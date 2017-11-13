‘Hannity’ fans boycott Keurig for pulling ads over Moore coverage

Single-serving coffee-maker Keurig is in hot water with “Hannity” fans.

Users bitter the Vermont company has pulled its ads from Sean Hannity’s TV show are calling for a boycott and even smashing their devices on video.

The company stopped running ads during Hannity’s 9 p.m. timeslot on Fox News channel after he defended Senate candidate Roy Moore amid allegations Moore routinely pursued romantic relationships with underage girls.

“So, there’s politics in all of this. Then you have false allegations that are made, and you know — how do you determine? It’s “He said, she [said],” he said on Thursday. “I just — I don’t know how you find out the truth.”

Other companies to drop Hannity include genetic-testing service 23andme, fashion company ELOQUII, vitamin-maker Nature’s Bounty, and real estate website realtor.com.

Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

Hi there! We appreciate your feedback. We can confirm that we have blocked Hannity from our advertising list. If we can help with anything else, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at social@eloquii.com. — ELOQUII (@ELOQUII) November 10, 2017

