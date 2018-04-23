Gun control lefties go ballistic

Former NFL kicker Jay Feely tweeted a picture Saturday night of himself posing with his daughter and her date to prom.
The innocent caption, ” Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys,” is juxtaposed with the fact that Feely is holding a gun pointed at the ground.
Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e
— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018
Although Feely is pointing the gun toward the ground, the safety is on and his finger is not on the trigger, some observers felt it was a joke that went too far and a debate ensued.
I mean, we get the reference, but this was terribly out of touch with gun safety. And out of touch with not making that picture and night about you.
— Siege (@ourdailyquest) April 22, 2018
If someone did this to my son. 😡
— Stephanie Marie (@smsauceda) April 22, 2018
For the love of… It’s meant to be referential, funny, and all are in on it. PC had gotten waaay outa control. Relax, people- not everything is a controversy. 🙄
— Heather Mae Shampine (@HeatherShampine) April 22, 2018
An account appearing to belong to Feely’s father chimed in with some context:
Hey, not a big fan of guns, but there are some times you just have to make a point. In this case, all is just in fun. These two kids have been dating for several years and they are fully trusted.
— Coach Tom Feely (@CoachFeely) April 22, 2018
On Sunday morning, Feely posted this follow-up tweet, while keeping up the original post.
The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.
I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue
— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018
Feely, 41, played for seven teams in his 14-year NFL career. He worked as a color commentator for CBS last season, but in a unique position as a “kicking expert” specifically focused on special teams situations.
Don’t apologize to these loonies on the left. A bunch of whining babies
I agree. Every time some apologizes to them, they get emboldened to PRESSURE others to do the same.
Leftist need to get a grip! This is an adage as old as men have had daughters.
And i want to know. How would these liberals been reacting if ALL 3 of them had a gun in hand??
And yet they see this
GRAPHIC LINK
as a joke.
The difference is the prom pic shows a gun used for protection. The Left was sending a mob-style message that they want Trump dead. That’s not protection, it’s a threat. KG wasn’t protecting anyone from Trump.
Demented sickos on the Left. Seriously what’s wrong with them?
Just a non-verbal way of saying, “I’ll be out of jail before you’re out of the hospital if anything happens to my baby girl”.
Love it!!!! do not apologize.
awesome picture, melted a bunch of snowflakes out there who just can’t take it.
Nothing to be sorry for, this is what fathers do with regard to the young men who want to date their daughters. Ok, 1911 was a little crass, it’s supposed to be a double barrel 12 gauge shotgun with rock salt loads. You get two thumbs up from me!!!
The Picture would have been better with a traditional shotgun. Probably not a Texas family!
This is funny to me.., Something that I would do.
Look, no matter what lovers of the Second Amendment do, the ‘Left’ will find fault with it.
(Notice Mr. Feely’s daughter, and her date, is smiling; also, Mr. Feely’s finger is ‘not’ on the trigger. For those that ‘hate’ guns, really believe that guns kill people.., )
IMO it wouldn’t have mattered if the guy was holding the gun CLEARLY showing it was fake and had no bullets in, the fact he held a gun was enough to trigger them.
Most people ‘get it’. However, during the current pc hysteria, discreation may be the better past of valor. A better setup would have been coverall’s, floppy hat, toothpick, shotgun, menacing look and Claude King’s 60’s tune called ‘Wolverton Mountain’ in the background. And you wonder why you NEVER see a happy, smiling, contented lefty, liberal?!!!!!
Sorry, but i would rather NOT give into the leftist’s PC crapolium and be ‘discrete..’
He should not apologize. It was funny! The Lefties need to just get over it!
The loony PC left is going to eventually wear itself out by constantly emoting, if smart conservatives keep standing upon truth and let the chips fall where they may…..
Jeez Louise Democrats – lighten up….
No apologies required. Only liberal psychotics are triggered at the sight of a gun and they have no sense of humor either. There was nothing wrong or unsafe about holding a gun in a photo.
Being “triggered” is such nonsense. I really don’t give a cr*p if someone is triggered when I did not intend to insult or threaten, nor would any reasonable person consider what I did insulting or threatening. Call bullsh** if anyone tries to claim they were hurt by such inconsequential things.
Jay Feeley, I laughed immediately as I got your joke. Jay don’t you know Democrats never laugh especially at themselves. True many laugh at them but it usually in amazement as they keep coming with all these hair brain ideas to demonstrate, cut off, march, at the drop of a hat,, wish they would go to work and contribute to the growth of America, like most Americans have in the past 400 years. liberals are usually Democrats when they are young, but then they grow up and become Republicans, except in the case of Wacko’s, they remain warped forever. Laughter makes one happy, it take 7 muscles to laugh, and 70 to frown, so come on Dems join the fun, it is all about you, believe me you’ll live longer. Ta
You can’t fix stupid.
While of the subject, I will no longer buy Yeti products since they’re done doing business with the NRA. Are any of you outfitters reading this? Cabela’s? Bass Pro Shops? Big 5? And I won’t be putting a foot in Dick’s Sporting Goods anymore either. I also phoned Bass Pro Shops and informed them I will no longer be using their Rewards card which was issued by the Bank of America.
in the movie “Clueless”, Cher’s (I think that is the character’s name, the Alicia Silverstone character) father told the boy that came to hang out with his daughter, “I have a gun and a shovel. No one will miss you.”
Lighten up, Lefties.
PC Whacks run amok. Short review: Tough Luck, if You Can’t Take A Joke! I offered to just “drive” my granddaughter on her prom night – ALL I got was “NOOOO Papaw!” Children today, no respect….. 😉
What’s this “dad” person they’re referring to? That girl acts like she knows him – this is just plain weird.
Most of the local high schools had their proms this past weekend. Unfortunately, this means there will inevitably be an uptick in births next January.
A few years ago, my wife was Executive Director of a pro-life pregnancy center and she tried to warn parents and teens alike of the dangers of proms but some either did not hear or engaged in sexual activities regardless. Several girls became clients.
The obvious joke in the picture is a threat that the young man had better treat his daughter with great respect or regret it later. (Fear is sometimes a positive motivation.)
Anyone looking at the picture can see that they’re all in on the joke.