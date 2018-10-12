Gun control activist thinks ‘someone with gun stickers on their car’ will run her off the road

Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor and gun-control activist Emma González says that she now fears being recognized in public and driven off the road by gun enthusiasts.
A new Vanity Fair profile piece on the 18-year-old activist published Tuesday was promoted by the magazine on social media with a quote about her newfound fame.
“I’m still worried, when I drive down the road and I’m not wearing a hat, that someone with gun stickers on their car is going to recognize me and run me off the road,” she said in an exchange the magazine shared on Twitter.
Emma González: "I'm still worried, when I drive down the road and I'm not wearing a hat, that someone with gun stickers on their car is going to recognize me and run me off the road"
— Variety (@Variety) October 9, 2018
“[The notoriety] does feel a little strange,” she added. “It’s not a bad thing though because it’s nice to know how expansive our message has gotten. If people are listening because they like the people who are delivering the message, that’s all the better because it means we’re doing our jobs, which is getting the message to everybody who needs to hear it. I never used to be afraid to have my head uncovered in public spaces. It’s not settling to have people recognize you and come up to you when your head is uncovered versus when it’s covered and nobody comes up to you. It’s a weird feeling. So if I wear a hat and sunglasses, not as many people recognize me.”
Ms. González helped create the nonprofit organization March for Our Lives after the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Her activism landed her on Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential” list and grew her social media megaphone to 1.66 million Twitter followers.
“We’ve gotten a lot of people registered to vote,” she said. “Even if one more person who normally wouldn’t have gone to the midterms goes to the midterms this November, I personally will feel that we’ve done our jobs. And I know it’s going to be a lot more than one person. Four million people turn 18 this year in time for the midterms. So if we could get every one of those kids registered and even half of them to vote, we will have a major impact. … I most definitely feel hopeful [about America’s future] because I’ve met so many people who are ready to engage in our political system, and these are exactly the people we need to engage.”
No, the NRA members (and others cognisant of history) are too busy to search out your tags and deliberately run you off the road, emma — but “your own” aren’t above staging such!
NRA members would probably be the first to defend you Emma. You should be more concerned with the left wing loons, that you hang around with. You have given them an idea how to get to you. You really are a dummy….so sad.
This is a less intelligent partisan women with a severe case of TDS!!!
Why would they be required to have a sticker on their car? I feel disenfranchised.
I like the way you think
No, the majority are law abiding citizens who wouldn’t risk their ability to carry a weapon by doing something so stupid to someone who really isn’t all that important. The running someone off the road scenario is something more likely to be done by some liberal activist.
and in what state can I buy these automatic weapons?
– OR –
Is she speaking of nerf guns????
She is referring to the “weaponizing” of language. Words that “automatically trigger” snow to melt.
Words like America, western, responsibility, reality, President, white, truth, chromosome.
“and in what state can I buy these automatic weapons?”
So all those driving a stick shift she has no worry but wouldn’t an automatic with no sticker be a concealed weapon she should be on the alert for? 🙂
Her remark was only meant to disparage those with whom she disagrees and to paint herself as some victim. Emotionalism rather than reason
Of course, liberal lunatics think everyone thinks like them and do not know how to effect change other than by getting the government to force everyone to their will
Maybe, if she had better arguments she would see it is not the cars and guns but people, especially with those bad arguments who are the biggest threat to everyone’s life, liberty, and property
Cant Understand NormalThinking
My dear, I only shot at things I can put on the dinner table. I would not waste a shell on someone like you. I was told my my gramma to be kind to simple minded people, and I try to do that for all the snowflakes and liberals.
No Emma, I will run you off the road if I see you have Hillary stickers on your car!
J/K
I don’t have time for your stupid, whiny BS, Emma. I have a life to live, money to make and kids to take care of. One day you will grow up too and you will (hopefully) look back at your 18 year old self and CRINGE.
If her eyes work like mine she can cringe now.
This girl has delusions of grandeur.
.
See, here’s the thing, Emma; the reason you gave for being afraid of someone running you off the road, I totally get that. But it’s not ‘some gun person’ I’m afraid of; it’s some deranged leftist like you. And it’s why I’ve avoided putting any bumper stickers on my car too, that would give away my conservative views. Looking back in the last decade for starters it’s been the leftists who’ve shown they are the ones capable of horrible acts of violence, like tearing up college campuses because they can’t stand the thought of a conservative speaker appearing, attacking a Senator from behind as he works in his own yard, chasing after people as they leave Trump rallies and pelting them with eggs and bottles of water, shooting up a whole team of republican congressmen as they play baseball, nearly causing the death of one of them, and I could go on for pages. Name one real life incidence where a conservative has ever ‘run someone off the road’ because they’re a recognized leftist. Bet you can’t.
Oh, I have a good idea for you though; how about you let your hair grow out like a normal woman… oh wait, that’s right, you’re not.