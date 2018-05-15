Gun Control Activists Seek Restrictions Through State Ballot Initiatives

Though America has seen a string of mass shootings over the past year, no gun control legislation has been passed at the federal level.
Three months after 17 people were killed and 17 injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida, leading to a national push for reform led by student survivors, the debate has shifted, from Capitol Hill to states across the country.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: This story comes from the typical slant that those who push for more gun control are the “advocates” and those who support the Second Amendment are the “opponents.” The “student-led” (and left wing funded) protests were a push for gun control. And while other students marched in favor of the Second Amendment and changes to the culture that promotes violence, only gun control has been highlighted in the media.
As November’s midterm elections approach, advocates of stricter gun laws hope to place the issue directly into the hands of voters. States such as Oregon and Washington will consider ballot initiatives including a ban on assault rifles and raising the minimum age for purchasing certain kinds of gun.
Activists increasingly believe the issue will be litigated at the state level, given the National Rifle Association’s strength in Washington. After all, polling has found that voters are broadly supportive of modest gun restrictions, a trend that has held since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut in which 20 children and six adults were killed.
“It’s not surprising that people are turning to the ballot to address gun safety,” said Donna De La Cruz, a spokesperson at the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center, a progressive group that focuses on ballot measure campaigns. “In poll after poll, common-sense gun laws are overwhelmingly popular.”
“Many politicians are too beholden to the NRA to address the gun violence epidemic,” De La Cruz said, noting that the 2018 elections will see “a classic use of ballot measures to enact important reforms that corporate-controlled legislatures are unwilling to pass”.
The ballot initiative process typically requires petitioners to secure a minimum number of signatures from registered voters, in order to force a referendum.
Efforts to pass new gun laws this way have still proved contentious. In 2016, groups on both sides of the debate poured millions into two ballot initiatives. In Maine, voters rejected mandated background checks on all gun sales. In Nevada, a similar proposal was narrowly approved, only to be blocked by the state’s Republican attorney general.
At least a dozen states have tightened firearm regulations since Sandy Hook. About twice as many, however, have taken steps to loosen gun laws.
This year, an initiative in Oregon that would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines is prompting a backlash. Local officials said they received a record public response to the measure, Initiative Petition 43, during a two-week comment period. Many comments expressed opposition to the proposal; some expressed criticism over the use of the phrase “assault rifles”; others questioned the measure’s legality.
The petitioners had planned to target the 2020 elections, but moved up their plans following the shooting in Parkland.
In Washington, an initiative was mounted after legislators failed to pass legislation to expand background checks and raise the age limit for purchasing assault weapons.
Increasing the age limit for the purchase of such rifles from 18 to 21 has picked up steam since Parkland. The 19-year-old gunman, Nikolas Cruz, passed a background check that enabled him to purchase the AR-15-style weapon he used.
“There’s a lot of momentum,” Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson told a local news channel. “I’d be surprised if there wasn’t a serious attempt made to put some combination of those proposals on the ballot because the legislature simply won’t do it. People deserve a vote.”
Here is a eye opening point people:
What the main reason for these shootings I believe to be a mental illness, their should be a Law that doctors can report to Law Enforcement patients that they think may do harm to others, so the enforcement agency can investigate to see if the person should be able to own a firearm or not. Another reason their are people that hate our country and could pay people that would or could do these types of shootings to try to confiscate our firearms. The founders were smart writing the Second amendment to prevent any infringements on it. They didn’t want to have our enemies to have fire power over our citizens, Foreign or Domestic or even by Government for the safety of the people.
Richard Wittauer you contradict yourself. You mention the Second Amendment and the fact that it calls for no infringement on the right. But first you advocate doctors having the power to do just that.
I don’t feel that a doctor or anyone else can predict the future actions of anyone.
Murder is not the act of a sane person. It is also on the books as a felony in all fifty states. Amazingly, those laws have not stopped people from committing that crime. Another law is not going to change that.
Note to wannabe Governor Washington state AG Bob Ferguson:
MOLON LABE weasel boy!
We already have lists of all the insane people that should not be allowed in this country let alone allowed to own firearms. They are called DEMOCRAT VOTER REGISTRATION LISTS. We should deport everyone on those lists!
440. SINCE we already have laws saying FELONS can’t own a gun, why do you think that’s ok, but saying “Nut jobs” can’t own one, is all of a sudden becoming an infringement?
First IT, felons can have their firearms rights restored by a court, in most cases. Do I have to get out the big crayon to explain why any physician should not have the authority to abridge your constitutional rights? Even if they feel you are a “NUT JOB”? Form 4473 already prohibits those “judged mentally deficient by a court” from completing a firearm transaction. Why is yet another law needed?
Then they could send anyone they wanted to the “right” doctor and take their guns.
