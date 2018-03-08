Loading posts...
Home Cartoons Gun Control
Now reading: Gun Control
Gun Control

Gun Control

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Gun Control, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  1. Also consider that there’s ample evidence that the child-‘spokesmen’ have been coached and scripted. Teenagers do not have the experience to form and verbalize an informed opinion – they only repeat superficially what the adults around them have told them. What’s next? Should we seek the opinion of children on tariffs, tax code, and infrastructure spending? Maybe these kids can negotiate with North Korea!

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts