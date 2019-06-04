Home » News

Harvard poll: Public ‘unusually weary’ of Trump investigations

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:36 am June 4, 2019
6

Multiple public-opinion polls suggest that the American public has been weary of Democratic obsession with impeaching President Trump for quite some time.

A timely voter survey conducted by Harvard University’s Center for American Politics has a few startling numbers.

“The public is growing unusually weary of investigations into President Trump and any effort to mount significant new investigations carries a significant risk of blowback for the Democrats,” said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard/Harris Poll survey.

Among the findings: 68% of these voters said Democrats in Congress should accept Mr. Mueller’s finding that there was no criminal conspiracy, while another 65% said Democrats should accept Attorney General William Barr’s conclusion that the president did not obstruct justice.

In addition, 63% of respondents said the investigations into Mr. Trump are hurting the country — while another 58% said it’s time for Congress to turn the page on the endless interest in Russian “collusion” and other matters.

The new poll “has several other warning signs for Democrats agitating to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump,” reported Jonathan Easley, who covers public opinion for The Hill.

The survey of 1,295 registered U.S. voters was conducted May 29-30.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 6.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Harvard poll: Public 'unusually weary' of Trump investigations, 6.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



6 Comments

WisAz
WisAz
1:29 pm June 4, 2019 at 1:29 pm

Remember Alinsky’s rule #7: A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag. And this tactic has dragged on for well over two years. Nobody is paying attention anymore.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

David Boothe
David
2:05 pm June 4, 2019 at 2:05 pm

Knock, knock, knock, is anyone home? Do the Dems not hear the not so silent majority? I and the majority of the American public are not just tired of hearing the constant rhetoric, but have a major issue with the House not getting to the issues of the country, like infrastructure renewal, immigration reform, healthcare reform, etc. The constant discord within the Party, is frightening enough, but this blind hammering on a, now, dead issue by all accounts is just lunacy! The job of the legislature is to legislate, not spend years beating a dead horse of collusion and obstruction. If “We the people” feel that Donald Trump is not the guy, he will not be voted into a second term. Have some faith in the system, quit trying to rig it, destroy it or use it for solely a political end! As for the Senate, take heed! Get back to the jobs at hand. Keep America great, solvent and at the top of its game!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:17 pm June 4, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    YES, the dems fail to hear the majority.. THEY ARE ONLY Concerned with the minority.. THEM!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
papatriot
papatriot
2:12 pm June 4, 2019 at 2:12 pm

The whole purpose of these investigations was to tie Trump in legal knots so he couldn’t govern. These investigations have bankrupted witnesses with enormous legal bills. Anyone associated with Trump was a target. Democrats only care about power, not the nation. They have undermined Trump nationally and internationally. Like Carter, Clinton and Pelosi during the Bush administration, you have Kerry undermining Trump with Iran. Democrats destroy everything they touch.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (3 votes cast)

TruePatriotInTx
TruePatriotInTx
2:32 pm June 4, 2019 at 2:32 pm

Since the dems have nothing else on their agenda that is “good” for America, go ahead and go through with impeachment. It will guarantee they get wiped out in 2020 and beyond.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 2.5/5 (2 votes cast)

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:18 pm June 4, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    We can HOPE they get wiped out..

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply