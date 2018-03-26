Gun Control Kids say Ballot Box is Next on Agenda

The student activists behind a massive march on Washington say they’re just getting started with their push to rein in guns.
“We’re going to be revving up for the election,” Emma Gonzalez, one of the survivors of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla., who helped launch Saturday’s March for Our Lives, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
“This is not the end. This was just the beginning.”
https://twitter.com/PoliticalShort/status/977616955627597824
The focus will now shift to the ballot box — getting young people registered to vote and motivating them to turn out to support candidates who will fight for gun control, and oppose those in the pocket of the National Rifle Association, the teens said.
“Moving forward, it’s all about registering to vote, educating others and starting more conversations so more people get politically involved, because again the youth of America needs to step up and start voting,” said Cameron Kasky, another of the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman killed 17 people last month.
“You see the statistics — it’s an embarrassing turnout,” he said, noting that only one in five voters ages 18 to 29 turned out for the last election.
Tucker Carlson on kid activists last week
The high school students are pushing for an assault weapons ban and universal background checks — and aren’t impressed with President Trump’s Stop School Violence Act, which bolsters funding for school security.
#MarchForOurLives kids' questions answered: Is 'freedom' more important than safety? https://t.co/A6qthn1VyB
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 24, 2018
“The Stop School Violence Act doesn’t even mention the word ‘gun’ once,” said student Jaclyn Corin. “Obviously school safety is important, but (gun violence) doesn’t just happen in schools, and people need to understand that. It’s a public safety issue, not a school safety issue.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, stood with another group of students Sunday to push Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring anti-gun violence bills to the Senate floor.
Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Republican leader must allow votes on bills to require background checks for all gun purchases, allow court orders to take away guns from people who show signs of being dangerous, and ban assault weapons.
NYC #MarchForOurLives protester doesn't hold back, calls for ban on automatic weapons https://t.co/nSI1wKrdFi
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 24, 2018
“This weekend, I marched alongside amazing kids and worried families who are doing things Congress and NRA loyalists have long refused: forcing action on gun violence,” Schumer said. “What these young people are asking for is not hard. It is easy, and we must heed their call to stop dangerous people from getting, keeping and using guns to take away one innocent life after another.”
Ohio Gov. John Kasich said his fellow Republicans should be held accountable in this year’s midterm elections if they do not act on guns.
“If they do not bring about change, I think people should be held absolutely accountable at the ballot box, and no question about it,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
But that will require sustained pressure, Kasich said.
“They got to keep it up. If they don’t keep it up, those that want no change will just sit on their hands. They will never come out and say anything. They will just try to stall, stall, stall until the steam comes out of the kettle,” he said.
“And the fact is, if we can keep the pressure on, we’re not going to change everything overnight, but you can get significant changes.”
this is what the hippie generation has done to this country.
the nation has been stripped of her morals along with stamping out christians and god.
this movement is funded by the same folks who want to destroy us.
it looks just like vietnam era protest and i dont see a good ending for any of us.
Unfortunately, this is more serious than the hippies.
In Soviet Union, youngsters were given an important role in building and defending socialism. They were the ones who, under systemic indoctrination by their teachers, accepted most uncritically all the lies and absurdities of the Soviet ideology. Only kids and teenagers were, by and large, naive and inexperienced enough to accept all the Communist Party dogmas as unquestionable truths, with disregard to facts and logic, and to passionately argue against any dissent, however rational or factual such a dissent might be.
Now, after millions of former Soviets and Russians immigrated to the U.S. (directly and indirectly), we see a similar trend here. Politicized youth under control of formerly Eastern European and now American Left are used as a “democratic” tool to subdue mature adult Americans to the emerging regime.
Trace the roots of Schumers and Feinsteins and you will see where their oppressive collectivist ideas originated from. They now are trying to do to the U.S. something similar to what their ancestors did to Russia in 1917.
If they succeed, our fate is going to be much worse compared to what the hippie “revolution” brought.
