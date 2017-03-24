Gun sales at all-time high, accidental gun deaths at record low

Recently published statistics show that as gun sales in the United States have hit record highs, accidental gun fatalities have simultaneously sunk to record lows.

The announcement by the National Safety Council (NSC) has taken ammunition away from the gun control activists, who have argued for years that fatalities and injuries in America increase as the number of firearms in citizen’s hands rises.

Guns don’t kill people …

According to NSC’s “Injury Report,” accidental deaths in 2015 plummeted to an all-time low of 489 in 2015. This comes despite the fact that gun sales over the past two years in the U.S. have escalated to lofty new heights.

It is reported by the Washington Examiner that the low number of accidental firearm fatalities accounts for a mere 0.3 percent of all deaths in the U.S. – the lowest percentage that has been registered since the statistic began being recorded more than a century ago back in 1903.

The organization that represents America’s gun industry, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), stressed how miniscule the number of accidental fatalities truly is – when compared to all the inadvertent deaths across the country.

“That’s about three-tenths of 1 percent of the 146,571 total accidental deaths from all other listed causes,” the NSSF announced, regarding the final tally of less than 500 fatalities in 2015, according to TheBlaze.

Pressing its case further, the pro-gun rights group pointed out the multitudes of Americans that purchased guns over that time period.

“The decrease came in a year that saw record firearms sales to many millions of Americans,” the NSSF proclaimed in a statement.

The actual number of firearms sold in America in 2015 came to more than 23 million, while another 27 million were sold last year – which was the last full year that former President Barack Obama was in office as an avid gun-control advocate.

Responsible people purchasing guns

With more than 50 million guns being sold over the past two years – while at the same time, the number of accidental deaths plunged to a historic low – the NSSF argues that education Americans received about responsible gun ownership and safety is paying dividends and saving lives.

NSSF President and CEO Steve Sanetti believes that a new trend in gun ownership is sweeping the nation as Americans are increasingly gaining a respect for what guns can and cannot do – when handled and used properly.

“This latest release from the National Safety Council shows that the vast majority of the 100 million American firearms owners meet the serious responsibilities which come with firearms ownership,” Sanetti declared.

He maintained that by following simple guidelines, gun owners do not put themselves and others in any kind of increased danger – the opposite of what gun control activists have been claiming for decades.

“They store their firearms safely and securely when not in use, and follow the basic rules of firearms safety when handling them,” Sanetti added.

The effect on gun sales of having President Donald Trump – a National Rifle Association (NRA) and gun rights advocate – in office is yet to be seen, but Sanetti is confident that the number of accidental firearm fatalities in the U.S. will continue to stay at record lows.