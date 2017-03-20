Guy wearing Trump hat sues bar for refusing to serve him

Bartenders at a West Village hot spot served up discrimination — with a liberal twist — refusing to serve a customer because he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, according to a lawsuit.
Greg Piatek, 30, an accountant from Philadelphia, claims he was snubbed and eventually 86’d by workers at The Happiest Hour on West 10th Street over his conservative fashion statement, popularized by Donald Trump on the campaign trail, he told The Post.
“Anyone who supports Trump — or believes what you believe — is not welcome here! And you need to leave right now because we won’t serve you!” Piatek claims he was told as he was shown the door by a manager.
Read the rest at the NY Post
OK, so its FINE and JUST to sue a bakery for them not wanting to bake a cake for a lesbian ceremony, right? Those people were fined $300K an lost their business. What will happen to this bar?
This behavior is shameful. And hope he wins.
Two wrongs don’t make a right. Freedom to contract, why should they have to do business with anyone they don’t want to? Regardless, political party is not a protected class. He won’t win
To NCBrian:
I used to believe in taking the high road too. Unfortunately, it’s gotten us conservatives nowhere. I’ve come to understand that you can’t appeal to the better nature of a person who hasn’t got one, so the only way to get liberal bullies to respect our rights is to directly threaten their own.
We have to fight fire with fire by forcing them to live by their own rules, which they often choose to ignore. That’s because even though liberals love to control others, they themselves can’t stand being forced to live by rules.
Start giving them a taste of their own medicine, and they will eventually back down. Don’t, and they will continue to run you over.
Watchman 1872 A Troll is a troll is troll. Sometimes they like to sneak up on you by sounding reasonable but they’re still a troll. And that what you’ve got on the line here.
Since Philly is yet another liberal cesspool, NOTHING bad wil happen to this bar.. At least legal wize.. The courts will rule (IMO) that he has the right to discriminate against conservatives..
YET had it been a liberal that was ousted, or a LGBTQURS person, you can bet the courts will be all over that bar..
Bingo, Sue the **** out of them, just as if they were a cake baker! But, we all know this will never make the national LIBERAL news!
evidently you dislike what I said, so we will retire from commenting on this
How about a nice peaceful protest? A few dozen Trump supporters show up at the same time, money in hand, flood the place, order drinks, stay for an hour or so, behave themselves, settle up, leave, but no tips. Kill ’em with kindness.
Just to add more to your good thought, sidekicker. Good guys show up, fill the bar to capacity, order one drink or beer, sip it r-e-a-l s-l-o-w-l-y, make it last an hour if you can, two would be better, then leave. And leave a cash tip for the waitress.
Better yet, protest outside EVERY entrance. DO NOT LET ANYONE inside to do business with that store.. That way they go under after losing too much customage..
Leaving no tip is a sneaky Liberal trick… Let’s do it!
Perhaps the Happiest Hour should be re-named to the Hypocrites’ Hangout… more nonsense from the ‘tolerant’ ones.
Maybe we could rename it to “Their Finest Hour”.
I wouldn’t want to drink with a bunch of liberal rif-raff anyway. Another thought, about a dozen good guys wearing those caps show up and make it an Unhappy Hour. 🙂
If memory serves they amended the 14th Amendment awhile back to include sexual preference and political affiliation. This was to keep you from throwing the lefties out of the local bar.
I hope the guy ends up owning the place.
Just a minor point of order.
NOBODY can “amend and Amendment”.
To make any change to any Ratified Amendment, a new Amendment would have to be created and make the changes of repeal the original Amendment.
Why give these people money by insisting on buying from them (especially at their exorbitant prices)? Better to get friends to write polite letters to the owner explaining why they and all their friends, neighbors, and relatives will never patronize the place again and will explain why on all their social media accounts.
I could nurse a beer for 3 hours. Better to show in mass, wearing Trump support articles and strangle their bottom line.
