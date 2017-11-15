Hannity: Moore ‘has 24 hours’ to explain allegations or else he must exit race

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he’s giving Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) “24 hours” to prove he did not engage in sexual misconduct with teenage girls, or else he must exit the race.
“Here’s where I am tonight. Between this interview that I did and the inconsistent answers; between him saying ‘I never knew this girl’ and then that yearbook comes out — for me, the judge has 24 hours,” Hannity said Tuesday night.
“You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed,” Hannity continued. “You must remove any doubt. If he can’t do this, Judge Moore needs to get out of this race.”
(Proxy of) Moore to Hannity — you know where to stick that “advice”!
Seems like Hannity is turning into a RINO like the rest of them..
Shame, i thought he was one of the few True blue conservatives Fox had left…
Who the Hell is Hannity to determine how long Moore has to PROVE his innocence? I’m done with this fool.
Dear Sean Hannity. I will now prove Roy Moore’s innocence to you. Please follow along you useful idot trying to make John McCain look smart by comparison.
1. Moore is a true conservative and a godly man.
2. He has not been convicted.
3. This is still America.
4. He is therefore innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
5. He has not been proven guilty in a court of law.
6. Still America.
7. Until such time as he is proven guilty in a court of law, he remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
8. That hasn’t happened yet.
9. Yep, STILL America.
10. This means he’s still innocent.
I think I lost Sean Hannity in a turn somewhere. I don’t know how to dumb this down any further to make you understand. Maybe I can refer you to the Dr. Seuss book “One Fish Two Fish, Hannity You’re An Idiot So Shut Your Flubulous Cake Hole”. That might help.
Oh and take off that purple tie you moron.
Roy Moore is innocent and the reverse of Bill Clinton. Clinton because he is a Democrat gets a pass. Roy Moore because he is a conservative Rep must be guilty even before a trial because the Wash Post says so. Excrement.
If Hannity would shut his pie hole for a minute, he could hear what his guests are saying, and if he and his research people would just do a little digging, he would see that this is a RINO/Democrat hit job.
None of us know if Roy Moore is innocent or guilty and no one is going to know unless we find proof that the women are lying. The decision is up to the people of Alabama.
McConnell has been pushing a write in campaign and he finally said something intriguing. This seat that Moore is running for was Jeff Sessions’ seat. Sessions is phenomenally popular in Alabama. What if Sessions resigned from DOJ and launched a write in for his old Senate seat?
Sounds like fantasy doesn’t it? If successful, it could solve two big problems. Sessions would be out at DOJ and the Alabama Senate seat would almost surely remain in GOP hands.
What more proof do you need that they are lying??
One claims Moore locked her in his car? HOW?! All cars back then didn’t have child safe/protected locks preenting someone from opening them from the inside.!
Another claims Moore got her alcohol.. IN A KNOWN DRY COUNTY.. SO where exactly did the alcohol come from?
And a third claims he molested her and shows a yearbook as supposed proof?? W HEN EVERYONE CAN SEE with their own two eyes, that the signature on the left of the page (written by someone known only as ROY) is in black ink, and then Moore’s name got added in IN BLUE INK, thus making that evidence OBVIOUSLY a forgery…
In the first place I didn’t say what I thought about Moore’s innocence or guilt. I said that none of us can know and that is a fact. Of course, some don’t need to know. They only need to emote. Most of those are liberals but some hang around conservative websites to yell at anyone they don’t agree with.
It is my feeling that the women have been paid to tell these stories but I don’t KNOW that. I think it. Thinking and feeling something is not proof.
Further, it is my feeling that Mitch McConnell is just as, if not more likely to be behind it than the Democrats. Can I prove that? Of course not.
And finally, the decision is still up to the people of Alabama.
In his accuser’s defense, ltuser, remember we’re talking about a LEFTIST woman.
I’ve yet to see a leftist woman smart enough to escape from a locked car.
Or a clearly marked fire escape.
Or a wet paper bag.
Or with any dignity from an argument with a conservative.
Listen Hannity, I know your stupid sponsors dropped you, but HOW can you drop your integrity!
It has been proved that the signature in the High School yearbook was a forgery! Check with Moore’s attorneys!
The women involved either worked for the left, or they were drug abusers, and liars. They made up these allegations for money…you can bet on it!
Seems like the libtards must have something ON Hannity, to get him to turn so venomously on a proper conservative like this..
And if he doesn’t is Hannity going to hold his breath?
Why is he not calling for the Democrat to exit the race for supporting the heinous act of partial birth abortions?
There is only one thing that is important who is doing what today
The past cannot be changed and why the liberals like to try everyone there so they can be excused their every crime today
Moore dated young women that is an established fact and whether one thinks less of him for doing it, he cannot change it if he wanted to, nor does he deny it
As to the sexual encounter and the sexual assault, we only have their word for it
Why would they lie?
Money
So we have a known supporter of killing babies running against a man who dated younger women
Of course, the GOP thinks they can work with the supporter of killing babies but would have to remove Moore if elected
It is no wonder we always get a government which forces us to bake a cake, we just keep getting more birds of the same feather