Not just that, but iirc in the former soviet union, KIDS were instructed by their teachers to ‘rat out’ parents for ‘wrongful thoughts/deeds’..
capricorn1 Well stated. The hippie generation raised a bunch of marijuana smoking, burn out snowflakes who know nothing about our Countries founding, everyone gets a trophy, they do not know what their gender is, and they are morally bankrupt!
And to that cretin who held up the sign “IS freedom more important than safety”>>!?
HELL YES it is.. As per George Washington, “HE WHO would willingly give UP FREEDOM for safety, DESERVES NEITHER!”
Listening to this kid, I’m reminded of an episode of Madam Secretary when Téa Leoni’s character was asked to run as VP with the current president, and her son was protesting her boss.
Dad finally stepped in and made the statement “your understanding of the matter is a mile wide and an inch deep.”
Congratulations, these kids ‘feel’ motivated to cause. But they simply have no understanding of the topic they’re addressing beyond their one-time experience.
Sadly, the left is using them like cheap whores, and will kick them to the curb when they no longer generate ratings for the networks.
And since they are indoctrinated INTO these beliefs, how CAN they have a proper understanding of things..
So does this moron think he is going to get enough people to vote to rescind the 2nd Amendment or what? This kid belongs in Siberia working hard labor.
Unfortunately i DO feel there might be enough voters out there, willing to shitbed the 2nd amendment.. “Just for the kids”..
These students are demanding Government take away an Essential Right. The very Right that these students will likely desperately need as adults in the future…but won’t have due to their actions in the present. They are simply useful idiots with complete ignorance of History who will be kicked aside by their exploiters when no longer useful.
I would like to ask Master Hogg and his ilk if he would consider taking advice from a 4 year old on how to play one of his favorite video games? Because THAT is exactly how I feel about him. It is quite obvious that they are being used as pawns to tug at your heart strings.
It’s pathetic.
Well whatever you do don’t ask him to use a see thru back pack for school, he says that’s a violation of his rights.
And he has NO problem with punishing millions of americans for the stupidity and criminality of a few. SO WHY SHOULD ANYONE give him a single thought, for him whining about “how wrong it is for them to get punished with having to use those see through backbacks, cause of the stupidity of a few”!?!?!?
To coin a phrase from “STAR WARS”…”so this is how Liberty dies…with thunderous applause” What’s with the fist,Adolph? Remember those behind this…Soros,AKA Georgy Shwartz,WORKED WITH the NAZI’s. More Star Wars…”He learned well from his master.” https://www.facebook.com/molonlabeind/photos/a.544965815534271.123481.419846804712840/1862440697120103/?type=3&theater https://2012patriot.wordpress.com/2011/11/05/who-is-george-soros-gyorgy-schwartz/
Given the actions of these kids, I believe it is time to raise the voting age to 26. How can we trust anyone who can’t even be responsible for their own health insurance?
I’ve been saying that, since this whole debacle started. FINE. IF You are wanting to make it 21 to own a gun, cause “SOMEONE’s not mature enough before then”< THEN EVERYTHING ELSE should also be 21..
Wanna drive, gotta be 21.
Wanna vote, 21
Wanna shag, 21!
The loss of our God-given right to keep and bear arms would be one of the most devastating occurrences in our history. The Founders understood this very well and so they placed the 2nd Amendment right after the right to Free Speech in importance. Both are contingent upon each other. These kids would not have the right to protest, and march, and demand change… if it were not for guns having secured their Liberty. It is truly sad to see them demanding one of their most important rights be taken away! They won’t be successful, but if they were, they would see the day when they regretted that totally irresponsible act. Patriotic American citizens will be out in force this coming election to keep control of our government out of the hands of the Leftist, Socialist, Communist, Progressive, Democrats. Thankfully!
