Hank Johnson, Georgia Democrat, says ‘authoritarian’ Trump like Hitler in pulpit speech

Rep. Hank Johnson dedicated his pulpit speech Tuesday to drawing comparisons between Adolf Hitler and President Trump.
Marking the 156th anniversary of the implementation of the Emancipation Proclamation, Mr. Johnson warned black congregants at Atlanta’s Friendship Baptist Church to remain “diligent” against creeping tyranny by right-wing conservatives.
“Tyranny in the form of slavery has been the reality in this country before and we must be diligent to ensure it does not happen again,” the Georgia Democrat, in Congress since 2007, said.
“The Jewish people know a thing about tyranny,” he said. “Hitler did not start the Nazi Party, but he took over the party with charisma and leadership. The Nazis and Hitler became synonymous. Much like how Hitler took over the Nazi party, Trump has taken over the Republican Party. It’s now known as the Trump Republican Party.
“Americans, particularly black Americans, can’t afford to make that same mistake about the harm that could be done by a man named Hitler or a man named Trump,” he added.
Mr. Johnson also had some pointed criticism for Mr. Trump’s supporters, characterizing white conservatives as old and uneducated.
“Americans elected an authoritarian, an anti-immigrant, racist strongman to the nation’s highest office,” he said. “Donald Trump and his ‘Make America Great Again’ followers, who want to return America back to a time where white men and white privilege were unchallenged, and where minorities and women were in their place. These folks now control the highest office in the land.
“Donald Trump’s supporters are older, less educated, less prosperous, and they are dying early,” he added. “Their lifespans are decreasing and many are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart caused by economic despair.”
Mr. Johnson later defended his comments that compared the president to Hitler.
“I wanted to make the point that our democracy is under severe threat, that freedom is threatened, and that if we are not vigilant we can allow tyranny to set in,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I made the point that this threat to democracy is a trend across the world, and we can’t let this happen in our country.”
Just another black representative looking for adulation from Socialist Progressives. Time to pass a new Sedition Act with jail time and large fines. This guy needs a $1 million fine and 5 years to think about calling a President a Nazi.
If i was Hank i would be worried about Guam tipping over What an Idiot
Another IDIOT who’s knowledge and intelligence of history plus is a minus zero
This is the same dolt that warned “My fear is that the whole island will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize”. Why on earth would anyone listen to him, much less vote for him is beyond me.
How often do disgruntled children accuse their parents of being Nazis?
During the previous administration, people like ol’ Hank were allowed to run a muck without supervision, and did severe damage to not only the economy, but the moral fabric of this nation. So when an adult steps back into leadership, ol’ Hank whines like prepubescent teenager being told he can’t go to the prom until he does his homework. And that’s what the democrat party has been reduced to.
What a shame.
The continued re-election of this non-thinking congressman speaks volumes about the voters of his district. Virtually all elected democrats are nothing less than rabble rousing communist idiots.
This is race baiting at its worst and totally irresponsible fear mongering to make such outrageous statements & comparisons. Let’s just ignore the facts: Black unemployment lowest ever under Trump, overall unemployment lowest in 40+ yrs, Trump Administration spearheaded and finally got passage of the Criminal Reform Act that neither Bush 1 or 2 or Obama could get done! Sets up economic zones in predominantly Black & Hispanic neighborhoods opening up opportunities like never before AND ends unusually harsh sentences for non-violent crimes. Of course the MSM barely reported on this benchmark legislation. Making this Hitler/Trump comparison is slanderous and wholly uncalled for!
dear Hank,
UNITED STATES History 101.
SLAVERY EXISTED BEFORE THE CONSTITUTION!
The Founding Fathers of this Nation saw the problems with SLAVERY and embedded escape routes to RID THE NATION of Slavery.
AMERICA WENT TO WAR to rid the nation of SLAVERY.
The two sides were A CONSERVATIVE NORTH, and a DEMOCRAT CONTROLLED SOUTH.
600,000 PREDOMINATELY WHITE PEOPLE WENT TO WAR ON behalf of your ancestors.
The KKK and ALL OTHER ‘white supremacy” groups were, AND ARE, formed and funded by DEMOCRATS.
THAT TREND continues today, and YOU, hank johnson are ACTIVELY ACTING TI RETURN SLAVERY TO THE MINORITIES under the control of DEMOCRATS!
EVERY run down GHETTO in America is CONTROLLED BY DEMOCRATS and you really are too stupid to see it!
Mr. Johnson, you are an idiot. Your state must see you as an embarrasment. Every time I hear you speak I know it will be something stupid and you never disappoint me.
“Donald Trump’s supporters are older, less educated, less prosperous, and they are dying early,” he added. “Their lifespans are decreasing and many are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart caused by economic despair.”
Funny, I saw the footage of numerous Trump rallies and I stood outside trying to get into one and this in NO WAY exemplifies the people there. They were young and middle age, spoke well on issues which would suggest education, were well dressed, and even in the heat of a summer day were perfectly healthy and standing outside in the sun for hours.
If he wants to see ‘slavery’ in our current lifetime he has only to look to the black and/or liberal leaders who are making their livings and holding onto power by keeping minorities oppressed. That is doing more harm to poor and minorities than anything Trump has or probably will ever do.
“My fear is that the whole island will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize.”
-Hank Johnson, D-GA, 2010
Be silent, Hank. Here’s a quote for you to live by, dhimmi.
“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”
-Mark Twain
Wanton stupidity and willful ignorance abounds on that side of the aisle.
Mr. Johnson rails against the imaginary racism, etc. of America but welcomes the reality of socialist / communist influences urging our nation down the same path that destroyed the civil rights (including the lives) of millions of people in the Soviet Union, China, Cuba, and North Korea. There is much evil on both extremes of the political spectrum.
Get a grip, Mr. Johnson. Obama is no longer president. Hillary lost her election. “We, the People” have spoken through our votes making Trump the president. ‘Deal with it.’
Trump stands for FREEDOM but Johnson is part of the political party that supported slavery, Jim Crow, and the KKK. That same party is continuing to kill Black babies through its affiliate, Planned Parenthood.
The fact that Mr. Johnson’s remarks were made in memory of the Emancipation Proclamation is ironic since it was Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president, who issued that document ending slavery over the objections of Democrats.
He thinks the weight of Marines will capsize Guam. He is racist against Jews and whites and probably some others I can’t remember right now. He uses a church pulpit to push racism under the NAACP banner.
This guy has been elected to represent a district in Georgia in the House of Representatives 7 times.
What does that tell you about the intelligence and intentions of his voters? They are a pocket of idiots like those who keep electing Maxine Waters but when we realize how many socialists were elected in 2018 are the voters at large much smarter?