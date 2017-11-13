‘Hannity’ fans boycott Keurig for pulling ads over Moore coverage

Single-serving coffee-maker Keurig is in hot water with “Hannity” fans.
Users bitter the Vermont company has pulled its ads from Sean Hannity’s TV show are calling for a boycott and even smashing their devices on video.
The company stopped running ads during Hannity’s 9 p.m. timeslot on Fox News channel after he defended Senate candidate Roy Moore amid allegations Moore routinely pursued romantic relationships with underage girls.
“So, there’s politics in all of this. Then you have false allegations that are made, and you know — how do you determine? It’s “He said, she [said],” he said on Thursday. “I just — I don’t know how you find out the truth.”
Other companies to drop Hannity include genetic-testing service 23andme, fashion company ELOQUII, vitamin-maker Nature’s Bounty, and real estate website realtor.com.
Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show.
— Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017
Hi there! We appreciate your feedback. We can confirm that we have blocked Hannity from our advertising list. If we can help with anything else, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at social@eloquii.com.
— ELOQUII (@ELOQUII) November 10, 2017
Must be the New America – guilty until proven innocent, unless you are a Democrat.
Historybuff, you must be young! It has been that way since the mid-60’s. Dishonest, hypocritical, anti-constitution anarchists. They NEVER live by the rules they want to impose onto others.
78 and ever optimistic – but it is getting virtually impossible to continue that course as our “beloved” media strokes the truth on an hourly basis. And – in the mid-60s – the Demo-Derby still had a few good guys. Gone, but not forgotten.
And even if you are democrat, you are still innocent even with MOUNDS OF evidence…
It seems that very few members of the house and almost none of the members of the senate, have ANY respect for either the laws they pass or the voters in their districts or state. It will take an Art V convention to rectify that by requiring all members of congress to obey ALL laws in force within their respective district or state; in addition to requiring that members of the house live in the district which they wish to represent for 2 years prior to qualifying to run AND remain in that district as long as in office. Define “living in” as being present at the address in that disctrict for 50% or more of the overnights every year. And I’d go for NO compensation for more than 5 staff members and only GSA rate documented hotel, meals & incidentals for time spent at locations outside their home district on documented congressional business. They could claim said expenses for committee meetings in DC and days on which they actually cast votes.
The people in Congress, both the House and the Senate are hypocrite RINOS personified!
Kuerig deserves what they are getting for this kind of political BS. If someone accused them of something that had not been proven they would have fought back tooth and nail. Plus Hannity has committed no crime or even been accused in this matter. So now you can’t even interview someone without being boycotted? No wonder people are tossing those pieces of junk out.
Yup. It seems him saying “HE doesn’t know how one would find the truth on this issue” Is leftist speak for he must be in agreement with what Moore is accused of doing…
And i for one ALWAYS Prefer the taste of instant coffee to the muck in those pre-done single pots..
PLUS IT’s cheaper!
“I am comfortable with them saying what they feel they need to say to help the situation,” said Carusone, the president of the left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters. “But at the end of the day, what really matters to me is whether their ads will run. They won’t anymore.”
I copied/pasted the above quote from Business Insider. The guy is supposedly president of Media Matters…enough said. They’re a cancer or worse – a plague of cancers.
Then Keurig’s CEO apologizes for ‘taking sides’ as conservatives smash its machines to defend Sean Hannity. Wonder how Frilly Snowflake Carusone feels about that….
I am a woman, and it is SO evident to me that this whole scenario was POLITICALLY MOTIVATED ! I saw the woman on TV, that had supposedly been sexually abused, and her behavior was nearly laughable. Her ACTING was SO amateurish, and I knew immediately that she was lying ! Hannity should NOT lose advertisers for his show, and if he does I WILL STOP buying those products !