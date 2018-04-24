Gun control would make Americans slaves

In Arizona, there is a special election to replace Rep. Trent Franks, who resigned earlier this year. Making special appearances to help the Democrat in that race are the kids from Parkland, Florida.

These are the kids the left-wing media has promoted because of their demands for gun control, since the mass shooting in Parkland that killed 17.

The left’s obsession with gun control is nothing new. The left embraced the creation of the Brady Center to Prevent Handgun Violence after its creation in the 1980s. Other left-wing attempts to repeal and block the Second Amendment rights of Americans go further back.

As a policy idea, gun control has been a disaster. Ignoring the fact that it is one of the preferred tools of tyrants, gun control simply does not work. Britain essentially banned firearms after the 1996 Dunblane massacre.

While Britain, for more than 20 years, has had the kind of gun control American liberals can only dream of, the results have not been good. Crime in London is out of control. In gun-free London, a number of people have been shot to death in the last three months. Only a year ago, the BBC reported that gun crime had risen by 42 percent. How could that be? The left promises us that if we only ban guns, crime will go away.

In the absence of guns, many criminals in the U.K. have turned to knives. And guess what? The politicians in Britain are now pushing knife control.

The issue for Americans is not simply the removal of the right to bear arms. It is a fundamental intrusion on one of the most basic liberties someone may have.

Freedom.

Thomas Jefferson wrote in the draft of the Virginia Constitution, “No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms.”

The keywords in Jefferson’s draft were “free man.”

One of the fundamental rights that any free man or woman has is the right to self-defense. Free people can defend themselves. Slaves cannot.

The left ignores the fact that when guns are used in this nation, they are overwhelmingly used for self-defense. But it is this fundamental right of self-defense that the left challenges and would see destroyed in America.

In the last 20 years in America, an alarming change has taken place in schools. Before this time, if two children became involved in a fight at school, the school would try to determine who started the fight and punish that child.

No longer.

Now, both children (or more) are punished. It does not matter if one child was trying to defend himself against a bully. It doesn’t matter if someone else started the fight, the mere act of self-defense becomes a punishable offense.

The left has this obsession with people and the nation being defenseless. They want to strip away the rights of citizens to use weapons to defend themselves. They do not like the idea of something like missile defense to protect this nation against an attack.

The left loves to preach to us. They tell real Americans that it is necessary to strip away our rights to make us safe. In 1783, William Pitt spoke in the House of Commons and said, “Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.”

That perfectly sums up the left. Their goal is tyranny and their objective is to reduce every American to the status of a slave.

• Judson Phillips is founder of the Tea Party Nation.

