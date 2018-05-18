Gunman ‘spewing information’ about Trump opens fire at his golf resort

An armed man with an American flag “spewing information” about the President opened fire at one of his golf resorts in Florida, according to police. The suspect has been identified as identified as 42-year-old Doral resident Jonathan Oddi.

Officers in Doral, outside Miami, said that they responded to the Trump National Doral Golf Club Friday morning, and that one person had been arrested after exchanging fire with police in the resort’s lobby.

No other victims were reported. Miami-Dade Police, who responded along with local Doral officers, said that the suspect’s condition at a local hospital was unknown.

Miami-Dade police director Juan Perez said that no motive had been established for the attack, but that the man was rambling about Trump and draped an American flag over a counter.

Investigators do not believe that the suspect was staying at the hotel, according to WPLG.

A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018

President Trump was in Washington D.C. Friday morning, and expected to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres later in the day.

“A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you!” Eric Trump, the President’s son and a Trump Organization head, said in a tweet.

One officer from Doral suffered a possible broken wrist, according to WPLG, though no other officers were harmed.

