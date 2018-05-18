Gunman ‘spewing information’ about Trump opens fire at his golf resort

An armed man with an American flag “spewing information” about the President opened fire at one of his golf resorts in Florida, according to police. The suspect has been identified as identified as 42-year-old Doral resident Jonathan Oddi.
Officers in Doral, outside Miami, said that they responded to the Trump National Doral Golf Club Friday morning, and that one person had been arrested after exchanging fire with police in the resort’s lobby.
No other victims were reported. Miami-Dade Police, who responded along with local Doral officers, said that the suspect’s condition at a local hospital was unknown.
Miami-Dade police director Juan Perez said that no motive had been established for the attack, but that the man was rambling about Trump and draped an American flag over a counter.
Investigators do not believe that the suspect was staying at the hotel, according to WPLG.
A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018
President Trump was in Washington D.C. Friday morning, and expected to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres later in the day.
“A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you!” Eric Trump, the President’s son and a Trump Organization head, said in a tweet.
One officer from Doral suffered a possible broken wrist, according to WPLG, though no other officers were harmed.
This is a developing story and will be updated
___
(c)2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
It’s too bad the police did not shoot this low life in the head. Now this low life will have to be housed in prison at taxpayer expense!
And note the deafening silence in the news media. Let someone walk in “spouting information” about Obama, and it’s all we’d hear about for weeks on end. That’s why 70% of Americans do not trust the media. Even still, most of that 70% do not realize how what the media doesn’t report has as much or more impact than what they do!
Also, note iirc 3 days after the Majory douglas shooting, iirc there was 2 other mass shootings. BUT cause neither involved a school, they were ignored by the lame stream media..
What’s the bet this will too!