GWU law prof: ‘White Middle Class Studies’ urgently needed to understand Donald Trump voters

John Banzhaf, a professor at George Washington University Law School, says there is an urgent need for “white middle-class studies” to understand President Trump’s supporters.
The International Conference on New Directions in the Humanities in London on Thursday will feature Mr. Banzhaf’s plan for figuring out why many reporters and academics failed to understand Mr. Trump’s appeal to millions of Americans.
“[My presentation] will consider, especially in light of the unexpected election of Donald Trump and alarming reports that life expectancy is surprisingly tumbling among white middle-class Americans, whether a new discipline called ‘blue-collar studies’ or ‘white middle-class studies’ should be added to these other established academic disciplines,” the professor said in a statement to The Daily Caller.
The conference website also includes a preview of the professor’s work, which will address the “abject failure” by analysts to grasp Mr. Trump’s base of support.
“Such new studies are needed for exactly the same reasons we have Black Studies, LGBT Studies, and others: that we urgently need to understand more about these subcultures, even though the interaction and knowledge gaps between cultures are greater regarding people without degrees than with these other groups,” Mr. Banzhaf said.
“Truly comprehending their concerns and views would help politicians and society generally to better address and respect them, and enhance the all-important element of predictability regarding public policy, both in the U.S. and in other major countries where the same sheepskin divisions seem to exist and create similar problems.”
Mr. Trump secured the White House on Nov. 8 by defeating his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, with 306 Electoral College votes to her 232 votes.
The Republican candidate stunned political observers by winning states such as Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida.
Another worthless “major”. You don’t even really need a brain to understand why everyone not living on the East or West coasts voted for Trump. obama took America to the brink of destruction, and hell’liary was ready to finish us off. It is that simple.
Notice the “knowledge gap” he says “exists” in this article. Yes, there must be some element of white middle class people not being knowledgeable enough to know how to vote for Hillary Clinton. Yet another reason she lost. I suppose the welfare robots that vote early and often for Democrats are so much more knowledgeable than the likes of me.
Isn’t it funny when some sheltered left wing liberal academic, who has no clue about the real work a day world, or the mindset of the white middle class, tries to tell the world what’s wrong with us? Those people lead such a sheltered life that they wouldn’t know the real world if it smacked them in the face
>> Those people lead such a sheltered life that they wouldn’t know the real world if it smacked them in the face <<
As it did last November.
The analysts started with a premise that the electorate is uneducated, stupid, and gullible. Given this premise, the projected outcome would coincide with what information and attitudes they are fed. The premise is wrong.
The voters behind Trump are not necessarily the most “highly educated” if that is measured by years of studies. When we consider “”professional students”, “academic indoctrination”, and “intellectual incest”, Trump supporters find little motivation to immerse themselves any longer than absolutely necessary. Trump supporters are much farther ahead in applied knowledge (academic and from practical experience).
The voters behind Trump are the most productive in terms of their contribution margin to society. In short, Trump supporters produce more goods and services than they consume. This is in contrast to academia: “Talking about what needs to be done”, “measuring how much was done”, and “deciding who should benefit from the collective productivity”.
What this Georgetown professor missed is the label, “Trump supporter” is also a wrong premise. The electorate rejected self-serving academics and groups that compete to be the “dominant victim class”.
Totally agree with you, nuts2you. I have four degrees, including an M.S. and an M.A. — this certainly goes against their narrative. We Trump supporters do so to save our country from the rabid liberals that would destroy our country and re-make it into their debauched vision of “normalcy.” These people are completely nuts, and attempt to project that craziness onto everyone else. Sick puppies.
I also agree and well put. The problem with academia is they are enamored with their IQ when the real quotient to consider is the EQ.
That’s an insult to ‘sick puppies”!
Amen, to you and to the reply’s so far. On paper the offices in the biggest cities and the drones in their cubicles produce more wealth than the people in the “fly-over” parts of the country. But that is an illusion created by the location of corporate headquarters rather than where the work gets done. The coasts and their mega-cities exist only because of the rest of us producing what they need to survive.
This is what the colleges have come to, a bunch of worthless “sociology / psychology” courses and the SNOWFLAKE COMMUNISTS with their “different genders” (they are no longer male or female) take these courses taught by the “intelligentsia communists”.
This is hilarious! It shows just how out of touch with reality these “academics” truly are! They have been so focused on the freaks and outliers that they no longer have a clue about how normal people think and behave. My dad was a college professor of biology and genetics for 35 years but he was always engaged with real people in the real world. He didn’t allow himself to get trapped in the bubble that most of them do. Most of them only live and interact with their own inside the bubble that is academia, and obviously have a warped sense of reality, limited ethics, twisted morals (if any), and a god complex in the area of ideology. Too bad most of them can’t even replace a light bulb or air up a tire.
Another College Clown with a pointless class that costs money. When will people figure out that college has become a con to make academics money and milk the masses.
Agreed. Don’t forget the debt in which the students are mired if and when they graduate with worthless (can’t get a job) degrees.
The students as well as professors such as this one are incapable of using facts and logic to reach a conclusion. That’s what makes Trumpsters tick, not that touchy-feely nonsense.
I have a niece who graduated from that once-fine educational institute. Holy cow! You cannot discuss anything with her or her family because they reject hard facts and take umbrage at anything that challenges their emotion-laced opinions.
What a transparently self-serving attempt to “intellectualize” what is obvious to all but the perceptually disabled. So, White Middle Class folk who voted for Donald Trump comprise a sub-culture, desperately and urgently in need of formal study? Why is no colleague calling for such a study of Lefty-Loonies and their mass hysteria, irrationality, aggression, disrespect for views different from theirs, and Fascistic, often violent, efforts to suppress and/or destroy basic, Constitutionally guaranteed rights, e.g., freedom of speech, freedom of assembly?
