by name. The complainers — especially the holier-than-thou Republicans — may then rue the one-sided anti-Trump criticisms and accusations they keep bringing up like undigested food.
For now, the zippered lips about reverse racism and its practitioners speak volumes about the coverup by white accessories.
Yes, there is still some racism in American society. It is an imperfection in that unwilled condition of human nature. Some of us fought the bigotry back when it characterized too much of American culture. We fought it because we couldn’t live in a society that treated some human beings so rottenly.
It is a different America today. To be blind to how much it has improved is to suggest an agenda other than the achievement of a colorblind meritocracy.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I agree wholeheartedly with this article! While the usual suspects are setting their hair on fire and accusing President Trump of everything from bigotry to common cause with Hitler for failing to single out the white supremacists in his condemnation of the violence in Charlottesville, they simply IGNORE the fact that it was NOT the “white supremacists” who STARTED the violence there. It was the USUAL SUSPECTS–BLM, alt-left, and anti-fa using their usual NAZI BROWN SHIRT THUG tactics to shut down ANYBODY who dares disagree with their views.
I am NOT defending “white supremacists.” I am CONDEMNING the blind-stupid HATRED leveled at President Trump from the same folks who have remained curiously SILENT when BLM adherants are burning down American cities and MURDERING police officers in the name of “tolerance.” Not a PEEP of protest from Obama when those acts of racist violence were committed. Why didn’t the media and the other “usual suspects” vilify HIM for that?
As for the “shock” and over-the-top reactions of the self-interested career politicians on both sides of the political aisle who are trying to torpedo Trump’s Presidency to protect their OWN D.C. SWAMP status quo, they are beneath CONTEMPT, as usual.
And IMO the ONLY reason the left was so p8shy hurt over him NOT calling them out by name, is cause THEY WANTED him to decry some of his voter base who ARE neo-nazis.. EVEN THOUGH not a ONE OF THEM ranted at Obama like this, when he failed time and time again to ever condemn the violence and rioting by BLM..
KKK, skinheads, and neo-Nazis. This isn’t about skin color. It’s about ideology.
KKK – Democrats
Skinheads – Anarchist troublemakers
Nazi’s – Germany’s SOCIALIST workers party
These hate groups are all hateful Leftists. Is there any other kind of Leftist?
I’m as conservative as they come and I don’t know one single person who is a member of any of these, is involved with any of these, or glorifies/supports any of these. These are not conservative causes.
Lower taxes
Secure the border
Strong defense, used for real defense
Stand for God
Limited government (as every politicians swears the oath to but is lying)
Real science, not global warming
America first
Honesty and integrity
These are all conservative causes.
Trump should call out all groups that preach hate. He should do it by name starting with the so called Black Cacus and then the three biggest bigots in America today namely Obama, Jackson, and Sharpton. They are all guilty of Racism and MURDER and should be await a noose is prison working at hard labor Tim that day. Obama MUREDED 4 Americans in Libya. Jackson got a Jewish boy MURDERED and then helped get the MURDERER off. Sharpton incited a riot that killed three including the man he started the riot over. So you see all three are RACIST MURDERERS and need called out and jailed to await a rope for their crimes. Next he should declare BLM( a lie since only those killed by police matter to these IDIOTS)a TERRORIST Group and issue shot to kill orders if they even step on to a public sidewalk. He should also declare Jackson’s and Sharpton’s groups Terrorist groups also. I could go on and on with black groups that deserve the Terrorist label but you know them so I do not need to list them. The last group that should be declared as TERRORIST is the ACLU. Why you ask well since they only take cases of the WORST this Nation has and help only the vilest of the worst such as Murderers or Rapists who are guilty as sin as they used to say. The ACLU even fights for those locked up at GITMO and they are TERRORISTS so it is not a stretch to call them TERRORISTS as well seeing how they are aiding and abetting TERRORISTS.
saltydawg, the ACLU is only interested in protecting the rights of Communists and anybody who hates America. They couldn’t give a rat’s behind about anybody ELSE being deprived of their rights.
Sorry to say you are wrong on this one teabag.. The aclue actually FOUGHT to allow the KKK/Neo-nazis the right to march in Charlottesville.. SINE THE MAYOR and governor (both clinton voters) wanted to deny them their permits..
Well, OK–I guess they defend the rights of extremist groups on BOTH sides of the political aisle! But I haven’t noticed them defending the rights of, for instance, the religious groups, Hobby Lobby, etc. when Obama was ORDERING them to violate their religious beliefs by paying for “morning after” abortion pills, then LYING and saying they were refusing to pay for “contraception.” Actually, their plans covered ALL types of contraception EXCEPT those that involved killing an embryo AFTER conception. But you didn’t hear that from Obama who violated their First Amendment rights, OR from his media lap dogs who functioned as his cheering section. Nor did the ACLU take any interest WHATEVER in this and other BLATANT attacks on religious freedoms, such as the bakery in Oregon that was forced to go out of business because they wouldn’t bake “gay wedding” cakes.
This is just one example–but the ACLU only seems to have a concern for the “rights” of SUBVERSIVE groups, while simply IGNORING many more, often MORE egregious violations of Constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms.
She got the “anybody else who hates America” part right. The ACLU stood up for the KKK/Nazis but would they have done the same for conservative Republicans? I doubt it.
I actually feel the only reason they stood up for the KKK is cause they suspected (or already knew) agitators were also coming and thus there WOULD be violence, thus making Trump supporters “guilty by association”..
WHAT? You don’t like the American Communist Lawyers Union?
Hate is hate no matter who shows it. All hate groups are consumed in racism. When one group wants to protest something in this country they have a right to. Most protests lead to turmoil when another hate group turns up with the weapons of bodily harm and expects them to quit protesting. It had to happen and it will get worse if law enforcement won’t protect both sides. Everyone involved in bodily harm of the other sides need to be jailed. Period!
jigsaw7411, I’ll believe that the lyin’ Left is concerned about ANYBODY’S rights except their OWN and those of their various “fellow traveler” America-hating Leftist groups when they show the SAME outrage over the Nazi Brownshirt THUG tactics the Left and their attack dogs are using to shut down ANY dissent to their COMMUNISTIC views and the violence they incite and commit against ANYBODY who dares disagree with their Communist CRAP. As long as the only violence that “outrages” them is against their OWN poisonous radical groups, and they continue to turn a blind eye to the riots, burning and property destruction, and the MURDERS of cops that are happening all over the country–committed by THEIR pet attack dog groups–then I am not impressed with, and DO NOT BELIEVE their fake “outrage.”
Prob is Jigsaw, we see TIME AND TIME, again peaceful protests like this FUELED into riots by instigators who are bused in from out of state (PAID for by soros and co), and COPS ordered by Dem mayors and such, to BACK OFF.. I just listened to three different news casts where the local news peeps were interviewing one of the protest organizers, who SAID (and showed) that “we were told by the chief of police since they expected counter protestors to show up, at least 100 officers will be present with barriers between the two groups..
YET NO such cops showed up.. AND WHAT did show up, fired some tear gas ,then ran OFF like cowards, when the violence broke out…
Why is it that the only people called R A C I S T for defending their race is white people? Radicals are all the same but I’m WHITE AND PROUD!!!
Why are the fascist groups antifa and blm not being called out here?
M A G A !!!
Skin color is not something that anyone gains through achievement. Why would anyone be proud of being white or black or tan? You didn’t do anything to get it. You didn’t even have a choice. No one should be ashamed of their skin color either.
There is a well known Black Lives Matter activist who constantly posts the same thing on Twitter. He says, “I love my blackness and yours.” One would hope that he knows someone that he loves for something more substantial than the color of their skin but apparently not.
Snowy, I’ve been questioning for some time now why it is “racist” to condemn black people for being born black–something they did not choose and cannot help–but it is NOT “racist” for black people to condemn and hate WHITE PEOPLE for being born white? Seems to me that sword should cut both ways, and if it does NOT, then the constant throwing of the “race card” is totally one-sided, and therefore, INVALID and RACIST–nothing more than ANOTHER Leftist ploy to sow racial dissent, hatred and division.
