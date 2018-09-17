Hardly any NFL players kneel for anthem in Week 2

All the hoopla over the Nike ad campaign lionizing Colin Kaepernick has obscured the fact that hardly any players are kneeling this season during the national anthem.
The same two Miami Dolphins who protested by kneeling throughout the preseason and Week 1 did so again Sunday, while Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch continued to sit, although he has never explained why he refuses to stand for the anthem.
A few players reportedly remained in the tunnel during the anthem, and at least two raised fists, but that’s still a far cry from the 16 players who were still sitting or kneeling by the end of the 2017 regular season, not to mention the nearly 200 who protested in Week 3 after being criticized by President Trump.
The drop-off comes despite the NFL’s failure during the off-season to implement an on-field policy requiring players to stand for the flag. The league remains in negotiations with the players’ union over a May proposal that was put on hold two months later.
One reason for the decline: Some of last season’s most dedicated kneelers are no longer doing so.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett, who led the protests last season in Seattle, skipped the ceremony and remained off the field Sunday during the national anthem, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.
New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon, a regular 2017 kneeler, told NJ.com in August he would put his protest on hold to wait for the outcome of the union negotiations, as did Giants safety Michael Thomas, who routinely knelt last season as a Dolphin.
The NFL is not expected to issue a policy on standing during the national anthem this season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Miami wide receivers Kenny Stills and Alfred Wilson are the only two players who have taken knees during the anthem in the 2018 regular season. Stills told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that he planned to keep protesting, saying “it’s not going to change.”
My brothers!!!🏾@KSTiLLS @iThinkIsee12 https://t.co/MbfkYfFRWY
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 16, 2018
The two players drew kudos again Sunday from free-agent quarterback Kaepernick, who called them “[m]y brothers” and praised them on Twitter for their “protest against police brutality and social injustice.”
Nike released an ad campaign shortly before the 2018 NFL regular season began Sept. 6 featuring Kaepernick with the caption, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
Kaepernick has not been signed to a team since he led the take-a-knee protests in the 2016 regular season, and has filed a grievance alleging team owners colluded to keep him out of the league.
I have not watched any Games and gotten read of all sports stuff because of NO RESPECT for our COUNTRY, FLAG and the American lives lost to give us that Choice. They could have shown ther protest on ther personal time, not step on the Country that Pays them Well, and put their Money where ther mouth is after Work like any other American does. They will have to EARN my Respect back before I watch or spend any money on them anymore, That will be Hard.
same here my friend.
i live in south carolina so the panthers are the closest team and there new owner backs these brats and there protest against america.
to he11 with these demons.
I’m no longer watching any NFL football until I hear about collective support for the flag and national anthem. MLB went on strike over two decades ago and I stopped going to games or even following games.
Kaepeariananiak hasn’t been signed to a team since he became ineffective at QB and was a bench warmer already. Please stop with the martyr crud.
Johnny Manzel and Tim Tebow haven’t started for any NFL teams since the protests either.
And the protests had exactly the same amount of influence over all of their futures.
Too little, too late as far as I’m concerned. The NFL will never get another dollar or even a television view from me until everyone that engaged in this and that allowed this to happen is gone. That means the kneelers, the owners, the coaches, and especially the league management. And since that will never happen, it’s college and high school football only for me, and some of that is starting to get iffy itself.