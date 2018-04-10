Hannity says Jimmy Kimmel apology likely ‘forced’ by Disney

Sean Hannity basically accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s apology for his rhetoric during their week-long feud, though he said it sounded like it was prompted by his corporate overlords and solicitousness for gays.

He also finished his monologue at the end of his “Hannity” show by inviting Mr. Kimmel to appear.

“I want you to come on the show and have a substantive conversation” on various topics, Mr. Hannity said, adding that there would be no insults and he would not bring up their battle over the ABC comedian’s mocking of first lady Melania Trump’s accent.

“I bet you’ll find we agree on a lot,” he concluded.

But he started his monologue in a much tougher vein.

Mr. Hannity said he had “read the apology carefully” and that it sounded “more of a forced Disney apology” that was more “directed toward the LGBTQ community.”

In the course of their feud, Mr. Kimmel had implied that Mr. Hannity and President Trump were gay lovers in a manner that degraded Mr. Hannity.

For that, Mr. Kimmel specifically apologized to “members of the gay community” in his statement posted to Twitter on Sunday.

To a series of chyrons and images including such titles as “Kimmel backs down,” Mr. Hannity said that whether Mr. Kimmel’s apology was serious was “for you, the viewers, to decide.”

For himself, he said, “I assume he’s sincere. I accept apologies because that’s how I was raised and what my religion teaches.”

“I enjoy a good fight, but I agree that it’s time to move on,” he concluded.

He said his offense-taking at Mr. Kimmel’s “dees and dat” mocking of Mrs. Trump reading to children on Easter weekend was because media bias against President Trump had normalized attacks on his family members — “a small example [but] a line in the sand,” Mr. Hannity said.

