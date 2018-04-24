Gun control would make Americans slaves

In Arizona, there is a special election to replace Rep. Trent Franks, who resigned earlier this year. Making special appearances to help the Democrat in that race are the kids from Parkland, Florida.
These are the kids the left-wing media has promoted because of their demands for gun control, since the mass shooting in Parkland that killed 17.
The left’s obsession with gun control is nothing new. The left embraced the creation of the Brady Center to Prevent Handgun Violence after its creation in the 1980s. Other left-wing attempts to repeal and block the Second Amendment rights of Americans go further back.
As a policy idea, gun control has been a disaster. Ignoring the fact that it is one of the preferred tools of tyrants, gun control simply does not work. Britain essentially banned firearms after the 1996 Dunblane massacre.
While Britain, for more than 20 years, has had the kind of gun control American liberals can only dream of, the results have not been good. Crime in London is out of control. In gun-free London, a number of people have been shot to death in the last three months. Only a year ago, the BBC reported that gun crime had risen by 42 percent. How could that be? The left promises us that if we only ban guns, crime will go away.
In the absence of guns, many criminals in the U.K. have turned to knives. And guess what? The politicians in Britain are now pushing knife control.
The issue for Americans is not simply the removal of the right to bear arms. It is a fundamental intrusion on one of the most basic liberties someone may have.
Freedom.
Thomas Jefferson wrote in the draft of the Virginia Constitution, “No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms.”
The keywords in Jefferson’s draft were “free man.”
One of the fundamental rights that any free man or woman has is the right to self-defense. Free people can defend themselves. Slaves cannot.
The left ignores the fact that when guns are used in this nation, they are overwhelmingly used for self-defense. But it is this fundamental right of self-defense that the left challenges and would see destroyed in America.
In the last 20 years in America, an alarming change has taken place in schools. Before this time, if two children became involved in a fight at school, the school would try to determine who started the fight and punish that child.
No longer.
Now, both children (or more) are punished. It does not matter if one child was trying to defend himself against a bully. It doesn’t matter if someone else started the fight, the mere act of self-defense becomes a punishable offense.
The left has this obsession with people and the nation being defenseless. They want to strip away the rights of citizens to use weapons to defend themselves. They do not like the idea of something like missile defense to protect this nation against an attack.
The left loves to preach to us. They tell real Americans that it is necessary to strip away our rights to make us safe. In 1783, William Pitt spoke in the House of Commons and said, “Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.”
That perfectly sums up the left. Their goal is tyranny and their objective is to reduce every American to the status of a slave.
• Judson Phillips is founder of the Tea Party Nation.
The communists, err, democrats have succeeded on many fronts. They own the propaganda system, umm, the main stream media. They control the indoctrination centers, oops, I mean education system. They almost wrapped up the life control program, oh, wait a second, I meant the health care system.
Their ultimate dream would be to disarm all those stubborn, ignorant, backward Americans who just don’t know whats good for them. They are never going to give up on that goal.
(Why can’t I look at a picture of David Hogg and not immediately think “snot-nosed punk”)?
Every time I see the above picture, I think he is trying to look like Ernesto “Che” Guevara or maybe one of the old Russian propaganda images. Of course, for the Russian ones he would need a hammer and sickle somewhere close to make it complete.
You may also compare and contrast with Bernie Sanders and Fauxcahontas with the pseudo-expressed outrage facial contortions and clenched fist in the air. Regardless of the name, Che, Lenin, Hitler, Mussolini or our very own home grown enemies domestic, they’re all the same.
Where as every time i look at that pic, or similar ones, i envision devil horns coming out of his head, and a pitch fork being held in his clenched fist..
Add ‘indoctrinated and brainwawashed’ to Hogg’s description and school background. Its clear he was raised by ‘pompous’ punks as well.
The only answer and solution to failed gun control is SELF-Control,,,, by an American people RE-educated and raised with the ability to SELF-govern, not only their ability and RESPPONSIBILITY to sustain themselves in the basics of food, clothing and shelter, but in passions and violent emotions. Social DEPENDENCY alone is the real enemy of THE PEOPLE, and ever since it was offered as a legitimate life choice, the ability of Americans to sustain the blessings of SELF government has become radically jeopardized whose ultimate endings will lead to either oppressive dictatorship, or social dictatorship by the collective socialist elite. When we took God and the spiritual constraints from the classroom and the courtroom, just what did you expect to happen? When weak dependent failures were socially edified to the equal position in rights and rewards to the SELF-governing successful Just what did you expect to happen? When unearned childhood fantasies and dreams replaced adult earned empirical results, what other kind of world did you expect would be created? The secular brave new world offered is nothing more than a fearful old world of cowardice, with men turned to sheep hiding within the arms of corrupted government rather than the healing wings of a creator protector deity. First train our American youth to control the dark side of SELF, for without the ability to first govern self, no controlling laws will be followed or be effective, as we will all first become slaves of our passions, which is always followed by becoming slaves of the corrupt who always control the guns in the end.
The Progressives demand we beat our swords into plowshares and our spears into pruning hooks. For they know well that those who beat their swords into plowshares only end up plowing for those who kept their swords. Which in this case would be the Progressives.
Judson Phillips, Great commentary! London is a joke, wanting to ban knives now. So London will start arresting people who have a pocket knife in their pocket. Boy, that will really stop the criminals! What a joke!
And how WILL they find those with knives?? Restore stop and frisk? Oh sorry, but didn’t they stop that cause they declared it discriminatory against mudslimes and other minorities??
The rats are lined up and becoming organized to blindly follow their socialist heroes to the cliff where they will gleefully dive to their deaths into a brutal totalitarian dictatorship devoid of any rights whatsoever.
I liken this to the German Jews in the early 1940’s who could have and should have run for England but only fully realized this as they were being loaded into the cattle cars.
Those who refuse to learn from history are forced to relive it.
And since libtards have done all they can to revise history, and prefer to indoctrinate rather than educate, of course the newer generations have not learned any of history’s mistakes…
Our nation and many of it’s citizens are determined to change forever the ideal of liberty, common sense, and self determination. Liberal’s thrive on the millions who vote liberal and await with open hands any government subsidy or program paid for from the earnings and sore backs of working men and women. We have liberals that think the only way insure “safety” for all is to limit the rights and responsibilities of citizens to own and use a firearm without any plan or liklihood of doing anything illegal or criminal. This is because liberals feel everything a person needs can be GIVEN to them and everyone will prosper. LIberalism is a mental issue, criminals are unlikely to be affected by any gun laws. How will any of us be safer if Grandpa can no longer take the grandkids to the pasture to shoot a .22 at cans, or turtles? Only a liberal can see the value in the absence of guns, working to earn your way, and being responsible for your decisions.
Of course they are. Common sense has been all but eliminated by the left.
If they take your guns away you can be sure that they are planning to do something to you that you would not have allowed if you had retained your guns.
As far as Little Davey goes, SIEG HEIL, you clueless juvenile snot. Bet he and his chicken brained cohorts have matching shirts and armbands next.
The feeling of fear promoted by the gun control people is a mean and dishonest device to help them promote their cause. The truth should be taught to school children about how safe they are in school. Tahe a look at this link and find the truth.
Does anyone remember the outcry for gun control when a Bernie Sanders liberal shot some Republican politicians with his ‘assault’ rifle?