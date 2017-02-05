Hail the Gender-Fluid Scouts?

The Boy Scouts of America, or BSA, used to be derided as a “traditional, values-based” organization, whose oath spoke of a “duty to God” and whose law insisted the Scouts be “reverent.” Now the BSA worships something else: corporate donations. It should have been expected after it folded on homosexual Scouts and then on homosexual scoutmasters.
Within a month of being pressured by the case of 8-year-old Joe Maldonado, who was born a girl named Jodi Maldonado, the BSA folded on God and how he “made them male and female.” In today’s culture, the secular left lets man overrule God. This cowardly shell of an organization should just scrap the references to God, and every God-respecting church should jettison their Boy Scout units to the nearest secular gathering place.
The statement acknowledged that for many years, the organization employed common sense. It said: “For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs.”
But it’s a new day, and biological reality is no longer relevant. What Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI called the “dictatorship of relativism” has overruled tradition. The organization continued, saying: “However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state. Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application.”
This was a joyous occasion for otherwise-depressed libertine leftists at the dawn of President Trump’s administration. Singer Miley Cyrus found her happy place with this news. In a post on her Instagram, she said: “Let there be LIGHT!!!! There is so much devastating information filling our brain lately. … We ARE moving forward! We’ll never stop standing up for what is right! Change is here! We just have to create it!” Another former Disney Channel star, Joe Jonas, seconded that emotion, saying: “I was a Boy Scout growing up. Hearing the news today makes me proud.”
Homosexual celebrity lobbyists were delighted. “Welcoming Transgender Boy Scouts — I’d say the Boy Scouts have come a long way baby,” tweeted Martina Navratilova. “I call this progress,” added Ellen DeGeneres.
Then came the lightning bolts from the newspapers. The Washington Post editorial board welcomed this reform and hopes the reaction to it will show maturity and not dissent. It said: “The Scouts’ relatively quick and decisive move on the transgender issue came more easily and quickly than previous reforms. The Boy Scouts appear to have decided to rely on the goodwill of their participants to accept the decision with the maturity the organization preaches to Scouts.”
The New York Times editorial board, which has applied Jim Crow segregationist logic toward anyone who would deny the widest berth to gender fluidity, doubled down on being science deniers, saying: “The Boy Scouts are recognizing transgender boys for what they genuinely are: boys. This extends the organization’s values and programs to a wider pool. It also may help a new generation of Americans think more rationally and compassionately about gender identity.”
Perhaps the next “reform” might be an 11-year-old Boy Scout declaring that he identifies as an Eagle Scout, negating the need for any stinking merit badges or review boards. Since relativism is king, who needs to earn or learn anything these days? Apparently the mission of all community organizations must be centered on “inclusion” and “welcoming,” and everything else trails far behind.
L. Brent Bozell III is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Brent Bozell III and Tim Graham, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
COPYRIGHT 2017 CREATORS.COM
I crossed the BSA off my list about 10 years ago when they started allowing gay pack leaders.
It sure is pathetic that an organization based on boys has lost the ability to define and recognize what a boy really is. Maybe all they need to do was change the name of their ORGANization to “The Penis packing Boy Scouts of America”, which would define who was allowed to join up, with the first Merit badge given for being able to identify what and who you REALLY are.
Perhaps a name change is in order to the SoA. Screwed ups of America!
DR IMO the BSA needs a name change to SuOA Screwed up of america.. Cause that’s what they seem to be full of these days. Mentally screwed up people.. AT leas in charge that is..
Boy Scouts of America and Target with their dressing room policy and bathroom policy. Traitors to God and our country.
I guess if you want to ride a horse, you go to the stables where the horses are, but if you are a gay predatory homosexual child abuser who wants to ride a young boy, you go to “where the boys are”
Government’s job to serve and protect has changed to “Be Served by leaving them unprotected? Anthony Weiner is now your new Scout Master!
IMO its only a matter of time before we DO hear about those predators hitting the scouts like crazy. AND I HOPE that parents sue the behind off of them so badly that the scouts close for good cause they ar bankrupt!
“Hail the Gender-Fluid Scouts?”,,,,soon to be followed by the same gendered seminal vesical fluid filled Scouts,,,which has been their sexual predatory agenda all along.
