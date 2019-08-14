Harris, Warren ‘fact checked’ over Michael Brown LIE! Trump updates key immigration law

Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris picked up “Four Pinocchios” from the Washington Post for their description of the Michael Brown incident in Ferguson, Missouri. President Trump takes a much-needed step to clean up the legal immigration process, and the public education system is even more leftwing than you think.

It’s been five years since Michael Brown robbed a convenience store, was high on drugs, and tried to take a gun from a police officer. In the process, he was shot and killed, and that is what started the Black Lives Matter movement. Multiple investigations showed that the police officer acted in self defense, yet both Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris tweeted that Brown was “murdered.” Their efforts to inflame people based on race is just pathetic!

Of course, Warren’s comments brought outrage from Massachusetts police chiefs, who said her use of the word “murder” was a “slap in the face.”

President Trump updated a rule which allows the legal immigration system to focus on future immigrants who are more likely to be self sufficient and not a drain on public assistance. Also, a “race relations” college class is examined, and the results are stunning! Check out today’s show for all the details.