Teabag, it’s nearly all one sided in media, in leftwing politics and among RINOs. I stand with MLK when he said he dreamed of the day that his children would be judged by the content of their character and not by their skin color. That dream seems further away now that it ever has in my lifetime. I believe the reason for that greater distance began with Barack Obama and his desire to divide America.
I can’t choose the color of my skin but I can choose to evaluate myself and other people on more substantial criteria.
Snowy
I have, over the years had a few discussions with Black persons about why they judge me by the color of my skin instead of the content of my heart.
In each instance, I had known, worked with, or spent time with and never treated them as anything other than an equal, while ignoring assorted comments from then indicating they saw a difference.
All but one stopped and gave my position some serious thought and improved their own outlook.
That one, I called out in front of other employees and told him to get over his problems or expect the rest of us to begin treating him as a lesser person.
3 days later he was gone. He didn’t want, or know how, to adapt Don’t know, don’t care.
Good for you, Geezer! It takes guts to call a racist out but that’s what we all need to be doing, white, black or whatever.
I agree with your philosophy, Snowy, and also agree that if it did not START with Obama, he certainly made the racial division EXPONENTIALLY WORSE with his CONSTANT, one-sided race-baiting.
I would like to see a color-blind society, but as long as some people insist on making EVERYTHING about skin color, that cannot happen!
Teabag.. ][Snowy, I’ve been questioning for some time now why it is “racist” to condemn black people for being born black–something they did not choose and cannot help–but it is NOT “racist” for black people to condemn and hate WHITE PEOPLE for being born white?]
The reason for that should be obvious.. Double standards!
dave the reason for that is once again liberal hypocrisy. THEY can do all they want to discriminate against anyone else, and as long as that group happens to be the “right group of the day (White, male conservative, christian etc), it gets given a PASS for being discriminatory/wrong.
BUT should any other group try to do the same, THEY will get called out..
Just look at the media. All the violence Antifata and the Anti-trump crowd caused and OTHER THAN FOX NEWS, not one other news outlet ever got in the face of Obama or Clinton to ‘decry it’.. Not one member of the news got on any of the Democrat politicians to condemn it. BUT THE minute after a white conservative did something wrong, THEY ARE badgering every GOP member to decry it…
Racism is evil in any of its forms even scientific and legal that allowed slavery, and legislated human trafficking.
Today we have adult school teachers, homosexual, transgender, promiscuous pornographic sex, and abortion mill activists normalizing hedonism, by Government Legislation to malleable school children. What kind of people elect such legislators? When a society elected President Barack Obama , with the help of the media and entertainment moguls it didn’t matter that Obama had been going to black racist Jeremiah Wright’s church for 20 years. Democrat and Rino elites like to whip up the crowd to elect people like the Clinton’s and Obama who legislate evil.
A very different people than the time school teachers led students in The Lord’s Prayer, and The Ten Commandments was not only the box office champ of 1957, but the majorities values. Today Politically Correct nonsense is the State sanctioned worldview-religion in Government, Law ,Education, Popular Media and Entertainment.
I’m angry and upset because the two above me said it so much better than I could! Waaaa!!!
Washington Times, excellent column. Why did that racist Barack have a racist group like Black Trash Matters at the White House and CAIR at the White House? Why didn’t the DemoRATS and RINOS in Congress berate Obama, Black Trash Matters and CAIR? Why didn’t the communist MSM go after Obama for his adulation of Black Trash Matters and CAIR?
Cause those two groups were the RIGHT racists…
Another un-named source, “It would have been fine with me for Mr. Trump to have said aloud the words “Nazi,” “Ku Klux Klan”, etc” Who in hell was the “ME” writing the article? Oleteabag is right, whenever it is started by the liberals, that part is mostly overlooked, as in this case….
oldsarge, what the lib-tards and the lyin’ leftist media are “outraged” about is that President Trump did not specifically condemn white supremacists, KKK, etc., and give BLM, anti-fa and other assorted VIOLENT leftist wing-nut groups (which, I hasten to point out, showed up at this “protest march” DELIBERATELY to incite violence) a TOTAL PASS. That is THEIR idea of “balance,” and exactly what they do. Notice how they are quick to jump on an incident and label it “white supremacy”, hate crime, terrorism, etc., if a white person commits such an act, or RACISM if a cop kills a black person–no matter WHAT the black person was doing at the time, up to and INCLUDING pointing a loaded gun at the cop–but when an act of terrorism is committed by an Islamic person, or a black person goes on a shooting spree or murders a cop, they will tie themselves in KNOTS to avoid revealing that the “perp” in those cases is NOT WHITE.
