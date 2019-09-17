Gun Store Sells out ‘Beto Special’ AR-15s in 4 Hours After O’Rourke’s ‘Hell Yes’ Remarks

A gun store in Arizona launched a special on AR-15s following former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s vow to outlaw the guns if he was elected president.

“We’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47,” O’Rourke said during a 2020 debate on Sept. 12, a year after he said any gun bans would let gun owners keep their guns.

Alpha Dog Firearms in Arizona used O’Rourke’s vow to sell guns, running a $349.99 deal on AR-15s.

The company said in a statement on Facebook that the guns sold out in less than four hours.

This is an excerpt from the Epoch Times.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

0 Shares









