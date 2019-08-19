Handing it Back to the Radicals

These two Jihadi sows should be hounded out of Congress & even out of USA & any stinking politicians or media rats who dare to even try to defend them should be burned in effigy.
No self respecting freedom loving American should tolerate such filthy, America hating sadistic saboteurs to even walk inside our halls of Congress, much less serve as reps.
Watched Mika & Joe this morn stupidly trivialize the BDS being promoted to bankrupt, isolate & starve Israel into submission & then to suffer the long promised genocide by the “death to Israel & death to America” Islamist butchers as really no big deal.
Puhleez. I would hope the citizens of this nation would riot in the millions to demand imprisonment of any member of Congress or media that proposed allowing anyone entry to US who rabble roused & incited the world to bankrupt & starve us into submission to some foreign entity like Iran who has publicly threatened to slaughter us.
