Has America Raised a Generation of Snowflakes and Bums?

(UPI) — A U.S. Census Bureau report shows young adults are struggling to get a foothold into adulthood, as 1 in 3 young people live with their parents — 2.2 million of whom do not go to school and are not employed.
The Changing Economics and Demographics of Young Adulthood report analyzes the differences seen in young adults 18 years to 34 years of age over the last 40 years.
The report looks at the young adult experience by contrasting the milestones of adulthood, which are: completed formal schooling; employed full-time; capable of supporting a family financially; financially independent from parents/guardians; no longer living in parents’ household; get married; and have a child.
The report shows that young adults think educational and economic achievements are milestones of adulthood more important than marriage and parenthood, which 11.5 percent and 10.4 percent of young adults said were “extremely important,” compared to 61.5 percent who said the same of completing formal schooling and 51.5 percent who said the same for being employed full-time.
More than half of young Americans believe marriage and parenthood are not important in order to become an adult — 54.6 percent and 55.1 percent, respectively.
The report shows that 24 million 18- to 34-year-olds lived in their parents’ home in 2015, the most on record.
“Of young people living in their parents’ home, 1 in 4 are idle, that is they neither go to school nor work. This figure represents about 2.2 million 25- to 34-year-olds,” the report said.
The number of young people living in their parents’ home has increased in the past decade.
“In 2005, the majority of young adults lived independently in their own household, which was the predominant living arrangement in 35 states,” the report said. “A decade later, by 2015, the number of states where the majority of young people lived independently fell to just six.”
Young people are also delaying marriage, but most still do marry. In the 1970s, 8 out of 10 people married by the age of 30. Today, 8 out of 10 people are married by the age of 45.
The report also shows young men are “falling to the bottom of the income ladder.”
“In 1975, only 25 percent of men, aged 25 to 34, had incomes of less than $30,000 per year. By 2016, that share rose to 41 percent of young men,” the report said.
Between 1975 and 2016, the percent of women aged 25 to 34 who were homemakers fell from 43 percent to 14 percent.
Has America Raised a Generation of Snowflakes and Bums?,
The US was the manufacturing capital of the world, but we had our ups and downs. Marriage and children were affordable to most as good paying employment was available, and we trusted our triune God and His attributes.
Murdering children in the warmth of their mothers wombs was unthinkable. School teachers lead their students in The Lord’s Prayer, and sex education was dating, courtship, and waiting for sex in faithful marriage to one of the opposite sex. The new State Sanctioned religion of Secular Humanism has not only rotted the US, but humanity. The Ten Commandments were not only the values of the majority, but the Box Office Champion of 1957.
Today evil is normalized by adults starting with Kindergarteners, by Liberal-Democrat Legislation, and Supreme Court Decree. So-called unbiased Secular Humanist professional experts blame everyone else for this calamity.
This nation has lost it’s soul. We will continue to disintegrate until we come to our senses and come back to God. They are the Ten Commandments, not the Ten Suggestions.
Duh YEAH!
Most Parents raise good kids, but are working too hard to make sure their kids are getting a good education.
When the taxes far exceeded the minimum amounts, as a percentage of wages of the 50’s and before, the workers became ‘workers’ in the communist sense of the word.
When the government makes it easy to get student loans, the parent leap at the opportunity to give their kids a better start than most of them had.
The government makes the student loans easy to get to ensure that as many kids get into the HIGHER PROPAGANDA MACHINES that most colleges are now.
The limp minded teachers in K-12 failed to give them a working knowledge of economics to understand the true cost of borrowed money with no payments for 4 or more years.
In fact, few came out of high school knowing how to do anything above ditch digging.
I agree. Just looking at the sheer # of libtard colleges and high schools out there, what does anyone expect our youth to look like..
The statistic of only about 1/2 of young people think it’s an achievement to be employed full-time says that they are lazy, entitled, and a bunch of bums who I guess want to live in their parents’ basements and ‘hang out.’ A ‘lost generation’ many of whom are at the bottom of the income ladder is the result of the liberal education system, permissive parenting, and amoral social and political agendas. So much would need to change in order to change these results. They seem doomed.
Of course, if this “lost generation” isn’t getting married and having children, it’s not the only generation being lost; there will be little or no future generation.
Well, when these kids see how easy those one welfare have it, WHAT logical reason to they have to STRIVE and excell.. Also when you see schools after schools do all they can TO eliminate exceptionalism (doing away with honor graduation etc), what reason IS there for kids to think “Hey i wanna be excellent” any more.. That and when we have laws that require (well imo) parents to keep their kids on their insurance plans till age 26 (and i fear in a few yeas that will get upped to say 30), there is yet another reason there is no longer any incentive to strive..
When these needy basement-dwelling snowflakes have kids, where are they going to live? With grandma?
We are witnessing a breakdown of responsibility, and it’s going to get worse before (and if) it gets better.
Parents: If your kids are still living with you into their 20’s and 30’s, you haven’t done your job. Don’t blame Trump.
Either with granma or in a section 8 home/hoodville apartment in one of the “Projects”..
I think the taxpayers should help these unfortunates get a foothold on adulthood by extending free college tuition to age 40 to help them cope with reality. It would be unfair to push them into the real world without gaining all the left wing tools that are required. After all the government is partially to blame by instilling their victimhood mentality.
By all this propping up of the kids you’ve failed them. They must know how to fend for themselves, parents should kick them out of the nest so they learn to fly!
I sincerely hope that was sarcasm there lad31..
Time to grow up and realize the real world is not interested in snowflakes, safe spaces, a ribbon for everyone. You must perform, be accountable, responsible and act like an adult.
Throw them out! Sink or tread water!
The simple answer to the question is YES YES YES…Throw the bums out so they can grow up!!!
With the exception of a few who have been home- or private-schooled, and thus not subject to the RELENTLESS leftist brainwashing that passes for “education” in the public school SHEEP FACTORIES, yes we HAVE raised a generation of snowflakes and bums!
The question is rhetorical, since the evidence is, well, self-evident. Beginning in Kindergarten, and continuing through Graduate, and even at the Post-Graduate level, the deeply embedded and dominant Leftist faculty and administrators have replaced genuine academic education with ever more aggressive and outrageous propaganda and indoctrination programs. When minds are immature, plastic, and impressionable, the culture of victimology and hard-line rejection of the traditional and historically successful tenets and mores of Western Civilization, are rather easily impressed upon those minds. They don’t know history, because what they’re taught is ideologically revisionist. They don’t know literature, because Lefties have substituted Star Wars and horror movies as “legitimate” alternative studies. They don’t know how to think critically, because they’re only offered a single “correct” viewpoint. There are punishments for any students who dare to stray from the officially sanctioned positions, that threaten careers. There is no free speech, no freedom to think individually, separate from the approved “group-think.” Meanwhile, WE’RE helping to fund this overt campaign to destroy the fabric of America and Western Civilization itself. Our enemies outside, Communists, Radical Islamists, almost can’t believe how blind, stupid, and evidently impotent we are at self-defense!!
The leftists running this country IMO are worse than the borg. At least we could low the borg up!!
This is the end result of Liberal Policies. If they set out to destroy this country they certainly have done a good job so far.