Captain Jim Green, US Veteran
Students are marching to lose their own rights. Immigrants and Illegals are coming to this country because of the oppressive ways of their homeland who give them no rights. Then they march to lose the rights they came here for. Makes no sense.
“Then they march to lose the rights they came here for. Makes no sense”
The problem here is not that libtards abort their young, it is they have the choice of having a live birth and keep passing on those mentally defective genes.
How utterly stupid that we allow a bunch of 18 y.o. brainwashed little communists who know absolutely nothing about their own rights ( or anything else for that matter) to establish national policy.
“How utterly stupid that we allow a bunch of 18 y.o. brainwashed little communists …. to establish national policy.”
They are not establish national policy
All this is, is the children’s auxiliary of the Left Wing Loons, who have ran out of anyone over the age of 18 who has any credibility left from all the stupid stuff they have said and did over the years.
So they have on parade the baby brigade
They are not YET establishing natl policy. BUT give them time..
I’m sure the democrats and soros are trying to figure out a way to get underage kids to vote.
Several states are already looking to try and lower voting ages to 17, and two states iirc are looking to lower it to 16!! Ergo they are already trying!
…Schumer said. “What these young people are asking for is not hard. It is easy,…..”
Exactly, every animal in a cage or person in prison is safe from gun attackers right? Lock these kids up for their own protection, real life is much too scary for them.
Peace is just as easy by the way, simply surrender, so easy even a Schumer could do it.
“I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery” -Thomas Jefferson
Anybody who is too young to buy cigarettes, alcohol, or any kind of gun is too young to vote. If they can’t be trusted to use wise judgement in those three areas, they certainly don’t have the wise judgement to vote.
And if they are too young to vote, WHY SHOULD ANY politican ever listen to them!
Some one with very deep pockets is funding this little *** wipe. He sure as hell is not smart enough to do this on his own. This stinks of Democrat from far off, with the dirty news getting behind it . The Democrats want this country disarmed so they can finish there commonest take over of this country. They are pushing for the one world order, what they do not realize is they will be done away with as soon as it happens.
.. so we ban all ‘guns’. What is next? Knives? Rocks? Baseball bats? Guns do not kill people.., ‘people’ kill people. You children have awoken from your pious lives to realize a political fight against established laws that has kept you, and your families safe, for generations . Russia ‘is’ watching, so are terrorist; foreign and domestic..,
OR what about banning texting and driving… OH That’s right, in many states it already IS banned, yet we still see 4000 people each year dying from texting and driving accidents!
“Shall Not Be Infringed” is quite straight forward and has again been recently confirmed by the Supreme Court. The one exception is background checks for felons and those mentally impaired. The system must be improved. It will prevent these murders.
So he did not go to school in Florida but went to school in Calif and graduated in2015. He wanted to work for CNN looks like he made it. He is well funded buy the Democrats an SOROS so money for traveling is no problem. He is nothing but a paid *****.
Manipulated, brainwashed little brats are demanding their own enslavement and they don’t even know it…
And IMO cause of the 14+ years of liberal brainwashing, they are FULLY OK WITH IT.
Congrats on proving why there is a minimum voting-age, Gonzales — albeit, even when your age reaches that number with an extra nought at the end, you still won’t be able to vote sensibly!
They what, plan to stuff the ballot box. Typical of the communist movement. That is what they do. Just look at the Russian vote. They had a picture of a guy that voted something like 6 times.
Protest is a Constitutional right, however it’s also the right of others to disagree. We can be sensitive to these unfortunate melee’s caused by a number of reasons, however it’s still a constitutional right to bear arms. The ultimate issue is not guns in total, but the understanding of cause. To try blaming one specific contributor is nonsense, and these protests will possibly accomplish a limited effect.
I am reminded when Obama commented after gay marriage was legal, he had asked his youngest daughter on her opinion on same sex marriage, she replied that they should be allowed to be happy. That was the convincing argument he needed to justify it. A fool receives wisdom from a younger fool. Sad day in America unless we unite against this foolishness.