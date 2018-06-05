Gun control activists going on the road to defeat the NRA

Students who survived the Parkland, Florida, school shooting announced plans Monday to tour the country over the summer, registering voters and confronting politicians who have ties to the National Rifle Association.
The survivor-activists said they’ll make about 50 stops in 20 states as they try to force the gun issue back to the fore of politics during the sleepy summer months and ahead of November’s midterm congressional elections.
The effort will also give the students a continuing platform after their pro-gun control march in Washington earlier this year drew extensive attention, but did little to break a years-long stalemate on Capitol Hill.
The students said they’ll pay particular attention to Florida, where they plan stops in all 27 congressional districts, urging voters to make gun control a priority when they cast ballots this year.
“At the end of the day, real change is brought from voting. And too often, voting is shrugged off as nothing in our country,” said Cameron Kasky, one of the leading student activists.
David Hogg, another prominent activist, said the push is about getting “morally just” leaders elected, and on boosting behavioral intervention programs.
Mr. Hogg said the tour will involve speaking with gun owners and NRA supporters, as well as “people that are out in rural America and middle America and … everyday Americans about how these issues affect them and how we can effect change.”
The tour will kick off on June 15 in Chicago, and will include stops in traditionally bluer states like California and Connecticut, as well as states with less stringent gun laws like Texas and South Carolina.
The students used the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as a platform to demand major changes to national and state gun sales laws, earning supportive press coverage.
The National Rifle Association has pushed back, saying the students are getting exploited by a broader propaganda machine fomented by anti-gun groups and politicians.
Second Amendment supporters and law abiding gun owners “are more energized than ever,” said NRA spokeswoman Jennifer Baker.
“The NRA has seen record increases in our membership and we will continue to register voters and have our members and Second Amendment supporters tell their elected officials they oppose gun control,” she said Monday. “Politicians know Second Amendment supporters show up on Election Day.”
The student activists have made the NRA a particular focus of their activism, demanding politicians refuse to be associated with the power constitutional rights organization.
The students said they’ll make stops in places “where the NRA has bought and paid for politicians who refuse to take simple steps to save our lives,” as well as other communities that have been affected by gun violence.
Mr. Kasky said they’re getting financial support for the effort from individual donations.
The students will be fighting to recapture attention that spiked just after the shooting but has since dropped to background noise.
In March, after the shooting, a record 13 percent of Americans named guns or gun control as the most important problem facing the country, according to Gallup — but that percentage slipped to 6 percent in April and had fallen back down to 3 percent in a May poll conducted prior to last month’s Santa Fe school shooting in Texas.
It’s still an open question as to whether gun control activists, with the help of the new student leaders, can sustain the newfound energy through to November, said Robert J. Spitzer, a political science professor at SUNY Cortland.
“It’s not going to be happening in every district or even most districts, but to get more candidates running against the NRA expressly and embracing some kind of gun policy agenda that they support — if they can do that, that will be significant, I think,” said Mr. Spitzer, who has written extensively on the politics of gun control.
So, who is paying for all of their expenses? Follow the money.
Not just that, but since most of these snowflakes can’t even vote themselves (too young) WHY SHOULD THEY BE allowed to politically activise in this manner, to influence elections?
The NRA is a great example of synergy in principle. These students and activists have no concept of the juggernaut they are taking on, and that is probably why they are used by the likes of Soros and Bloomberg. Communities have learned this the hard way when their town councils have refused to accept monies from the NRA for special events, such as competitions, training programs and the like. The money for an event will be ponied up by the local folks, who just happen to be the same people who gave money to the NRA in the first place. The NRA does not finance politicians, but it does grade them, and even endorses the few deserving ones. The fact of the matter is that the NRA is the entirety of its membership of 5,000,000 plus, not few people sitting around in a board room in parts unknown. That said, I’d say that the salesman’s rule of 250 applies here. The number 250 is the average number of friends and family who will attend a person’s funeral when they go to a greener pasture. To a salesman, that is the potential customers he will lose or gain depending on his interaction with the customer he is currently dealing with. If one does the math, this is approximately the number of gun owners in the United States. Actually, none of this really matters because the minions of Soros, Bloomberg and company will blindly continue to push forward following the lemming in front of them.
how proud the parents of these useful idiots must be.