Boy Scouts of America and Target with their dressing room and bathroom policies. Traitors to God and Country. These TRAITORS think they are bigger than God. When their day of reckoning comes and they have to face God, these TRAITORS and Morally depraved will find out who the real boss (God)is.
CRAZY!!!! What about all those who identify as alphabets or lets say zit, zir, ze, za, zim, zinc, calclcium, aluminum, or walla walla bing bang crew. Cant forget those that are trees or fish or even nothing. Just empty space not really here folks. Its all an ILLUSION.
Or as the article says, what about someone who says they “Self identify as an eagle scout”?? WIll they just be told “sorry you need to earn that spot”??
When British General Cornwallis surrendered his forces at Yorktown to George Washington, effectively ending the American Revolution, the British military band (debatedly) played a musical score called “A World Turned Upside Down.” How Prophetic.
Boy Scouts of America or Brokeback Mountain! what really is the difference?
I just hope that some girl that has become a boy doesn’t get impregnated on a camp out. If so, the local scout leaders could be ruined for life.
You are behind the times. It has already happened. The Explorer program is coed. Girls have been working at scout camps and a few have become pregnant.
BUT since a few has become preggers, that MEANS IT HAS HAPPENED. So did anyone get punished??
I will never donate another penny to BSA.
That organization bowed to the political correctness crowd and have violated the very tenets upon which the scouts were founded. The so-called “leaders” at the national level have succeeded in wrecking this once great American organization.
I worked as a scout leader years ago and my sons started out in scouting. Now, I wouldn’t give them the time of day nor will I allow my grandson to be a part of this dirt bag phony program.
Chalk up another one for the liberal minority.
John: I have a background similar to yours and have stopped supporting the national and counsel level programs. I still give money to troops to help individual boys go to camp. You may wish to consider that option.
George, don’t forget that money is fungible. Whatever you give at the local level or even to individuals frees up money at higher levels for the programs you say you don’t want to support. It also gives the BSA numbers of members to cite when they want to “prove” that their policies haven’t decreased their membership. It would be better to sponsor boys into Trail Life USA, Troops of St. George, or some other non-BSA program.
The BSA sold their sole for 30 pieces of silver. I’m still active/registered member, but I DO NOT contribute any money, i.e friends of scouting. I told the then district executive when he asked if I wanted to do my annual FOS, I told him no, and the reason why.
There are more than 100 to 200 judges Obama secretly placed on benches across these fruited plains. Couple this to Bush administration’s (linguini-spined)picks for courts and a growing problem is now before WE THE (PATRIOT) PEOPLE. As Fabian Socialist’s always say, the “drip, drip, drip of Our Agenda will be implemented.” The Judicial Branch of government has radically embraced elements of Fabian Socialism in: 1) religion; 2) education; 3) national finances and lastly…YES, even 4) governance (at all levels). Handmaidens, in the ABA (American Bar Association), are conspiring with these Fabian Socialists to guarantee their “piece of the pie,” too. If America (and Americans) do not WAKE-UP quickly to this growing threat…”a Republic, if you can keep it!” (Benjamin Franklin) will be no more. America will be a modified “gulag.” Trump’s agenda must be completely and whole heartedly implemented…ASAP! Pray. Amen. God Bless America and ALL Americans. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm 128. NOTE: The ACLU has already established a “beach head” in the four year war against the undoing of Fabian Socialist’s centry long hard work. The work cut out for Patriots is, identify ALL Fabian Socialists. Tim Cook, Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Jorge Paulo Lehmann, Soros et al. These are pushing the Fabian Socialist agenda “roll-out.”
George Bush is a half-wit who is largely responsible for the mess we’re having to deal with today. Having spent much of my adult life sleeping in the dirt in the Mid-East, being shot at and occasionally shooting back, even I know that you cannot create a democracy over there, and anyone who thinks we can is an idiot. Unfortunately, Bush was followed by something worse – a maladroit Marxist who couldn’t care less about our country.
It has always been corporate donations at the national BSA level that have driven these decisions. The BSA’s own surveys showed scouting families adamantly opposed to the policy changes. Once BSA national and all it’s bureaucracy became bloated and more important than the local councils and units, the disconnect was inevitable.