If it’s not working you change it. And that’s what we did. We’ve spent too much time already going down the rabbit hole.
Here we have yet another academic poseur who, for the sake of his own career goals, shamelessly infers, though in clearly thoughtful and serious sociology-speak, that the “sub-culture” he describes is, somehow, an aberration, sub-normal, dangerously unpredictable, requiring, for all in this phony’s “sub-culture,” study and conclusions by them so they can better “understand and respect them,” as though they can not, and it’s clear they can not, due to their surprise and confusion, do so otherwise.
Agree with you, Doced. They view us as the aberrations, when in fact it is they who are the aberrations. I keep wondering how this wide-spread debauchery and clueless embracing of aberrant views became the norm rather than noted for what it is, which is sick. I’ve been teaching at a community college for over 12 years, and the differences I now see in our student body, new instructors, and administrators in that short time have been amazing (and horrifying.) Thank God for Donald Trump, I pray for him daily.
That professor’s world view, as many in academia (on the dole), is pure cultural Marxism. Even 40 years ago, when my boys were in college, they were penalized by their Econ professors for espousing capitalism (by that I mean owner-operated, not corporate oligarchies).
While we have been suffering under the spirit of the anti-Christ for a while now, time seems to be ripening for his arrival, installation in Jerusalem and exerting a hatred-filled grip controlling the world.
Well that’s nice. We could really use another worthless academic analyzing the “broken” mind of the unintelligent middle class white male. I mean, being white and middle class is exactly like being gay. Maybe these courses can help society to reach us white middle class lost souls before we self destruct. Maybe we can introduce some shock therapy and some standardized frontal lobotomies. Certainly some of us should be cross-bred with monkeys to see if we can finally produce a race that is too dumb to feel pain. While we’re at it, a few of our brains should be dissected for science. And if we could hook a few of us up to car batteries, we may ultimately find a cure for the currently fatal disease of whiteness. After all, isn’t that what John Lennon was dreaming of when he penned his song, “Imagine”?
I’m not sure why I am taking such exception to this idiotic idea. I spent 15 years integrating the most advanced battlefield technologies on earth as a Marine officer, I have an MBA from a top tier business school, and I have built a seven figure business. Regardless, because I voted for President Trump, I need to be studied so the “elite” academics can figure out how my flawed, unevolved brain works. (Please excuse the self promotion; it is central to my argument/white-middle-class-induced-mania.) I wonder, if I had an hour alone in a locked room with this professor, which of the two of us would be dissecting the other one’s brain?
Hoo-rah! Well stated, and thanks for your service.
What a dope. Why doesn’t he merely deign to speak with someone in his neighborhood or in the checkout line. Then again, he may live in an “upper class” neighborhood.
The worst part of all is this “middle class” marx-speak. I am a citizen of the United States NOT a member of a “class”. Class talk is commie, progressive, elitist.
again, academia is either missing the mark or redefining it–‘white middle class’ is not a sub-culture–it’s the predominant culture. this is why everything is so confusing for the left. what i’d like to know is why a prof at a middling institution is entertaining this study–his stated intent is to help politicians and influence policy–is he being paid by the dems and other leftist groups? if that’s the case, it seems like it should be a sabbatical/grant enterprise. . .not an activity undertaken while wrapped in the university banner. . .
SUBCULTURE?? No, the majority of normal, thinking people. Methinks those in ivory towers might need such a class…
morons from outer space comes to mind.
Lol! Good one, capricorn1 — just watched that movie again the other day, totally see the similarities — outstanding comparison!
For every hammer, the solution involves a nail. For every professor, the solution involves a new class, new major or new research. The inference here is that somehow the voters changed and the academics, media and students just don’t understand them. Not true.
The voters want what they have always wanted, including jobs, families, individual freedom, religious freedom, etc. The liberals don’t have solutions for that.
Why doesn’t Professor Banzhaf do a research study on the gross bias of the 90% liberal professors on college campuses and the gross bias of 90% of the liberal media, all of whom predicted the wrong victor in the 2016 presidential race (because of their liberal bias) and get back to us on how to eliminate that liberal bias? There is real value in that.
I think you’re mistaken on the actual wording. I believe it goes something like, “For every liberal professor, the answer is a hammer.”
But in all seriousness, I do agree. Professors are, according to their own ill founded hubris, smarter than every idea that precedes them. Knowledge is simply incomplete without their enlightenment, which is an undeserved gift to us all.
The “White Middle Class” possess intangibles called, “common sense” and an impassive sense of “right and wrong.” Slick Willie’s leftist disregard for the Rule of Law was distasteful. B. Hussein’s elevation of that disregard ruptured the “stretched envelope” and triggered alarm bells in the hearts, minds and souls of Americans with “common sense.” Both Democrat’s devotion to relativism revealed that philosophy’s “wrongness” to the majority of Americans. The political pendulum has swung too far to the left and created divisions not seen in over 150 years. Those divisions are fundamentally antithetical to a “United States.” Learning has occurred – Leftists have pushed us WAY too far. The only prescription is to “about-face.”
Isn’t it interesting that the author references Trump voters as a “subculture,” akin to Black Lives Matter and LGBT “subcultures.” Here I thought Trump’s appeal was to mainstream, middle America, not to a subculture jockeying for victimhood status.
It sounds like he is trolling for grants. I will save the taxpayers a boatload. It was HILLARY that caused Trump to win. So many people didn’t want another Obama disaster that they voted for Trump.
I think he’s more likely trolling for a couple of black eyes.