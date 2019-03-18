Has Fox News Suspended Jeanine Pirro in Wake of Comments on Ilhan Omar’s Anti-semitism?

Jeanine Pirro was absent from Fox News Saturday night one week after being publicly rebuked by the network over anti-muslim remarks she made on her show.

Justice with Jeanine Pirro, which airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m., was replaced with a re-run of the documentary Scandalous: The Trial of William Kennedy Smith. “We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters,” a Fox News spokesperson said Saturday night, declining to comment further.

“A Fox spokesperson says, ‘We are not commenting on internal scheduling matters’ and yet, without some public explanation of why the show was pulled – it certainly looks like a suspension,” Kurtz said during Sunday’s broadcast. “Pirro’s remarks, which were unfortunate, sparked a furor.” – Howard Kurtz, Media Buzz, Fox News

There was no mention of Pirro taking a vacation, and she has been uncharastically silent on Twitter and Instagram for the past week. Fox News isn’t saying whether Pirro has been suspended or will return next week, but there is no indication Pirro was fired over her comments.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

The absence comes a week after Pirro — an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who has become a fund-raiser in Pennsylvania and elsewhere for Republicans — questioned whether a hijab worn by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar signaled her support of Sharia law.

“Think about it: Omar wears a hijab,” Pirro said on her Fox News show Justice Saturday night. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Last weekend, Pirro suggested to viewers that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) hijab was “indicative of her adherence to sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution” pic.twitter.com/5de3OUuFck

— Leanne Naramore (@LeanneNaramore) March 12, 2019

Pirro’s comments were widely condemned, including by Fox News, who said in a statement they had “addressed the matter with her directly.” Hufsa Kamal, a Fox News producer who works on Special Report with Bret Baier, was among the loudest critics of Pirro’s comments, asking her colleague to “stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America.”

But Pirro remained unapologetic in her own statement on the comments.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American. My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution,” Pirro said last week. “I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

Pirro’s comments on March 9 also reportedly cost her at least four advertisers – Allergan, Letgo, NerdWallet, and Novo Nordisk.

“We absolutely condemn Ms. Pirro’s comments, which are offensive and completely contrary to our values,” Letgo, an online marketplace, told The Hollywood Reporter “We are in the process of ensuring our ads will no longer run during her show.”