The worst thing you can do to a telemarketer is let them go through their entire pitch, ask MANY questions and then tell them your not interested.
The worst thing you can do to a food and drink establishment is to take up space and not eat or drink (much). But of course tip your servers.
Certainly agree with this idea.
This actually reminds me of a time when I was in New York on leave from the Air Force in 1972. (Remember, this was during the Vietnam War.) I was in uniform, and after shopping Fifth Avenue, I stopped at a small restaurant for lunch. I waited and waited and waited for the waitress to take my order, but she never came near me although she was waiting on everyone around me. Finally, I reached out to tap her arm as she went by — and she deliberately sidestepped me and walked around me. Then I saw what seemed to be a mother and daughter sitting at a table near me, whispering, pointing at me, and giggling together. And I realized it was the uniform that was the problem. I looked at my watch, did one of those fake “oops, I forgot I had an appointment” faces, and then got up and left, keeping my face impassive and not making eye contact with anyone.
Normally I would have made a fuss, but ironically the fact that I was in uniform made me careful to act dignified and not discredit the uniform by creating a disturbance. But I’ve never forgotten the incident.
During my first and only Fleet week while in the navy, in NY, we were given a list of 13 restaurants, 4 cafes and iirc 7 bars, that were ‘off limits cause of doing things like that.. IMO I would have bright this up to your command to see if they would do the same…
IMO ANY Establishment that does that to our military should be PERMA blackballed for ALL military..
I think the time has come for the great social experiment. Let’s put all the lefties on the west side of the Continental Divide and all the conservatives on the east side. They can have climate change, safe spaces, welfare, gender confusion, Islam and Scientology, George Soros, Nancy Pelosi, Hilary Clinton, and Chuck Schumer. We will keep capitalism, free speech, the military, the Bible and religious liberty, the American Flag, the English language, DJ Trump, Mike Pence, Dinesh D’Souza and Judge Jeanine.
I like your social experiment, only you went the wrong way. The majority of conservatives are in the west, so lets send the lefties to the East. I prefer my Rockie Mountains to their “hills” they call mountains.
*sigh* they are already here. Gawd, cannot wait till I can move out of here.
After reading all the comments to date, I have a PLAN!
But first the background…..
A ‘community organizer’ goes into MINORITY neighborhoods and ORGANIZES mob activities.
They gather the mob, then go to businesses in the area, flood the sidewalks with members of the ‘community’, then the ‘leaders’ go into the business and present the list of demand the business must provide at little or no cost to the mob members, or their sidewalks will be completely blocked so no customers can enter the business.
In the REAL WORLD it is called EXTORTION, however.
Since it is strictly minorities, AND the threat implies possible violence if the demands are not met, that same ‘community organizer’ is also a RACIAL INSTIGATOR that also INCITES RIOTS to get their demands fulfilled.
Go find a ‘community organizer’, flood the sidewalks with People carrying signs claiming racism And keep regular customers from getting in.
Problem solved, and the business owner finds out what kind of a ‘man’ he loved as pResident.
Crusty. That is a favord tactic of Al sharptongue, and JackASSson.. So if we on the right did it, we would be decried as haters….
I’m sorry but what was he doing in a foo-foo bar anyway? Real men don’t waste their time in a sicko establishment with those low-lifes anyway.
Oh hell, I missed that part Donald, well I guess I don’t care about that bar or their patrons. Homos can drop off the planet and wouldn’t faze me a bit. I thought about getting a bunch of my Brothers to go for a ride with me and go get a drink, of course wearing a Trump hat. Now it’s a mute point, queers don’t get anything from me but a busted lop.
I’ll bet we could get a hat company to design us a hat we could give to them. That pussy hat company might have some ideas. All they want is Hats that Sell even if it just to a bunch of crazy women. These people sound crazy enough.
The right to refuse service was taken away when the courts ruled concerning the baker and florist. The law of unintended consequences!