And since we’ve heard several dems say, US members of the military are wackos, what the betting they could get ‘the right doc” to declare being conservative a mental issue..
If a person tells their Dr., (or anyone else) that they intend to kill themselves , or anyone else, a court order may be requested from a judge, to have that person picked up for evaluation by a psychiatrist in a secure facility. Do a little research Richard. You just made yourself look stupid.
In the old Soviet block, opposing the Party or the Soviet Government were officially listed as mental illness. This is far too slippery a slope. There are politicians and pundits in this country who would jump at a chance to label their opponents “insane” and take away their rights.
If someone is too dangerous to own a weapon, they should be committed to an institution until they are better. Such people will find other ways to hurt other people. (Running cars thru crowds or running amok with knives to name just a couple.)
We’d need to overturn decades of liberal malfesance to get those institutions back up and running then!
The problem with the States instituting laws (such as bans, and special gun registrations) that don’t match with Federal laws – is that, as been shown in States that have tried these – they are unenforceable. In two very blue-voting States, laws were passed requiring people to register any “Assault” style firearms, banning new sales, and banning high-capacity magazines – and the response has been to ignore the registration and magazine ban requirements, and the police have said they cannot and will not spend their time trying enforce the new gun registration requirement, or the ban on magazines. So what exactly is the point of passing unenforceable laws???
Of course, all laws are enforced by a guy with a gun.
Which is why i honestly feel NO STATE should have any gun laws.. PERIOD. THEY ARE AND ALWAYS Should be a federal think only.
I am sick to death of the patchworkiness of the way we have laws as is…
Common Sense if like the name calling that the libs always do but in reverse. They always select terms that suggest that their way of thinking the only way. Nothing the liberals have ever done is a mark of common sense. Just like the economy is now booming that the liberal is gone and conservative is in office. Taking away your right to protect yourself is not common sense. Letting the criminals run wild and free is not common sense. Why do we even bother to have a police force if we want to let them run wild and free.
Gun Free zones are hugh welcome signs to deranged and criminal types. I wish someone could
tell me of one saved life because it was in a gun free zone since the more horrendous shootings are usually in a gun free zone!! It will always be a good guy with a gun the stops a bad guy with a gun. All government buildings are gun free zones protected by the armed Federal Protective Service but our children are not considered qualified for this type of protection, WHY?????
And with the exception of the naval yard shooting, fort hood shooting, ALL OTHER mass shootings have been done IN GUN free zones.
SO that right there should tel anyone with 2 brain cells to rub together, THEY DON’T BLOODY WORK!
getting closer to lock n load time.
Every gun control law that has ever been passed at any time, only restricts people who follow the law. Criminals, by definition, do not follow the law. These laws have done NOTHING to stop murders and mass murders. Cities with some of the most restrictive local laws on gun control have high rates of murder. Why would anyone vote for the Communist left and their policies?
Answer: They hate Trump and America.
I don’t give d@mn how many laws they pass. The 2nd Amendment does not grant me the right to bear arms, it affirms it. The fact that they want to take away guns is why it was written in the first place. If we are willing to set back and let these leftist totalitarians pass “laws” to disarm us then we must not really believe in the 2nd Amendment nor do we understand why it was written. Even if 75% of the country is in favor of gun confiscation the other 25% reserve the right to resist by force if necessary. Every one of these state laws that infringe the 2nd Amendment is a violation of the 14th Amendment.
We often hear the left scream about the 14th amendment’s “Equal protection” in regards to this or that minority (often illegal invaders too) but NEVER do they ever think to extend it to those being denied their right to own a gun cause of these brainless laws..
Time to have federal gun laws in line with the second amendment throughout the country. These different laws between states, counties and towns are becoming out of control.
Yeah because they care about the ballot box. When they win.
When they lose there is always some judge willing to overturn the will of the people.
We saw it when the DNC didn’t like the optics of the party voting to remove god from their platform.
We saw it when California didn’t agree with the people voting down same sex marriage. We see it all the time.. they care about your voice only if it echoes THEIR voice. And your vote? They only care about if it supports their cause, otherwise you are too stupid to see the light or y our oppressive husband forced you to vote a certain way… or something… because .. racist Hitler Russia
Or when ohio 3 times, voted NO against legalizing medical weed.. So they instead went to the politicians directly to vote it in.. regardless of the fact 3 straight times, WE the people said “NO!”
What about banning Ryder truck rentals? They seem to be a weapon of choice for mass murderers.
Or cell phones.. IIRC last year alone, 4000 people died from ‘texting and driving’ accidents..
The “progressives” aka communists, taking away our rights under the Constitution!
So, who are the ‘advocates’ beholden to for their funding? They always mention the funding from the NRA, but never where their funding comes from!
Cause it comes from the head commucrat. SOROS!
I believe if a judge in California can overrule two votes on marriage, elections, or anything else, don’t mean all that much.
