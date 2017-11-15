Hannity: Moore ‘has 24 hours’ to explain allegations or else he must exit race

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he’s giving Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) “24 hours” to prove he did not engage in sexual misconduct with teenage girls, or else he must exit the race.

“Here’s where I am tonight. Between this interview that I did and the inconsistent answers; between him saying ‘I never knew this girl’ and then that yearbook comes out — for me, the judge has 24 hours,” Hannity said Tuesday night.

“You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed,” Hannity continued. “You must remove any doubt. If he can’t do this, Judge Moore needs to get out of this race.”

Source: The Hill