Don’t know about you, but THAT kind of “shaping” of the narrative gives ME cause to assume they have some agenda other than just “reporting the news.”
Which is why i am PEEVED trump caved into their whining and DID come out today to specifically call ut the neo-nazis and kkk.. I would have LOVED IT if he had said “the media wants me to condemn these groups, so here’s my promise. I WILL do so, when each and everyone of them come out and condemn all the violence we saw from Antifada, BLM and all the other Alt’left groups.. DEAL!?”
For once a black man stands up and tells it like it is. Trump was right not to name certain white groups only because there are many black groups that have rioted all across America and destroyed life, limb, and property of others as if they have a right to do it. Trump’s condemnation includes all of them, regardless of color, creed, etc. Those who disagree are wanting to continue to divide America by their rhetoric. Thank you for this article and thank you Pres. Trump for condemning all hate groups like these.
We have many of them around here.. Dr Sowell, Walter williams, Larry Elder, Michael Steel, Star parker, Michelle Malkin..
Finally a well written article without the usual one sided stink! Simple, ” it takes two to tango ‘
This author tops the list for bigots and racist…. the supposed White Nationalist movement (whatever that is)… was peacefully assembled when the Anti-fa and BLM terrorist engaged them with violence… throwing feces and urine on them while several others engaged in fisticuffs. The Police… stood by until the White nationalist began defending themselves.
This rally was organized by the supposed White Nationalist… no such group exists however the name WHITE is now a term of defamation, so it was coined by the leftist MSM, to describe what are clearly Nazi’s and KKK groups…implying guilt by association to the entire white race. However, these nationalist were assembled peacefully, until the counter protest arrived without a permit, assembled illegally, and created the problem resulting in 3 deaths and many injuries. Where are the calls for accountability for those who instigated this mess?
EXACTLY, usar4me. And they are using the SAME one-sided “viewpoint” to further attack our President, who did the RIGHT THING when he condemned violence by ALL extremist groups, black, white, or purple with pink polkadots. Funny, you never hear them expressing “outrage” at BLM riots, murders of cops, etc. by emphasizing that those committing the violence are BLACK extremists, do you? It’s only when they can attach the term “white” to the violence that they want to talk about it and condemn it. As I said in a previous post, when their “outrage” is SO SELECTIVE, it only exposes their BLATANT BIAS, and makes it obvious that they have another agenda here other than just reporting the news, or even “condemning” violence–and THAT agenda is fanning the flames of racial hatred in service to their MASTERS, the Commucrats.
There was NOTHING wrong imo with his speech late saturday condemning the attacks, but it was not said Exactly how the lame stream media wanted it.. HENCE their consistent heckling over sunday, which unfortunately resulted in him caving in and giving them what they wanted this afternoon..
The Democrat Governor and Mayor are responsible for the mess and the deaths. They ordered the police to stand down and when they did get involved it was on the side of the counter protesters. The two groups should have been keep well apart but that is not what happened.
The Democrats want to make the civil war disappear and not to honor part of this country’s history. The blacks seem to forget how many white men died to give them there freedom.
But the civil war was also about states rights as well.
Not only do they want to make the LAST Civil War disappear, rod123, they are doing their DAMNEDEST to start ANOTHER one, and have been working CEASELESSLY to divide this country by race, gender, and every OTHER way they can conceive, ever since that NASTY little Communist SOCIOPATH Obama slithered his way into our White House on the slime trail of MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD. I KNOW in my heart that’s how he was re-elected in 2012, and I really suspect it was the way he won in 2008, as well.