Sane people must go elsewhere to teach their boys to be boys and
girls to be girls. Societal degeneracy started with mothers having
to go to work for the second income for family survival. The social
engineers laid out the programs for degeneracy decades ago and the
results come home to roost with each passing year. The American
family is becoming a thing of the past, welcome to the new eara of
the days of Noah, rename San Francisco Sodom and New York City
Babylon with a vast plane of loss in between or revolt against
all forms of lunatic degeneracy…………….William
Unfortunately with MANY other western nations in the world also embracing all this LGBTQRS craze, there is few if any spots Left to send your kids to it seems..
The author’s tongue in cheek comments aside, what this decision will result in is the death of scouting. The vast majority of Scout Troops are sponsored by religious organizations like the Mormon Church, Catholic Church, and others. They are being left no choice but to sever their relationships with Scouting. There is already a fundamental Christian group, Trail Life USA which has been operating since BSA admitted gay scouts. There will be more, and when 3/4 of the sponsoring organizations withdraw from Scouting it will be dead. Scouting will be missed, but the last 10 years have not really been scouting, but corporate management of a morality based organization, working to turn it into a politically correct organization for our “whatever feels good” society. Sad loss. I am a Eagle Scout father, was a Scout myself, and a Scout leader for many years. I will look joyfully back on those years, and tell my sons to remember they earned their rank when it really meant something, and wasn’t a participation award.
This is the death knell for the Boy Scouts. I don’t know why girls feel the need to invade boy’s groups, especially if they have their own groups that are for the same and/or similar vocations. (I can understand if there were no other options to want inclusion since I feel we should offer equal opportunities to everyone, but this isn’t such a case). Even girls without gender dysphoria want into the Boy Scouts claiming they cannot get the same leadership experience from the Girl Scouts. My answer to them is to change your group to fulfill what you want it to do for you instead of trying to co-op someone else’s group for yourself.
For those of you unhappy with the Boy Scouts of America take a look at Trail Life. http://www.traillifeusa.com. They can use our support and they adhere to the traditional values that we grew up with. Very sad about the BSA, very sad…
As was mentioned elsewhere though, even that group has admitted that they will Inevitably have to follow suit…. So even THEY won’t be pure anymore..
From the CEO, Mark Hancock, of Trail Life USA
“Many of you have expressed, privately and publicly, that Trail Life USA may also be subject to changing its membership standards. I want to assure you that our bylaws and standards, having been forged in the fires of this cultural battle, are secure against such changes. Beyond that, we were birthed with the conviction that the principles resident in our Statements of Faith and Values are beyond debate, confirming the very reason for the strength of our grassroots growth.”
If even Disney can celebrate homosexuality and host “princess parties” where boys are free to join in full gowns and makeovers (check YouTube!) then I can see how even Trail Life can cave to “TG PC”. Many, like Bob Grant, long ago cried out the handwriting on the wall of liberal creep but were slammed down as “haters” and heartless” because too many people think there’s no dark side to tolerance and compassion, which are having your traditions, culture, values and even faith diluted, trivialized and homogenized out of existence to placate the great God of Ultimate Equality. Almost no one back then had the guts to say “No” when multiculturalism/liberalism wormed its nose under the tent. So-called “TG boys” need a good non-PC shrink not a scalpel, and it doesn’t help with excused bad parenting and a devil-may-care pop culture and media and school system that minimize fatherhood and masculinity (think “My Three Sons” vs “The Simpsons”) and defend these abnormal issues with the lame excuse that “it’s okay if doesn’t hurt anyone”. Is it too late? Thirty years too late? Well, where are the voices for normalcy out there? Where’s the push-back? Where’s the loud condemnation against aberrant values and behavior? The lib media and pop culture steamroller is swallowing our values and youth. Schoolchildren today already shrug over boys posing girls and wearing dresses and even cheer them on. I fear we lost common sense and the culture war in this country some time ago. Our grandkids are going to grow in a VERY different blander Brave New World.
“If even Disney?”
Judge a tree by its fruit. The child stars of Disney have grown up to be immoral icons in the entertainment world.
The evil perverts at Disney face a special judgment day…
If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea. — Matthew 18:6
As a former scout master with two Eagle Scout sons, the BSA is now a mere shadow of what it once was. Welcome to the BSA’s new normal.
Don’t you mean the new ABNORMAL!