I certainly would love to know where the parent(s) of these cretins are all at, and what their thoughts on all of this is..
They are doing a great job selling memberships to the NRA. Without fools like Hogg, they wouldn’t have the new members that they are getting, even non gun owners because they understand the consequences of a disarmed group of honest citizens.
It would be nice to see how many new Members of the NRA, joined Just cause of Hogg and his ilk..
Anybody got a schedule out there? If they come to a city near me, I will go and protest these idiots!!
I still don’t hear anyone addressing the root of the problem. When did it become an acceptable choice to blow away scores of innocent, unarmed people because of some slight – real or perceived? I tend to believe it is linked to the diminished role of religion, the disintegration of the family and the 24/7 exposure of every kind of violence imaginable on TV, in movies and video games. Troubled minds left to fend for themselves will go to evil places, even if all guns are confiscated.
Don’t forget the narcissism of the ‘selfie generation’. An over-indulged demographic that has gotten to be ‘young adults’ without ever having to face any personal issues.
When I was growing up, we had a saying… “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Quite the opposite is true now. Words are exactly what this generation fears. They can’t cope with negative comments or opposing views. Enough of it causes them (well, some of them) to snap.
These mass murderers then choose to act out in tantrums of the most violent sort possible. But specifically in a way that will get them nationally recognized.
If our government and news wiped them and their acts from the public record, putting these scumbags behind bars without ever saying their name, I’m willing to bet we would quickly see the end of this trend.
{When I was growing up, we had a saying… “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Quite the opposite is true now. Words are exactly what this generation fears. They can’t cope with negative comments or opposing views. Enough of it causes them (well, some of them) to snap.}
That imo is because all of the PC insanity, SHELTERS them from negative comments and opposing view points.
Our Creator said He gave us our US Constitution (including gun rights) for the rights and privileges of all mankind.
D&C 98 AND D&C 101:80-91.
Gun rights prevent crime and government overreach.
Glad to see they’re calling little Hogg an activist, since he was no more a survivor than I am, and I’m 1000 miles away. Neither one of us were at the school when the shooting happened!
“David Hogg, another prominent activist, said the push is about getting ‘morally just’ leaders elected, and on boosting behavioral intervention programs.”
Let me guess – you and your ilk will be the ones to determine if another person is “morally just”??
And maybe you can recommend some “behavioral intervention programs” after you attend them in an attempt to understand your irrational opposition to the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution??
They’re “going on the road” to take away our constitutional right??
Who are these little punks?! They’re useful idiots. Someone is in the background willing to front the money to support these ‘ne’er do wells’.
How do they make any kind of living “on the road”? How do they eat . . . live . . . ?
Who is picking up the check for this little junket?
This youngsters are to naïve to realize they are merely being used as pawns by adult progressives in their effort to strip away all civil rights in favor of full trust in Big Brother government to make all our decisions for us, ‘for our own good.’ Of course, this is the absolute opposite of the personal freedoms upon which America was founded and that our military has fought and died to obtain. Essentially, their message is “abandon everything that has any connection to your God-given rights in exchange for something ‘better’ to be announced later.”
“The tour will kick off on June 15 in Chicago…”
Seriously? The murder capital of the country? Better stay away from the South and West sides, maybe Cicero and Edison Park as well. Probably best to start in Evanston and just work their way up to North Shore following Sheridan Road to Lake Bluff.
“The student activists have made the NRA a particular focus of their activism, demanding politicians refuse to be associated with the power constitutional rights organization.”
Yeah, those politicians “associated with the power constitutional rights organization” are certainly a threat to public safety and liberty, upholding and supporting The Constitution and such. The sheer effrontery! By the by, how many of these activist survivors have even read the The Constitution?
On second thought, just march your little snowflake pink toes down around 63rd and South Cottage Grove and see how that works out for all y’all.