Our country is under ATTACK by these leftist VERMIN! They have SO fouled their own political nest with this radical, LOONY-leftist BS that white middle class voters–who are STILL the majority of voters, despite their efforts to dilute that majority with an uncontrolled influx of illegal invaders, Islamic refujihadi imports, etc.–that NOBODY with any sense will vote for them, and the ONLY way they can win an election is to STEAL IT.
The COMMUCRATS are DETERMINED to create massive anarchy and chaos in hopes they can illegally seize and regain power WITHOUT the inconvenience of having to win an actual election, and become the iron-fisted COMMUNIST regime they really WANT to be–just the way the Bolsheviks did in 1917 Russia. I believe it is TRUE that inside every LIBERAL is a totalitarian wanting to get out!
I saw on a podcast that the organizers are going to be SUING the mayor and chief of police for exactly that. CAUSE THEY promised the rally organizers a hundred cops to make a ‘border’ if you will between the group groups, and that 100 cops never materialized, which is WHY the antifata instigators were able to get TO the KKK/Neo-nazi group and fight..
AND IF You notice, this always seems to happen in DEM Controlled cities, where the cops get ‘ordered to stand down”.. One is left to only conclude that the DEMS WANT this violence..
You’re 100% correct but do you think the media will point the finger at the governor and mayor when it is far more convenient to just blame Trump? By forcing the police to stand down as long as they did, they allowed both groups to work themselves up into a frenzy. Frankly I’m quite surprised it wasn’t far worse than it turned out.
i blame the people who r trying to erase the history of the usa for everything that took place. they dont seem to get the fact that whether they agree with the staute or not and what it stands for. americans died on both sides to free the slaves. look whats happening in america now. we get rid of all things confederate/ flags/ statues. we dont teach history or the signifcance of these things and why americans died for the cause. and now we a heading down the tracks on a crazy train again. some people want to start segragration again for blacks on school campuses. no whites allowed. so they can feel safe. if this is the way the usa is heading y did we even have a civil war/ affimative action. you cant have your cake and eat it to people. people need to stop crying pull up their pants and try being a productive member of society. you can no longer use the lame excuse the white man is holding mus down. yall made it to the pinnacle of the u.s.a (president barrack oboma) i think he was blackish.
Add to that, MANY of those protesting to REMOVE those statues are wearing exactly the same get up as the taliban/ISIS, and once can easily understand WHY we liken what they are doing to those terror groups..
National socialism and Democrat style socialism are the same old Marxist socialism dusted off and repackaged to appeal to the mostly young whose minds are not fully developed. This is a situation where BOTH sides in this conflict are equally despicable. It won’t happen but the best way I can see to handle the violence is to limit it to the willing participants. Pick locations for their protests, counter-protests and rally events that are away from anything they can burn, knock down, pee on or otherwise screw up and let them have at it. The preferred result is that they will kill each other off and leave the rest of us alone. Actually some good can come of the conflicts. Give colored “team” shirts to the combatants, sell tickets, televise and allow betting. Profits go to the local governments and organizers. I personally would find it most entertaining to watch these little snots beat each other to death with nail studded clubs and broken bottles.
There are 31 states having over 1,000 confederate monuments. Charlottsville, VA statue of Lee & Jackson (commissioned in 1915) removal will cost coffers $700,000 dollars (besides the civil unrest).. May 13, torch wielding by Richard Spencer (white nationalist). City Council (after prompting from several Alt- Left organizations)voted on April 13, 2017 to remove statue, halted (for 6 months) by Judge in May, 2017. On Friday, 8/11/2017 a (licensed) peaceful gathering of groups supporting Judge’s decision. Saturday, (unlicensed) transporting (bussing) several “protestors,” “agitating” for statue immediate removal.The rest is history. President trump has absolutely NO active participation in ANY of the above mentioned events. For Democratic “politicos” in Virginia associating the President to Saturday’s melee is partisan politics at its best. Pray. Amen. God Bless America and ALL Americans. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm128.George Soros has his work cut out. This cost Soros an estimated $200,000 X 1,000 monuments, Soros will have to shell out many millions of dollars over what he already spends.